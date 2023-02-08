This video shows an up close and personal look at Tesla's robots and stamping at Giga Berlin. It's how a Tesla is made. Tesla Robots and Stamping Reveal How a Tesla Is Made. In Tesla's Giga Berlin factory in Brandenburg, Germany, we see through the eyes of a flying drone that goes through Tesla's factories showcasing its machines, robots, and stamping process. This gives a glimpse into how Tesla is able to scale production to such high volumes.

4 DAYS AGO