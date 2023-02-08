Read full article on original website
Dallas Hotspot: Crowds Line Up for Over an Hour for These Hot Dogs! Is it Worth it?
Hot dog fans across Dallas and North Texas were excited when the famous Chicago-based restaurant Portillo's opened its first location in Texas last month. The restaurant's grand opening at The Colony, on 4560 Destination Drive, 20 miles from Downtown Dallas, was met with much fanfare and long lines. The 7,900-square-foot restaurant can seat over 260 guests and has a double-lane drive-thru, but despite the huge capacity, people still report hour-long waits to grab a hot dog.
'They came here to stay': Grocery store opens in southern Dallas food desert
A grocery store opened Tuesday morning in an area of southern Dallas known as a food desert. Food Basket opened at 3540 Simpson Stuart Road near Bonnie View Road.
Trending in Texas: For Dallas brand Hari Mari, flip-flops aren't just for kicks
DALLAS — Texas is open for business! Whether a company is native to the Lone Star State or just got here as fast as it could, we want to know: What makes these businesses tick? Why are so many of them calling Texas home? And how do they plan to continue to expand in the years to come? This is Trending in Texas.
Sandwiches in Dallas to Satisfy the Hangries
There is little to make a sandwich wonderful other than fantastic bread, well-thought-out seasonings and spreads, and a filling that should be unsurpassed. When deciding on a list of our favorites it seemed a more daunting task than originally thought. So much more came to mind as the list was settled.
Hey Sugar Candy Store pops open sodas and sweets in Dallas' Bishop Arts
Dallas' Bishop Arts District is due for something sweet: A shop called Hey Sugar Candy Store will open in a century-old location at 409 W. 8th St., in one of two side-by-side nearly-identical former homes that have been renovated and repurposed for retail. According to Hey Sugar owner Kristin Brittan, the store will open at the beginning of March. Brittan founded Hey Sugar back in 2013, with her first store in Roanoke, which has become a big family and tourist destination, with not only sweets galore but an entertainment component, including TVs airing Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, and kiddie rides...
tourcounsel.com
Golden Triangle Mall | Shopping mall in Denton, Texas
Golden Triangle Mall is an enclosed, single-level shopping mall located at the intersection of Loop 288 and I-35E in Denton, Texas, United States. It contains seven current anchors, a playplace, and total leasable floor area of 764,719 sq ft (71,044.7 m2) total. The anchors are Ross Dress for Less, Conn's, H&M, JCPenney, Barnes & Noble, Fitness Connection, and Dillard's.
Enjoy a Chicken Fried Steak at Lucky's Cafe in Dallas
Shuffling in and finding one of the few remaining seats at the bar, a popular spot for the regulars, you grab a menu and peruse knowing that you will order the chicken fried steak. But you scan the menu with the thought you may discover a new Texas favorite, but alas you do not. Nothing new has been invented in the past hundred years that might exceed the perfection of a slab of tasty beef pounded thick and hand-breaded and deep fried. The craggy crisp layers are an exciting place for unctuous creamed gravy to lay rest in anticipation of your first bite.
Motley Fool
Dallas Is Getting A Third Airport
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
Legendary Restauranteur to Open Loop 9 BBQ in Grand Prairie
Loop 9 BBQ, a new restaurant concept featuring prime brisket and other connoisseur-level barbecued meats, opens to the public March 6, 2023. Loop 9 BBQ will soon be one of the first restaurants to open in Grand Prairie’s growing 172-acre entertainment center, EpicCentral.
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Feb. 10 evening forecast
Rain could be headed our way on Friday night, and there is a chance some people in North Texas could even see some snow. FOX 4 meteorologist Dan Henry takes a closer look the forecast.
Highland Park Dream Home Awaits Its Second Owner Ever
If there’s one thing that’s true about luxury Dallas real estate, it’s that Highland Park never goes out of style. Always coveted with discerning buyers, whether they are moving from big cities across the country or within Dallas, Highland Park is often the first place high-net-worth buyers want to look. And, lucky for 2023 house-hunters, a gem of a listing just came to market seeking its second owner ever.
dmagazine.com
The Effort to Return the Forest Theater to Its Community Has Reached Half Its Fundraising Goal
The Forest Theater has been mostly closed for decades in South Dallas, but there has long been talk of bringing it back and what that could mean to the community in which it sits. The most recent effort to rehabilitate the shuttered theater has raised roughly half of its $75 million goal. It could reopen next year.
Arlington mobile pantry to deliver 1,200 pounds of food a week
The City of Arlington and Arlington Charities are launching a mobile food pantry to provide produce and other fresh food to neighborhoods considered “food deserts.”
Popular Oak Cliff donut shop Lone Star Donuts reopens after closing last summer
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – People in Oak Cliff are excited about the return of a popular donut shop reopening. Lone Star Donuts has been open for more than 70 years but it closed last summer. Much like the delicious donuts served hot and fresh at this family-owned shop, their story is one that comes full circle. "I've been here 31 years," said employee Helen McCary. "This the family place to go to." McCary was more than happy to return to a place that holds sweet memories for her and the Oak Cliff community."I was driving, I looked to the right and I noticed...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Why Are There Purple Streetlights Around Fort Worth?
People have seen purple streetlights randomly around Fort Worth for several months now. "I think they're very pretty," neighbor Marvita Moser said. "I don't like them because they are a distraction while driving," neighbor Sara Richmond said. Like them or not, there is a reason for the purple lights. And...
franchising.com
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Spreads Love with Valentine’s Day Deals
February 10, 2023 // Franchising.com // Dallas - Roses are red, violets are blue, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has Valentine’s Day dinner covered for your party of one or two!. This Valentine’s Day, the barbecue franchise is offering one-day-only deals for everyone when you order online. Single and not ready to mingle? Dickey’s has you covered with a one meat, one side, and one Big Yellow Cup meal for just $9.99.
QSR magazine
Lucky's Chicken Opens Third Location
Lucky’s Chicken, Dallas’ favorite hot chicken concept, has opened its 3rd outpost on Lemmon Ave and Oak Lawn Ave. in the former Einstein Bros. Bagel location (3827 Lemmon Ave). This opening is one of four new locations in 2023. Known for its top-notch fried chicken and bluesy, retro...
Dallas Observer
Dallas Will Allow Rental Property Owners To Do Their Own Inspections
Dallas’ Code Compliance Services launched a new program this week to allow single- and multifamily rental property owners to perform their own annual inspections. The goal is to free up code compliance staff so they can go after rental properties with persistent code violations. To qualify for the program,...
cravedfw
Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille Brings In Stunning Seasonal Plates
The well-known Rare and Well Done experience at Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille is now even brighter with three delectable off-the-menu features. The award-winning steakhouse has added the following seasonal plates that guests will undoubtedly want to savor before they are gone:. Turtle Gumbo: Perry’s gluten-free filé gumbo made with...
Sip tequila & enjoy classic Mexican street food at one of Dallas’ best Mezcalerias
DALLAS (KDAF) — To those who love tequila for what it brings outside the world of margaritas, you sip it like a fine wine. Inside DFW is taking a shot at some true agave appreciation at one of Dallas’ best Mezcalerias. Around Las Almas Rotas, agave is a passion project and they’re on a mission to not only provide the best mezcal and tequila in the area but to also educate their neighbors along with way.
