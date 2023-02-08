ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 56

E.h. Harper
3d ago

if teachers devote their time effort and energy to effective teaching they would have their hands full. This kind of information, especially concerning minor children, should not be hidden from parents who have legal and moral responsibility for said children.

Reply(2)
30
nobody
3d ago

It speaks volumes democrats and the extreme left don't want parents to know what being done to their children.

Reply(7)
24
sh bas
3d ago

teachers should not be telling minors not to tell parents ..that what child abusers do...part of grooming

Reply(1)
13
Related
theroanokestar.com

Virginia Parents Tired Of Being An ‘Afterthought’ In Public Schools

Today, as key parental rights legislation crosses into the Virginia Senate, parents from around the state rallied in support of legislators’ efforts to respect parents’ rights to have a say in what their kids experience at school—especially when it concerns explicit content in library books or outside speakers coming into the classrooms. Hosted by The Family Foundation, the press conference was as part of Parental Rights Day (or “Mama Bear Day”) at the State Capitol. “We should have the right to know what’s going on … rather than be treated as an afterthought,” said Susan Roberson, a grandmother of 10 from Chesterfield County. “I am not here to bash public schools, but I do think there needs to be a better balance on the parental rights issues.” (Two of her grandchildren live with her and attend local public schools).
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Administration’s politicization of history standards deserves an ‘F’

Totally unnecessary. Totally predictable.  Virginia’s prolonged, excruciating review of the state’s K-12 history and social science standards – now on its third major draft, for goodness’ sake – should’ve occurred with much less meddling by state officials. What could’ve been a straightforward exercise in updating the curriculum has become mired in politicization by Gov. Glenn […] The post Administration’s politicization of history standards deserves an ‘F’ appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Three interesting bills of the week: menstrual health data, spying and K-9s in schools

Hundreds of bills are filed for General Assembly consideration each year. In this occasional series, the Mercury takes a look at a few of the proposals that might not otherwise make headlines during the whirlwind legislative session. Senate Bill 852: Prohibiting search warrants for menstrual health data This legislation by Sen. Barbara Favola, D-Arlington, would […] The post Three interesting bills of the week: menstrual health data, spying and K-9s in schools appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
thenewsprogress.com

No School Cuts. Period!

First and foremost, I can tell you that our school district will NOT see any cuts. Period. What happened was a plain old human error. Earlier this week, the Department of Education disclosed an error in their funding calculations to. school divisions that resulted in a $200 million overestimation in...
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Virginia lawmakers take on China as ‘spy balloon’ raises tensions

In a session defined by partisan division, the Virginia General Assembly is finding some common ground when it comes to taking on China. Two bills backed by Governor Glenn Youngkin are poised to pass after winning a majority in the Democrat-led state Senate. Virginia lawmakers take on China as ‘spy...
VIRGINIA STATE
royalexaminer.com

Reeves bill to declare fentanyl as a weapon of terrorism overwhelmingly passes Va Senate

“This issue is one we simply cannot afford to politicize. Not two weeks ago, a 17-year-old high school girl in my district overdosed on fentanyl-laced pills sold to her as Percocet. Just one week ago, another young teen in Arlington died of a fentanyl overdose. This drug is killing our youth… I’ve seen first-hand during my time as a narcotics detective just how drastically opioids can affect families.”
VIRGINIA STATE
Advocate

3 Queer High School Seniors on the Reality of 'Grooming'

As Republicans continue their crusade against queer and transgender people in the U.S., one group of stakeholders is speaking out against policies that risk damaging kids. A recent study by GLSEN, a nonprofit organization that works on LGBTQ+ matters in education, found that most LGBTQ+ students rarely see or hear references to their communities or people like them in class.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox News

Fox News

962K+
Followers
5K+
Post
742M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy