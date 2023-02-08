ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana softball begins year 50 with NFCA Leadoff Classic

Indiana softball embarks on a new, historic season as they travel to Clearwater, Florida for the National Fastpitch Collegiate Association Leadoff Classic. Team 50 will face off against Auburn University, Howard University, University of South Alabama, University of Pittsburgh and Prairie View Agriculture & Mechanical University. Indiana will play Pittsburgh...
No. 2 Indiana women’s basketball to face Caitlin Clark, No. 5 Iowa Thursday in Bloomington

For the fourth time this season, a top-10 team is coming to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall to try and knock off Indiana women’s basketball. The latest challenger is No. 5 Iowa and National Player of the Year candidate Caitlin Clark, who will face the No. 2-ranked Hoosiers at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in a battle for the top spot in the Big Ten standings.
Indiana women’s golf finishes 14th at FAU Paradise Invitational

Indiana women’s golf finished at the bottom of the 14-team tournament at the FAU Paradise Invitational at Osprey Point from Feb. 6-7 in Boca Raton, Florida. After round one, the Hoosiers sat in 13th with a score of 297 (+9), just a few strokes from getting into the top half. In the second, IU got up to eighth before struggling in the second half of the round. They would close the day with a score of 597 (+21).
Indiana women’s tennis falls 4-1 to Yale in New Haven

Indiana women’s tennis lost to Yale University Sunday afternoon in New Haven, Connecticut. Only two doubles matches were played and the teams split the wins. At No. 2 Yale won 7-5 against Indiana’s redshirt junior Mila Mejic and graduate student Lauren Lemonds. Indiana’s No. 1 doubles, sophomore Lara Schneider and graduate student Saby Nihalani, won 7-5.
