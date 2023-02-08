Read full article on original website
Owners Under Fire as Once “Dead” U.S. Shopping Mall Loses Angry Tenants Over Reopening DelaysJoel EisenbergOklahoma City, OK
Texas and Oklahoma will pay a combined $100M in fees to leave the Big 12 early and join the SEC in 2024Jalyn SmootAustin, TX
REDW, HoganTaylor Honor Expanded Services to Tribal Nations with Tribal Art DedicationABSEESITALLOklahoma City, OK
"The White People Living There Were a Whole Lot Worse Than the Indians," Says Indian Territory SettlerJudyDGuthrie, OK
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersNorman, OK
Watch: Russell Westbrook Refused To Leave Court After He Got Subbed Off For LeBron James
The Los Angeles Lakers have been an overall poor team this season, and there's no doubt that they have had an up-and-down year. We saw Anthony Davis miss a fair bit of time this year, and that has resulted in them losing quite a few games during his absence. Based on new reporting, it seems as though there has also been some turmoil in the locker room recently.
The Lakers' New Potential Starting Lineup Looks Stacked
The Los Angeles Lakers may not have star names, but they have addressed some of their plaguing concerns, good enough to vault them to the playoffs.
Patrick Beverly's Viral Tweet After The Lakers Traded For D'Angelo Russell
Patrick Beverley sent out a tweet after the Los Angeles Lakers traded for D'Angelo Russell.
Michael Jordan and LeBron James didn't have the 'bandwidth' to sit for Bill Russell documentary
The people interviewed for the Netflix documentary "Bill Russell: Legend" is a who's who of NBA history. However, two notable names are missing.
Lakers: D'Angelo Russell's Hatred of Teammate Paved Way for Trade to LA
Russell couldn't wait to be on the move.
Mikal Bridges Had the Saddest Reaction to Being Traded for KD
The 26-year-old, now heading to the Nets, was part of the Suns’ trade package for Kevin Durant.
How Kevin Durant Suns trade impacted Draymond Green’s plans for the deadline
The Brooklyn Nets have traded superstar forward Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns, and it’s got everyone buzzing. With that trade, the power balance in the Western Conference has shifted — and uh…altered the plans of Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green. “Madness!!! I was gone leave...
Lakers PG Patrick Beverley 'Not Required' to Report to Magic After Trade; Buyout Coming?
The Los Angeles Lakers sent Patrick Beverley to the Orlando Magic ahead of Thursday's trade deadline. But that likely won't be his final destination.
Stephen A. Smith says Michael Jordan is the "greatest scorer," not LeBron James
ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith debates whether or not Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan is a better scorer than LeBron James.
"LeBron Smiling About The Fact That Russell Westbrook Is Not A Laker Anymore", NBA Fan Jokes After Seeing LeBron James Laughing On Sideline
LeBron James was seen smiling on the Lakers bench after the team traded away Russell Westbrook, leading to fans making jokes.
“Do me a favor, stop telling us what you find interesting” Stephen A. Smith, Jay Williams get into explosive argument over Kyrie Irving
We are all familiar with Stephen A. Smith’s strong reaction and straight, harsh opinion over many trendy agendas. In the last episode of ESPN’s First Take on Monday, another vivid illustration of the analyst’s fiery comment was provided. Stephen A. co-hosted the show First Take on ESPN,...
Kawhi Leonard Reacts to Kevin Durant to Phoenix Suns Trade
LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard reacted to the Brooklyn Nets trading Kevin Durant to the Suns
Lovie Smith Firing by Texans Named One of NFL's Most Controversial Events of 2022
CNN recently discussed the most controversial events of the season and lists former Texans head coach Lovie Smith's firing as one of them
Celtics Add Former Sixers Center Before Trade Deadline
The Boston Celtics add more depth to the big man position.
NBA Trade Grades: Lakers offload Russell Westbrook, land D’Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt
The Lakers able to trade Russell Westbrook and offload him in a deal that will land them D’Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt and more. Grading the trade. Russell Westbrook has been traded away from the Los Angeles Lakers. And not only have they finally been able to offload the polarizing former NBA MVP, but they were able to get quite a terrific haul in a three-team trade involving the Minnesota Timberwolves and Utah Jazz.
BREAKING: New York Knicks Make A Trade With Portland Trail Blazers
The Portland Trail Blazers have agreed to trade Josh Hart to the New York Knicks.
BREAKING: Los Angeles Clippers Make A Trade With Denver Nuggets
The Denver Nuggets have agreed to trade Bones Hyland to the Los Angeles Clippers.
Detailed Look At Blake Griffin’s Air Jordan 10 PE
Blake Griffin, like many Jordan Brand athletes, has received several Player Exclusives over the course of his career, from Superbad-inspired Air Jordan 35s to Clippers-themed Air Jordan 1s. And thanks to sneaker collector @englishsole, we’re receiving a look at Griffin’s Air Jordan 10, another PE from the athlete’s days in LA.
Al Horford’s sister throws shade at 76ers
Al Horford’s sister Anna threw some shade at her brother’s former team on Wednesday night. Horford’s Boston Celtics beat the Philadelphia 76ers 106-99 in Boston. Horford did not play in the game due to an issue with his right knee, but that didn’t keep Anna from talking afterwards. Someone on Twitter chirped at Anna and... The post Al Horford’s sister throws shade at 76ers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
How Tarasenko trade to Rangers impacts Hawks, Kane
A major domino fell on Thursday after the New York Rangers acquired six-time 30-goal scorer Vladimir Tarasenko — and depth defenseman Niko Mikkola — from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for a conditional first-round pick in 2023, a conditional fourth-round pick in 2024, defenseman prospect Hunter Skinner and bottom-six forward Sammy Blais. The Blues also retained 50 percent of Tarasenko's $7.5 million salary.
