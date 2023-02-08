Detroit Rappers Who Vanished After Canceled Gig Were Fatally Shot: Cops

Detroit Police Department

Three men found dead in an abandoned, rat-infested apartment building in Detroit last week were fatally shot, according to autopsy results released by Michigan State Police Tuesday. The trio—aspiring rappers Armani Kelly, 27, Dante Wicker, 31, and Montoya Givens, 31—were found on Thursday, nearly two weeks after they were last seen . Each body was riddled with multiple gunshot wounds, Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw said at a press conference. “This was not a random incident. The investigation is continuing and detectives are making progress and we believe we may have determined a motive,” Shaw added. Further details on the investigation were not immediately shared. No arrests in the case had been announced as of Tuesday night, but WDIV Local 4 reported that a 15-year-old boy found to be in possession of Kelly’s car in the nearby city of Warren was being held without bond.

