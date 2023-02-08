ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVZ News Channel 21

C.O. LandWatch seeking Deschutes County rules to sharply limit homes at any future destination resorts near Bend

Destination resorts have been a controversial topic for decades in Central Oregon, and now that Bend has officially topped 100,000 residents, a land-use watchdog group is proposing a new step that could challenge, perhaps thwart future plans for new resorts in a broad area around the city. The post C.O. LandWatch seeking Deschutes County rules to sharply limit homes at any future destination resorts near Bend appeared first on KTVZ.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
kbnd.com

Pilot Shortage Brings Bigger Planes To RDM

REDMOND, OR -- Amid a widespread pilot shortage, airlines don’t plan to add more flights to existing routes any time soon. What passengers can expect are fuller flights and bigger planes. "We’re not seeing any decrease in frequency but, instead of adding maybe a fourth flight to - say...
REDMOND, OR
KTVZ

Bruno’s returns on 6th Street in Bend

New owners have brought back the deli, and kept the pizza too! Now, the store is open early for breakfast as well. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by...
BEND, OR
KTVZ

Valentine’s gift pop-up shopping event Saturday in downtown Bend

Need a special Valentine's Day gift? You might find it at a special pop-up event Saturday at The Commons in downtown Bend. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by...
BEND, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

4 arrested after Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit locates an active clandestine lab during search warrant

Deschutes County- (Released by: Sergeant Kent Vander Kamp) On February 8th, 2023, at approximately 8:00 AM, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit, in collaboration with the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team and the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team, executed a search warrant on the 1400 block of NE Tucson Way within the city of Bend. This home is a duplex with shared walls in a residential area.
BEND, OR
KTVZ

Oregon representative proposes ‘Alyssa’s Law’ to combat response time in school emergencies

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon state representative Emerson Levy is proposing new legislation to the Committee of Education. The legislation is titled "Alyssa's Law" and it addresses law enforcement response time when a life-threatening emergency occurs. The law calls for the installation of silent panic alarms that are directly linked to law enforcement, so in case of any emergency they can get on the scene as quick as possible.
OREGON STATE
bendsource.com

Coming... To A Pipeline Near You?

TC Energy, a company that transports 25% of North American natural gas, is seeking to pump 150 million additional cubic feet per day through a pipeline that zig zags through Idaho, Washington, Oregon and California. The pipeline, called the Gas Transmission Northwest, is a 61-year-old, 1,377-mile system that currently delivers as much as 2.7 billion cubic feet of Canadian methane per day. In terms of emissions, the expansion is expected to add 3.24 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions per year, which is like adding 750,000 cars to the roadways.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Police: FBI helped track Bend Senior HS phone thread to out-of-country caller

Bend Senior High School was placed in "Secure" lockout Thursday afternoon and all other area high schools soon were as well, for close to an hour as law enforcement rushed to the scene and other schools as a precaution after a phone threat of someone bringing a gun or guns into the school. Police later said the call came from out of the country. The post Police: FBI helped track Bend Senior HS phone thread to out-of-country caller appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ

Redmond is set to host another comedy festival

The Comedy Fest takes place May 11-13 at two locations in Redmond. Organizers are looking to the community to support the festival. It's already the largest comedy fest in Oregon. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please...
REDMOND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Prineville woman taken to hospital after crash downs power lines, closes Hwy. 126 east of Powell Butte

A Prineville woman's SUV left Highway 126 east of Powell Butte and struck a power pole and two fences Monday evening, Oregon State Police said. The crash and downed lines closed the highway for about six hours, prompting ODOT to establish a detour around the scene. The post Prineville woman taken to hospital after crash downs power lines, closes Hwy. 126 east of Powell Butte appeared first on KTVZ.
POWELL BUTTE, OR
KTVZ

Furry Friends: Bertha is a very playful and fun girl

Bertha is a 5- or 6-year-old, 100-pound Lab mix -- a very playful dog who's fun to be around. This active girl is waiting to meet you at Redmond's BrightSide Animal Center. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments...
REDMOND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy