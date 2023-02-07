Read full article on original website
This Fascinating Florida Stadium Has Been Abandoned And Reclaimed By Nature For Decades Now
Abandoned Florida. Some of the best hidden gem locations throughout The Sunshine State sit abandoned, being slowly reclaimed by nature. These once-thriving attractions are now left to decay but still holding onto the history that once was. The Miami Marine Stadium was built in 1963 and was a premier place in the popular city. But today, the stadium sits in near-ruins, washed in graffiti, with nature slowly creeping in.
Here Are The 10 Best Small Towns In Florida
Travel + Leisure mapped out the Sunshine State's top small towns.
Watch the Fastest Fish in the World Hunt its Prey – For the First Time
NSU Research Video Shows Sailfish’s Point of View and Reveals New Hunting Behavior. FORT LAUDERDALE/DAVIE, Fla. – To say studying sailfish is challenging is an understatement. These fish, often described as the “fastest fish in the world,” exhibit some remarkable traits as they make their way through the oceans in search of their next meal.
Disney World does not plan to fight changes to Reedy Creek, president says
Walt Disney World said it does not plan to fight the changes being made to Reedy Creek Improvement District and will let Gov. Ron DeSantis take control of its Board of Supervisors.
What's happening now with COVID in Florida: Here's a quick look
COVID cases and hospitalizations continue to fall across Florida as the latest wave of infections recedes. Here’s what the latest data show:. Fewest new COVID cases, lowest hospitalizations in weeks. 19,000 new infections, the fewest since the week ending Dec. 26 (Source: Health and Human Services Department). 1,978 hospital...
What you need to know about Florida’s suburban coyotes
You might see it sprinting across a neighbor’s yard, or trotting down a sidewalk, a small, gray or brownish canine that doesn’t look quite like any dog you’ve ever seen. The animal is slinky and furtive, its eyes darting left and right, and it’s gone within a matter of seconds.
The Floating Cabin In Florida Is The Ultimate Place To Stay Overnight
As far as unique adventures go, we have a floating home in Florida that is the ultimate overnight getaway. HomeAWave is a moored houseboat outside of Jacksonville that is available to rent for a weekend getaway. With cozy accommodations, plus incredible views of the St. Johns River, you won’t ever want to leave once you wake up to these sunrises.
Marco Rubio, Rick Scott Call on Army Corps to Fund Florida Project
This week, Florida Republican U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott sent a letter to Michael Connor, the assistant secretary of the Army – Civil Works, detailing critical projects in Florida that merit new and continued funding. The letter is below. Dear Assistant Secretary Connor:. Pursuant to the Consolidated...
The Marvelous 2.9-Mile Trail In Florida Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Overlook
You might not think Florida is a premier hiking state, but we’re here to prove otherwise. Paynes Prairie Preserve State Park is a natural wonderland filled with things to do and see and one of the best places to get outdoors and hike. The La Chua Trail is an out-and-back hiking trail that offers some of the best views in the park. All you need to do is hike to one of the best observation decks in Florida and enjoy!
These Are The 5 Most Most Dangerous Florida Cities – 2023 Update
With the ominous title of “These Are The 5 Most Most Dangerous Florida Cities ” comes a bit of good news. Last year(2022), 6 Florida cities made the Top 100 List. Melbourne, Panama City, Lake Worth, Daytona Beach, Palm Springs, and Riviera Beach. In the 2023 update, no Florida city cracked the Top 50. And there’s definitely been some shuffling. Conversely, in 2016, 12 Florida cities made this list. Locally, just 12 years ago Fort Myers ranked high on this list. Now it’s not on here at all. Think you know which Florida cities did make this top 10 list? Wrong. Miami didn’t make it.
Disney responds to the Florida takeover of Reedy Creek District
It looks like Reedy Creek will officially be dissolved. Here is how Disney is responding. The past several months has been turbulent between the state of Florida and The Walt Disney Company. Florida passed the Parental Rights in Education Law in 2022. The Walt Disney Company originally remained quiet surrounding this bill despite pleas from employees and fans for them to take an official stance. Tension built until CEO Bob Chapek denounced the bill, but many believed it was too little, too late.
Florida Cities Where Homes Are Selling Below Asking Price
It’s a tough market to become a new homeowner. But on the bright side, there are some Florida cities where some homes are selling below their asking price. Some are even a quick drive from the Tampa Bay area. We got the list from Stacker, who analyzed data from Redfin. They’re data shows sales from the month of December 2022.
Many Floridians Believe "Too Many" People are Moving to Florida. Some Would Consider Leaving, According to Study
If you are a Floridian who believes that you've noticed increasing traffic on the roads, more people visiting the grocery stores, and more construction around town, it may not be your imagination.
8 of Our Favorite Restaurants in Fort Lauderdale, FL
Fort Lauderdale, FL - No matter where you stay - on the beach or in town - Fort Lauderdale offers plenty of great places to eat, from casual beach bars to elegant fine dining establishments. No matter what style of eater you are after, Fort Lauderdale will surely please your palate.
Savor the Flavors: The Best Italian Restaurants in Fort Lauderdale
Looking for the best Italian in Fort Lauderdale? Fort Lauderdale is home to a diverse range of dining options, but Italian cuisine always manages to steal the show. We’re looking for establishments with the perfect blend of atmosphere, service, and delicious food that will leave you wanting more. To narrow it down, here are the 5 best Italian restaurants in Fort Lauderdale.
8 Pretty Places in Florida You May Not Know About, But May Want to Visit, According to a Travel Website
Many places in Florida are well-known and heavily traveled. Examples are Walt Disney World, Clearwater Beach, Kennedy Space Center, South Beach, and Key West, to name just a few.
Severe Storms, Isolated Tornadoes, Heavy Rain Likely to Hit Central Florida This Weekend
The weather reports said severe storms, strong winds, and heavy rain could unload in Central Florida this Saturday. There is a possibility of isolated tornadoes. Motorists and commuters in Central Florida should stay updated with the weather, especially the isolated tornadoes. Heavy rain and possible tornadoes. According to Wesh 2...
FLORIDA PARK RANGER TALKS PLANTS & SURVIVAL AT UPCOMING LECTURE
The History of Diving Museum’s Immerse Yourself lecture features park ranger Chris Herald on native plants and survival on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. Herald is a ranger for the Islamorada area state parks, which encompass Windley Key Fossil Reef Geological State Park, Indian Key Historic State Park, Lignumvitae Key Botanical State Park and San Pedro Underwater Archeological Preserve State Park. Born and raised in Tampa, Herald worked at a living history museum, interpreting historic farm techniques to youths and adults. This experience gave way to his decision to pursue a career with the Florida Park Service where he could fulfill his passion for teaching while helping to protect Florida’s natural resources.
20 Museums In Florida
The U.S.’s furthest southeastern state offers many vacation opportunities: gorgeous beaches, fascinating ecosystems like the Everglades, exciting attractions and stellar museums in every category. So whether you are looking to escape the hot sun and regular thunderstorms or to explore history, art, science and culture, the Sunshine State offers many options for the whole family and people of all ages.
5 of Our Favorite Seafood Restaurants in Florida
FLORIDA -Several great options are available if you're looking for a great seafood restaurant in Florida. These include JB's Fish Camp and Seafood in New Smyrna, Pompano Joe's in Destin, and Mignonette in Miami. These restaurants all serve seafood dishes that satisfy any seafood craving.
