ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ewrestlingnews.com

Various News – MLW Happy With REELZ, War Chamber 2023, Billie Starkz, Pretty Deadly

A report from Pwinsider suggests that MLW officials were very happy with the way REELZ promoted the debut episode of MLW Underground on social media. MLW will be returning to the Melrose Ballroom in New York City for War Chamber 2023. The event will be held on April 6th following which MLW will travel to the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA on April 8th.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ewrestlingnews.com

Reason Why Three AEW Stars Missed Wednesday’s Dynamite

WWE NXT UK stars that the company retained missed several months of action due to issues with their visas. AEW’s Kenny Omega has been away from television because of this as well. WWE was able to use Ilja Dragunov again on this week’s NXT when he returned to cost...
TEXAS STATE
ewrestlingnews.com

Madusa On Mandy Rose’s FanTime Account: “Why Is It Such A Big Deal?”

WWE Hall of Famer Madusa (formerly Alundra Blayze) has added her name to the list of people supporting Mandy Rose in the wake of Rose’s release from WWE NXT. Rose was released in December 2022 for the content posted on her FanTime page, one day after dropping the NXT Women’s Championship.
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Legend Jerry “The King” Lawler Rushed To The Hospital

Jerry “The King” Lawler is in the hospital following a “medical episode” while at his condo in Florida. Per the report, “The King” had lunch with friends and later became ill on Monday afternoon before being rushed to the hospital. No other details were provided.
FLORIDA STATE
Law & Crime

NASCAR star Kyle Busch sentenced to 3 years in Mexican prison for trying to take .380 pistol and hollow point shells on private plane leaving Cancún

Famed NASCAR driver Kyle Busch has been sentenced to three-and-half-years in prison for gun possession without a license in Mexico, authorities there said late last week. It is not clear how, or if, that sentence will be assessed. According to a press release by Mexico’s Attorney General of the Republic...
NEVADA STATE
ewrestlingnews.com

Jake Hager Reveals What Could Get Someone Blacklisted By WWE

AEW wrestler Jake Hager looked back on what it was like to work under a WWE contract during a recent podcast appearance. The former Jack Swagger sat down with his old mentor and manager in the latest edition of Story Time with Dutch Mantell. Hager revealed the things that might get someone blacklisted from WWE.
ewrestlingnews.com

AEW Star Isn’t Happy With How Much TV Time MJF Had On Wednesday’s Dynamite

Eddie Kingston has fans talking after sending out a tweet where he put AEW World Heavyweight Champion MJF on blast. Kingston isn’t happy with how much time MJF had on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. He tweeted,. “Side note since we need to see his world champ...
ewrestlingnews.com

Various News: Ivy Nile’s Opponent Named, MLW Fusion Lineup, More

Various news to report from around the world of pro wrestling: Ivy Nile’s opponent has been named for this weekend’s show with Reality Of Wrestling, MLW have announced their lineup for tonight’s Fusion, and E! have posted preview clips for tonight’s episode of Nikki Bella Says I Do:
TEXAS CITY, TX
ewrestlingnews.com

Malakai Black Comments On AEW Running House Shows

AEW’s Malakai Black was a recent guest of the HardLore podcast, where the leader of the House of Black commented on AEW’s recent foray into the house show business, which kicks off on March 18 in Troy, Ohio. Black said he was a proponent of the move. You...
TROY, OH
ewrestlingnews.com

Matt Morgan Recalls Plans To Be WWE’s Third Brother Of Destruction

Former WWE Superstar Matt Morgan has opened up about the promotion’s plans to make him a sibling of Kane and The Undertaker. Morgan signed with WWE in April 2002 and would remain with the promotion until July 2005. During an interview with Chris Van Vliet on his Insight podcast,...
ewrestlingnews.com

Backstage News From AEW Dynamite: Injured Star Present, More

According to a report from Pwinsider, Thunder Rosa was backstage at last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Rosa has been out of action since last year due to a back injury. RUSH came out during off-air segments last night to hype up the crowd with Spanish promos. Vickie Guerrero...
ewrestlingnews.com

Booker T Worked With Lanny Poffo A Month Prior To The Latter’s Passing

On February 2nd, Lanny Poffo passed away due to heart failure at the age of 68. The news was brought to light by “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan. On his “Hall of Fame” podcast, Booker T shared his condolences for Poffo’s family while noting that The Genius had met the 5-time WCW Champion to film for “WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures” about a month prior to his passing. Booker T said,
ewrestlingnews.com

The Very Latest On Jerry “The King” Lawler’s Health

On Tuesday, it was reported that Jerry Lawler was hospitalized after suffering a stroke. Since the news broke, Dutch Mantell took to Twitter to provide an update on “The King,” noting that he spoke with Lawler’s son Kevin who said that the WWE Hall of Famer was improving. He wrote,
TENNESSEE STATE
wrestlinginc.com

Cody Rhodes Hopes AEW Star Isn't In Trouble For Visiting WWE Show

The recent Royal Rumble was a milestone night in the career of Cody Rhodes for a variety of reasons, as he returned from injury ended up winning the men's Rumble. There were several important people backstage with him to provide support throughout the night, which included AEW's Ricky Starks. While the former FTW Champion was simply there to be a good friend, a security camera caught him arriving at the building and immediately went viral in the wrestling world.
ewrestlingnews.com

Jerry Lawler Out Of ICU, Expected To Leave Hospital Soon

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler is expected to leave the hospital just days after suffering a stroke outside of his home in Fort Myers, Florida. The official Twitter account of “The King” shared an update today noting that Lawler is scheduled to leave the hospital on Friday. The tweet reads as follows:
FORT MYERS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy