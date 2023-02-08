Read full article on original website
E.h. Harper
3d ago
if teachers devote their time effort and energy to effective teaching they would have their hands full. This kind of information, especially concerning minor children, should not be hidden from parents who have legal and moral responsibility for said children.
nobody
3d ago
It speaks volumes democrats and the extreme left don't want parents to know what being done to their children.
sh bas
3d ago
teachers should not be telling minors not to tell parents ..that what child abusers do...part of grooming
Virginia parents outraged after education board nominee who stood against socialism is ousted
Democrats in the Senate of Virginia voted to remove Suparna Dutta from the state's school board after a progressive group labeled her a "far-right extremist."
theroanokestar.com
Virginia Parents Tired Of Being An ‘Afterthought’ In Public Schools
Today, as key parental rights legislation crosses into the Virginia Senate, parents from around the state rallied in support of legislators’ efforts to respect parents’ rights to have a say in what their kids experience at school—especially when it concerns explicit content in library books or outside speakers coming into the classrooms. Hosted by The Family Foundation, the press conference was as part of Parental Rights Day (or “Mama Bear Day”) at the State Capitol. “We should have the right to know what’s going on … rather than be treated as an afterthought,” said Susan Roberson, a grandmother of 10 from Chesterfield County. “I am not here to bash public schools, but I do think there needs to be a better balance on the parental rights issues.” (Two of her grandchildren live with her and attend local public schools).
Republican-led legislature in Missouri rejected ban on children carrying guns in public without supervision
Republican-led House voted down a proposal to stop minors from carrying guns in public in a state that has some of the weakest gun laws in the US.
Administration’s politicization of history standards deserves an ‘F’
Totally unnecessary. Totally predictable. Virginia’s prolonged, excruciating review of the state’s K-12 history and social science standards – now on its third major draft, for goodness’ sake – should’ve occurred with much less meddling by state officials. What could’ve been a straightforward exercise in updating the curriculum has become mired in politicization by Gov. Glenn […] The post Administration’s politicization of history standards deserves an ‘F’ appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
fox5dc.com
Virginia bill could require mental health courses in public schools
A new bill that is generating strong support in Virginia would require public schools to offer mental health courses. FOX 5's Sierra Fox tells us about the proposal, and when it could go into place.
Three interesting bills of the week: menstrual health data, spying and K-9s in schools
Hundreds of bills are filed for General Assembly consideration each year. In this occasional series, the Mercury takes a look at a few of the proposals that might not otherwise make headlines during the whirlwind legislative session. Senate Bill 852: Prohibiting search warrants for menstrual health data This legislation by Sen. Barbara Favola, D-Arlington, would […] The post Three interesting bills of the week: menstrual health data, spying and K-9s in schools appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
royalexaminer.com
Virginia House rejects mandatory livestreaming bill as localities warn of six-figure costs
“The most likely impact is $0,” the county’s staff wrote, as long as Mecklenburg could keep archiving meeting videos on its YouTube channel instead of having to move everything to an official government website. Calling some of those cost estimates “extravagant,” Del. Marie March, R-Floyd, said last month...
Louisiana woman sues state senator, says she was silenced on social media
Are politicians allowed to “block” their constituents from posting to them on social media? That’s the question at the heart of a lawsuit filed by a Louisiana abortion rights advocate against a state senator.
'Cheaply smeared': Youngkin education appointee rejected by Virginia Democrats fights back
Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA) blasted Democrats after the Virginia state Senate rejected three of his nominees, including an Indian immigrant he nominated to the board of education.
Gov. Youngkin rips Black Lives Matter curriculum as ‘politically-driven'
Gov. Glenn Youngkin's office ripped a teachers union for releasing a toolkit that pushes the 13 Guiding Principles of the Black Lives Matter movement in schools.
Maine school district, social worker blasted for allegedly assisting with transitioning of 13-year-old girl
A Maine mother is claiming that a local school district secretly worked to help her 13-year-old daughter transition, according to the Goldwater Institute.
Opinion: Republicans Are Outraged Over a Bill Designed to Limit Child Marriages in Wyoming
If Democrats and Republicans cannot agree on child marriage, there's no hope. Of all things that Democrats and Republicans would fight over, this issue seems like it would be common sense to both parties. Children should not be getting married.
3 Youngkin appointees rejected by Virginia Senate Democrats
Virginia Senate Democrats rejected three of Gov. Glenn Youngkin's appointees, including the state health commissioner, a parole board member and a Board of Education member backed by the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.
thenewsprogress.com
No School Cuts. Period!
First and foremost, I can tell you that our school district will NOT see any cuts. Period. What happened was a plain old human error. Earlier this week, the Department of Education disclosed an error in their funding calculations to. school divisions that resulted in a $200 million overestimation in...
New legislation pushes for parental input in Virginia school libraries
RICHMOND, Va. — Concerns over “sexually explicit books” in school libraries have made their way to the General Assembly. A Virginia Beach lawmaker wants parents to have more say over what books their child can check out of the school library. New legislation from Del. Tim Anderson...
WAVY News 10
Virginia lawmakers take on China as ‘spy balloon’ raises tensions
In a session defined by partisan division, the Virginia General Assembly is finding some common ground when it comes to taking on China. Two bills backed by Governor Glenn Youngkin are poised to pass after winning a majority in the Democrat-led state Senate. Virginia lawmakers take on China as ‘spy...
BALANCE OF POWER: GOP holds big advantage in state legislatures nationwide despite historic Democrat win
Republicans hold an edge in terms of the number of state legislatures and governor's offices controlled following the 2022 midterm elections.
Republican who lost bid to be Md. governor joins Doug Mastriano as chief of staff
Dan Cox, the Republican nominee who lost Maryland’s gubernatorial race last year, has teamed up with conservative Pennsylvania state Sen. Doug Mastriano as his new chief of staff. Mastriano also came up short as his state’s Republican nominee for governor in November after both he and Cox ran strikingly...
royalexaminer.com
Reeves bill to declare fentanyl as a weapon of terrorism overwhelmingly passes Va Senate
“This issue is one we simply cannot afford to politicize. Not two weeks ago, a 17-year-old high school girl in my district overdosed on fentanyl-laced pills sold to her as Percocet. Just one week ago, another young teen in Arlington died of a fentanyl overdose. This drug is killing our youth… I’ve seen first-hand during my time as a narcotics detective just how drastically opioids can affect families.”
Advocate
3 Queer High School Seniors on the Reality of 'Grooming'
As Republicans continue their crusade against queer and transgender people in the U.S., one group of stakeholders is speaking out against policies that risk damaging kids. A recent study by GLSEN, a nonprofit organization that works on LGBTQ+ matters in education, found that most LGBTQ+ students rarely see or hear references to their communities or people like them in class.
