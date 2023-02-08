Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Denny's Permanently Closes in BloomingtonBryan DijkhuizenBloomington, IN
Men’s Basketball: Scoring droughts haunt Buckeyes in 86-70 loss at IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Ohio State drops second straight 78-65 at No. 6 IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Indiana?Ted RiversIndiana State
Indiana Daily Student
Offensive drought against Rutgers didn’t hinder Indiana, gives blueprint for Michigan game
During its battle for second place in the Big Ten against No. 24 Rutgers on Tuesday, No. 18 Indiana men’s basketball’s offense turned stale. With 10 minutes to go, and a shot to finally snap a six-game losing streak against the Scarlet Knights, the Hoosiers missed seven consecutive shots over a period of 8:43.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana women’s basketball sells out Assembly Hall for rivalry matchup against Purdue
No. 2 Indiana women’s basketball announced the sellout of general admission tickets ahead of its Feb. 19 matchup against Purdue, according to an IU Athletics press release. Fresh off a record crowd of 13,046 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, next Sunday’s matchup will mark the first time Indiana women’s basketball has ever sold out Assembly Hall.
Indiana Daily Student
COLUMN: No. 2 Indiana women’s basketball is determined for something special
It was an unprecedented atmosphere in Assembly Hall. Literally. Thursday night’s bout between No. 2 Indiana women’s basketball and No. 5 Iowa was staged in front of the highest attending crowd in program history — and every bit of it mattered. From incessant jeers toward Hawkeye junior...
Indiana Daily Student
Berger and Holmes deliver, lift No. 2 Indiana women’s basketball over No. 5 Iowa 87-78
In one of the biggest regular season matchups in Indiana women’s basketball history, it’s only fitting that the two faces of the program shone the brightest. Senior forward Mackenzie Holmes and graduate guard Grace Berger provided high-level performances to lead the No. 2 Hoosiers over No. 5 Iowa.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana softball begins year 50 with NFCA Leadoff Classic
Indiana softball embarks on a new, historic season as they travel to Clearwater, Florida for the National Fastpitch Collegiate Association Leadoff Classic. Team 50 will face off against Auburn University, Howard University, University of South Alabama, University of Pittsburgh and Prairie View Agriculture & Mechanical University. Indiana will play Pittsburgh...
Indiana Daily Student
No. 2 Indiana women’s basketball to face Caitlin Clark, No. 5 Iowa Thursday in Bloomington
For the fourth time this season, a top-10 team is coming to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall to try and knock off Indiana women’s basketball. The latest challenger is No. 5 Iowa and National Player of the Year candidate Caitlin Clark, who will face the No. 2-ranked Hoosiers at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in a battle for the top spot in the Big Ten standings.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana women’s golf finishes 14th at FAU Paradise Invitational
Indiana women’s golf finished at the bottom of the 14-team tournament at the FAU Paradise Invitational at Osprey Point from Feb. 6-7 in Boca Raton, Florida. After round one, the Hoosiers sat in 13th with a score of 297 (+9), just a few strokes from getting into the top half. In the second, IU got up to eighth before struggling in the second half of the round. They would close the day with a score of 597 (+21).
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana women’s tennis falls 4-1 to Yale in New Haven
Indiana women’s tennis lost to Yale University Sunday afternoon in New Haven, Connecticut. Only two doubles matches were played and the teams split the wins. At No. 2 Yale won 7-5 against Indiana’s redshirt junior Mila Mejic and graduate student Lauren Lemonds. Indiana’s No. 1 doubles, sophomore Lara Schneider and graduate student Saby Nihalani, won 7-5.
