Texas Judge Goes to Washington to Talk About the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Paso Plans to Raise the Minimum Wage $.50 Next Month - Is that Enough?Tom HandyEl Paso, TX
Two Texas Organizations Receive $100,000 Each to Support MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
US Border Patrol Arrest Update Week of January 22 El Paso Sector RegionAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
Can This Startup Change Your Life?Aron SolomonEl Paso, TX
ewrestlingnews.com
Various News – MLW Happy With REELZ, War Chamber 2023, Billie Starkz, Pretty Deadly
A report from Pwinsider suggests that MLW officials were very happy with the way REELZ promoted the debut episode of MLW Underground on social media. MLW will be returning to the Melrose Ballroom in New York City for War Chamber 2023. The event will be held on April 6th following which MLW will travel to the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA on April 8th.
ewrestlingnews.com
Reason Why Three AEW Stars Missed Wednesday’s Dynamite
WWE NXT UK stars that the company retained missed several months of action due to issues with their visas. AEW’s Kenny Omega has been away from television because of this as well. WWE was able to use Ilja Dragunov again on this week’s NXT when he returned to cost...
ewrestlingnews.com
Madusa On Mandy Rose’s FanTime Account: “Why Is It Such A Big Deal?”
WWE Hall of Famer Madusa (formerly Alundra Blayze) has added her name to the list of people supporting Mandy Rose in the wake of Rose’s release from WWE NXT. Rose was released in December 2022 for the content posted on her FanTime page, one day after dropping the NXT Women’s Championship.
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Dynamite News – MJF vs. Bryan Danielson AEW World Title Match Official For Revolution 2023
On this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Bryan Danielson defeated RUSH as his final trial to earn his shot at MJF’s AEW World Championship at the upcoming Revolution pay-per-view event. Following the match, MJF assaulted Danielson and put him in an armbar. The AEW World Title match at...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Legend Jerry “The King” Lawler Rushed To The Hospital
Jerry “The King” Lawler is in the hospital following a “medical episode” while at his condo in Florida. Per the report, “The King” had lunch with friends and later became ill on Monday afternoon before being rushed to the hospital. No other details were provided.
NASCAR star Kyle Busch sentenced to 3 years in Mexican prison for trying to take .380 pistol and hollow point shells on private plane leaving Cancún
Famed NASCAR driver Kyle Busch has been sentenced to three-and-half-years in prison for gun possession without a license in Mexico, authorities there said late last week. It is not clear how, or if, that sentence will be assessed. According to a press release by Mexico’s Attorney General of the Republic...
ewrestlingnews.com
Jake Hager Reveals What Could Get Someone Blacklisted By WWE
AEW wrestler Jake Hager looked back on what it was like to work under a WWE contract during a recent podcast appearance. The former Jack Swagger sat down with his old mentor and manager in the latest edition of Story Time with Dutch Mantell. Hager revealed the things that might get someone blacklisted from WWE.
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Star Isn’t Happy With How Much TV Time MJF Had On Wednesday’s Dynamite
Eddie Kingston has fans talking after sending out a tweet where he put AEW World Heavyweight Champion MJF on blast. Kingston isn’t happy with how much time MJF had on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. He tweeted,. “Side note since we need to see his world champ...
ewrestlingnews.com
Various News: Ivy Nile’s Opponent Named, MLW Fusion Lineup, More
Various news to report from around the world of pro wrestling: Ivy Nile’s opponent has been named for this weekend’s show with Reality Of Wrestling, MLW have announced their lineup for tonight’s Fusion, and E! have posted preview clips for tonight’s episode of Nikki Bella Says I Do:
ewrestlingnews.com
Malakai Black Comments On AEW Running House Shows
AEW’s Malakai Black was a recent guest of the HardLore podcast, where the leader of the House of Black commented on AEW’s recent foray into the house show business, which kicks off on March 18 in Troy, Ohio. Black said he was a proponent of the move. You...
ewrestlingnews.com
Matt Morgan Recalls Plans To Be WWE’s Third Brother Of Destruction
Former WWE Superstar Matt Morgan has opened up about the promotion’s plans to make him a sibling of Kane and The Undertaker. Morgan signed with WWE in April 2002 and would remain with the promotion until July 2005. During an interview with Chris Van Vliet on his Insight podcast,...
ewrestlingnews.com
Booker T Thinks WWE Royal Rumble Appearance Will Be The Last Time Fans See Him In The Ring
Booker T said on his “Hall Of Fame” podcast that his in-ring days are likely over following his surprise appearance in the 30-Man Royal Rumble match last month. He noted that the match was probably the last time he would be in the ring. “I’m gonna tell you...
ewrestlingnews.com
Backstage News From AEW Dynamite: Injured Star Present, More
According to a report from Pwinsider, Thunder Rosa was backstage at last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Rosa has been out of action since last year due to a back injury. RUSH came out during off-air segments last night to hype up the crowd with Spanish promos. Vickie Guerrero...
ewrestlingnews.com
Booker T Worked With Lanny Poffo A Month Prior To The Latter’s Passing
On February 2nd, Lanny Poffo passed away due to heart failure at the age of 68. The news was brought to light by “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan. On his “Hall of Fame” podcast, Booker T shared his condolences for Poffo’s family while noting that The Genius had met the 5-time WCW Champion to film for “WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures” about a month prior to his passing. Booker T said,
ewrestlingnews.com
The Very Latest On Jerry “The King” Lawler’s Health
On Tuesday, it was reported that Jerry Lawler was hospitalized after suffering a stroke. Since the news broke, Dutch Mantell took to Twitter to provide an update on “The King,” noting that he spoke with Lawler’s son Kevin who said that the WWE Hall of Famer was improving. He wrote,
wrestlinginc.com
Cody Rhodes Hopes AEW Star Isn't In Trouble For Visiting WWE Show
The recent Royal Rumble was a milestone night in the career of Cody Rhodes for a variety of reasons, as he returned from injury ended up winning the men's Rumble. There were several important people backstage with him to provide support throughout the night, which included AEW's Ricky Starks. While the former FTW Champion was simply there to be a good friend, a security camera caught him arriving at the building and immediately went viral in the wrestling world.
ewrestlingnews.com
Jerry Lawler Out Of ICU, Expected To Leave Hospital Soon
WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler is expected to leave the hospital just days after suffering a stroke outside of his home in Fort Myers, Florida. The official Twitter account of “The King” shared an update today noting that Lawler is scheduled to leave the hospital on Friday. The tweet reads as follows:
Daily Update: Toxic Attraction, Cody Rhodes, MLW ratings
WWE news and notes, ratings for MLW's Reelz premiere, and more.
nodq.com
Several AEW stars were reportedly unable to appear on the 2/8/23 edition of Dynamite
During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted how several AEW stars were reportedly unable to appear on the February 8th 2023 edition of Dynamite due to Visa issues…. “A lot of people brought up, what happened with Pentagon, Fenix and Bandido? There’s visa issues and it’s all through...
