'1923' star Harrison Ford hopes to work with wife after she left the spotlight for 20 years to raise their son
Harrison Ford opened up about wanting to work with wife Calista Flockhart on a future project. She has been out of the spotlight 20 years while she raised their son, Liam.
Kelly Ripa says she's glad Sarah Michelle Gellar ignored her advice to stay away from Hollywood
Sarah Michelle Gellar ignored Kelly Ripa's advice early in her career and went to Los Angeles to pursue TV and movie stardom, the "Live" co-host said Monday.
Priscilla Presley watched camel 'attack' her son just days before Lisa Marie’s death: ‘She was traumatized’
Priscilla Presley's son, Navarone Garcia, reveals that he almost died from a camel attack just days before big sister Lisa Marie passed away.
Maria Shriver recalls ‘sobbing’ at convent after Arnold Schwarzenegger split
Maria Shriver sought advice at a convent following her 2011 split from Arnold Schwarzenegger. The journalist spoke to Hoda Kotb on Monday about an interaction with the cloistered convent’s reverend mother that left her “sobbing.” Shriver, 67, recalled on the “Making Space” podcast, “[She said], ‘You can’t come live here … but you do have permission to go out and become Maria.'” The former first lady of California admitted that before the conversation, she had “never given myself permission to feel, to be vulnerable, to be weak, to be brought to my knees.” Instead, she said, “the world did” that to her. Shriver remembered thinking,...
Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt Reveals Dad Arnold Has a Pony at His Home for Her Two Daughters
Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt is discussing the things her parents got right raising her and how she plans to pass them on to her two daughters Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt is expressing her gratitude for having great parents, who are now hands-on grandparents. Speaking with The New York Times ahead of the release of her new children's book, Good Night, Sister, this week, the author praised mom Maria Shriver and dad Arnold Schwarzenegger for how they raised her and how involved they are in the lives of her two daughters, Eloise Christina,...
Katherine Schwarzenegger Shares Adorable New Photo with Daughters Lyla and Eloise
Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt shares her two daughters with husband Chris Pratt Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt can't get enough of her little girls. On Tuesday, the author shared an adorable new photo on Instagram featuring her two daughters, Lyla Maria, 2, and Eloise Christina, 7 months. In the sweet photo, the mom of two has a big smile on her face as she hugs both of her girls at the same time. In the forefront of the snap is Schwarzenegger Pratt's new children's book, Good Night, Sister, which hits shelves next week. Schwarzenegger...
'I'm Jack Nicholson's Daughter—I Wish People Could Call Me a Nepo Baby'
In this exclusive essay, Tessa Gourin tells Newsweek about life as the estranged daughter of one of Hollywood's most famous actors.
Ashton Kutcher Admits That Being A Stepdad To Demi Moore’s Kids Was ‘A Lot’ But Still Talks To Them Today
Before he became a parent with his wife Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, 44, got a taste of fatherhood while he was married to Demi Moore, 60. The That ’70s Show alum was married to Demi from 2005 to 2011 and was a stepdaughter to her three daughters — Rumer Willis, 34, Scout Willis, 31, and Tallulah Willis, 28 — that she shares with her ex-husband Bruce Willis. Ashton explained that it wasn’t so easy being a stepdad at that time, in an interview with Esquire published January 31.
BET
Eddie Murphy Insists Martin Lawrence Pay If Their Children Get Married: ‘The Wedding Better Be Wonderful’
Could wedding bells be ringing for Eric Murphy and Jasmin Lawrence, who went public with their relationship in June 2021? Some fans seem to think so after the couple’s celebrity fathers publicly debated about potential wedding expenses. While Eric and Jasmin are not yet engaged, there's already talk about...
Jennifer Garner Smiles and Holds Hands on Walk with CEO Boyfriend John Miller
Jennifer Garner and John Miller first became romantically linked back in 2018 after her divorce from Ben Affleck was finalized Jennifer Garner is spending quality time with boyfriend John Miller. On Saturday, the couple was photographed holding hands and smiling while on a walk together in Santa Barbara, Calif. They both sported blue flannels for the sunny outing. The couple first began dating back in 2018, with a source telling PEOPLE at the time it was "not serious, but she enjoys his company." Miller, who is chairman and CEO of Cali Group, owner of the CaliBurger...
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson joke they have the $17 billion dollar secret to a successful marriage
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson walked the red carpet at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Gala, explaining if there really is a secret to a successful marriage.
Renée Zellweger Is Unrecognizable in New Photo With Boyfriend Ant Anstead
Renée Zellweger fans say she looks unrecognizable in a new photo shared by her boyfriend, Ant Anstead.
Jennifer Garner Holds Boyfriend John Miller Close After Insider Admits She's In No 'Hurry To Rush Down the Aisle'
Jennifer Garner and her boyfriend, John Miller, looked gleeful as they strolled through Santa Barbara, Calif., on Saturday, January 28.The 50-year-old actress held her man's hand tightly as they walked side by side with huge smiles spread across their charming faces.Garner matched her 45-year-old lover, as the dynamic duo stepped out in blue-shaded flannel ensembles. The 13 Going on 30 actress sported a gray sweater and black leggings beneath her jacket, while Miller complemented his button-up with a pair of khakis.The simple stroll comes after a source close to the couple revealed fans shouldn't expect Garner to say "I Do"...
Leah Remini Stuns At Marc Anthony’s Wedding After Not Being In Attendance At J.Lo’s
Leah Remini wasn’t at Jennifer Lopez‘s wedding to Ben Affleck last summer, which was shocking since Leah, 52, and J.Lo, 53, have been close friends for a very long time. But a recent wedding that Leah did make it to was J.Lo’s ex-husband, Marc Anthony, 54, and Nadia Ferreira‘s lavish nuptials in Miami on January 28. Leah, who has known Marc for a long, long time as well, showed off her glamorous look for the “I Need To Know” hitmaker’s special day on Instagram.
Dionne Warwick updates fans on her relationship with Pete Davidson after shooting her shot on Twitter
Dionne Warwick told Fox News Digital where she stands with Pete Davidson after tweeting she'd be dating him next. She also admitted she's not surprised by the attention her Twitter has garnered.
Fans Think Selena Gomez Had ‘Cat Eye Surgery’ After Her Appearance At The Golden Globes
Actress and singer Selena Gomez, 30, has a huge fan base thanks to her impressive career in Hollywood. However, public scrutiny comes with fame. The “Same Old Love” singer has faced plastic surgery rumors a few times throughout her career—including when she made a public joke onstage at the 2022 SAG Awards about getting botox. And, after the 2023 Golden Globes, some Reddit users pointed out how different Gomez looked. Some even speculated that she got cat eye surgery!
New Jersey high school swimmer disqualified from race over size of American flag on cap, dad claims
Because the American flag on his swimmer's cap was measured to be 0.2 inches too large, a New Jersey sophomore was disqualified from a race.
Channing Tatum shares thoughts on marriage with girlfriend Zoë Kravitz
Channing Tatum is sharing his thoughts on marriage, following his complicated divorce from Jenna Dewan. The 42-year-old actor is currently dating 34-year-old Zoë Kravitz, and he is detailing his perspective on serious relationships and his plans for the future. The Hollywood star talked to Vanity Fair about his...
Michigan missing mom went to New York to meet man from dating app weeks ago, 'no trace' of her since
A Michigan mother of three is missing after leaving to see a man in New York on New Year's Eve who she met on a dating website, and friends haven't heard from her since.
Patti LaBelle, 78, reveals she’s ready to date again after divorce: ‘I’m too good to be solo’
Legendary singer Patti LaBelle admitted on a talk show that she is ready to step back into the dating game after her 2003 divorce from her ex-husband Armstead Edwards.
