Oklahoma City, OK

NBA Trade Grades: Lakers offload Russell Westbrook, land D’Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt

The Lakers able to trade Russell Westbrook and offload him in a deal that will land them D’Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt and more. Grading the trade. Russell Westbrook has been traded away from the Los Angeles Lakers. And not only have they finally been able to offload the polarizing former NBA MVP, but they were able to get quite a terrific haul in a three-team trade involving the Minnesota Timberwolves and Utah Jazz.
Detailed Look At Blake Griffin’s Air Jordan 10 PE

Blake Griffin, like many Jordan Brand athletes, has received several Player Exclusives over the course of his career, from Superbad-inspired Air Jordan 35s to Clippers-themed Air Jordan 1s. And thanks to sneaker collector @englishsole, we’re receiving a look at Griffin’s Air Jordan 10, another PE from the athlete’s days in LA.
Al Horford’s sister throws shade at 76ers

Al Horford’s sister Anna threw some shade at her brother’s former team on Wednesday night. Horford’s Boston Celtics beat the Philadelphia 76ers 106-99 in Boston. Horford did not play in the game due to an issue with his right knee, but that didn’t keep Anna from talking afterwards. Someone on Twitter chirped at Anna and... The post Al Horford’s sister throws shade at 76ers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
How Tarasenko trade to Rangers impacts Hawks, Kane

A major domino fell on Thursday after the New York Rangers acquired six-time 30-goal scorer Vladimir Tarasenko — and depth defenseman Niko Mikkola — from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for a conditional first-round pick in 2023, a conditional fourth-round pick in 2024, defenseman prospect Hunter Skinner and bottom-six forward Sammy Blais. The Blues also retained 50 percent of Tarasenko's $7.5 million salary.
NBC Sports Chicago

ABOUT

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

 https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/

