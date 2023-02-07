ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

OnlyInYourState

This Fascinating Florida Stadium Has Been Abandoned And Reclaimed By Nature For Decades Now

Abandoned Florida. Some of the best hidden gem locations throughout The Sunshine State sit abandoned, being slowly reclaimed by nature. These once-thriving attractions are now left to decay but still holding onto the history that once was. The Miami Marine Stadium was built in 1963 and was a premier place in the popular city. But today, the stadium sits in near-ruins, washed in graffiti, with nature slowly creeping in.
FLORIDA STATE
nova.edu

Watch the Fastest Fish in the World Hunt its Prey – For the First Time

NSU Research Video Shows Sailfish’s Point of View and Reveals New Hunting Behavior. FORT LAUDERDALE/DAVIE, Fla. – To say studying sailfish is challenging is an understatement. These fish, often described as the “fastest fish in the world,” exhibit some remarkable traits as they make their way through the oceans in search of their next meal.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

What you need to know about Florida’s suburban coyotes

You might see it sprinting across a neighbor’s yard, or trotting down a sidewalk, a small, gray or brownish canine that doesn’t look quite like any dog you’ve ever seen. The animal is slinky and furtive, its eyes darting left and right, and it’s gone within a matter of seconds.
FLORIDA STATE
OnlyInYourState

The Floating Cabin In Florida Is The Ultimate Place To Stay Overnight

As far as unique adventures go, we have a floating home in Florida that is the ultimate overnight getaway. HomeAWave is a moored houseboat outside of Jacksonville that is available to rent for a weekend getaway. With cozy accommodations, plus incredible views of the St. Johns River, you won’t ever want to leave once you wake up to these sunrises.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
OnlyInYourState

The Marvelous 2.9-Mile Trail In Florida Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Overlook

You might not think Florida is a premier hiking state, but we’re here to prove otherwise. Paynes Prairie Preserve State Park is a natural wonderland filled with things to do and see and one of the best places to get outdoors and hike. The La Chua Trail is an out-and-back hiking trail that offers some of the best views in the park. All you need to do is hike to one of the best observation decks in Florida and enjoy!
FLORIDA STATE
espnswfl.com

These Are The 5 Most Most Dangerous Florida Cities – 2023 Update

With the ominous title of “These Are The 5 Most Most Dangerous Florida Cities ” comes a bit of good news. Last year(2022), 6 Florida cities made the Top 100 List. Melbourne, Panama City, Lake Worth, Daytona Beach, Palm Springs, and Riviera Beach. In the 2023 update, no Florida city cracked the Top 50. And there’s definitely been some shuffling. Conversely, in 2016, 12 Florida cities made this list. Locally, just 12 years ago Fort Myers ranked high on this list. Now it’s not on here at all. Think you know which Florida cities did make this top 10 list? Wrong. Miami didn’t make it.
FLORIDA STATE
kennythepirate.com

Disney responds to the Florida takeover of Reedy Creek District

It looks like Reedy Creek will officially be dissolved. Here is how Disney is responding. The past several months has been turbulent between the state of Florida and The Walt Disney Company. Florida passed the Parental Rights in Education Law in 2022. The Walt Disney Company originally remained quiet surrounding this bill despite pleas from employees and fans for them to take an official stance. Tension built until CEO Bob Chapek denounced the bill, but many believed it was too little, too late.
FLORIDA STATE
995qyk.com

Florida Cities Where Homes Are Selling Below Asking Price

It’s a tough market to become a new homeowner. But on the bright side, there are some Florida cities where some homes are selling below their asking price. Some are even a quick drive from the Tampa Bay area. We got the list from Stacker, who analyzed data from Redfin. They’re data shows sales from the month of December 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
gotodestinations.com

Savor the Flavors: The Best Italian Restaurants in Fort Lauderdale

Looking for the best Italian in Fort Lauderdale? Fort Lauderdale is home to a diverse range of dining options, but Italian cuisine always manages to steal the show. We’re looking for establishments with the perfect blend of atmosphere, service, and delicious food that will leave you wanting more. To narrow it down, here are the 5 best Italian restaurants in Fort Lauderdale.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
keysweekly.com

FLORIDA PARK RANGER TALKS PLANTS & SURVIVAL AT UPCOMING LECTURE

The History of Diving Museum’s Immerse Yourself lecture features park ranger Chris Herald on native plants and survival on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. Herald is a ranger for the Islamorada area state parks, which encompass Windley Key Fossil Reef Geological State Park, Indian Key Historic State Park, Lignumvitae Key Botanical State Park and San Pedro Underwater Archeological Preserve State Park. Born and raised in Tampa, Herald worked at a living history museum, interpreting historic farm techniques to youths and adults. This experience gave way to his decision to pursue a career with the Florida Park Service where he could fulfill his passion for teaching while helping to protect Florida’s natural resources.
FLORIDA STATE
travel2next.com

20 Museums In Florida

The U.S.’s furthest southeastern state offers many vacation opportunities: gorgeous beaches, fascinating ecosystems like the Everglades, exciting attractions and stellar museums in every category. So whether you are looking to escape the hot sun and regular thunderstorms or to explore history, art, science and culture, the Sunshine State offers many options for the whole family and people of all ages.
FLORIDA STATE

