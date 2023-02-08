Maria Shriver sought advice at a convent following her 2011 split from Arnold Schwarzenegger. The journalist spoke to Hoda Kotb on Monday about an interaction with the cloistered convent’s reverend mother that left her “sobbing.” Shriver, 67, recalled on the “Making Space” podcast, “[She said], ‘You can’t come live here … but you do have permission to go out and become Maria.'” The former first lady of California admitted that before the conversation, she had “never given myself permission to feel, to be vulnerable, to be weak, to be brought to my knees.” Instead, she said, “the world did” that to her. Shriver remembered thinking,...

