Indiana women’s golf finished at the bottom of the 14-team tournament at the FAU Paradise Invitational at Osprey Point from Feb. 6-7 in Boca Raton, Florida. After round one, the Hoosiers sat in 13th with a score of 297 (+9), just a few strokes from getting into the top half. In the second, IU got up to eighth before struggling in the second half of the round. They would close the day with a score of 597 (+21).

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO