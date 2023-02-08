Read full article on original website
KTVZ
Redmond City Council sets hearing on proposed city rules for camping on public property
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) On Tuesday evening, the Redmond City Council will host a public hearing to consider amendments to the City’s Code of Ordinances establishing time, place, and manner regulations on camping on public property, enforcement of property in rights-of-way, and making technical changes to improve administration. Councilors will...
C.O. LandWatch seeking Deschutes County rules to sharply limit homes at any future destination resorts near Bend
Destination resorts have been a controversial topic for decades in Central Oregon, and now that Bend has officially topped 100,000 residents, a land-use watchdog group is proposing a new step that could challenge, perhaps thwart future plans for new resorts in a broad area around the city. The post C.O. LandWatch seeking Deschutes County rules to sharply limit homes at any future destination resorts near Bend appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
Pilot Butte Taproom, Bend Poker Room brings new life to iconic dining spot
The former Pilot Butte Drive-In is busy once again, now the Pilot Butte Taproom, also known as the Bend Poker Room, which features plenty of poker games, pizza and a variety of beers.
KTVZ
Climate activists protest in downtown Bend over proposed natural gas pipeline expansion
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- TC Energy is a Canadian company looking to expand a 60-year-old natural gas pipeline that passes just east of Bend, but climate activists are mobilizing to oppose those plans. Young advocates from COCC, OSU-Cascades and Summit High School staged a protest Friday afternoon at "Peace Corner,"...
Architect Fernando Rodriguez’s glass houses in Bend are for sale up to $3,880,000
From every angle, architect Fernando Rodriguez’s alluring new house in Bend delivers surprises. A facade of Brazilian eucalyptus siding provides privacy from passersby, concealing that the rooms have glass walls overlooking an inner courtyard, designed around an existing ponderosa pine tree. The contemporary-style dwelling at 61919 Hosmer Lake Drive...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Little Did I Know: The history of Pilot Butte
You can see a lot of the High Desert from the top of Bend’s Pilot Butte. Central Oregon Daily News Meteorologist decided to get to the bottom of its geological history.
kbnd.com
Pilot Shortage Brings Bigger Planes To RDM
REDMOND, OR -- Amid a widespread pilot shortage, airlines don’t plan to add more flights to existing routes any time soon. What passengers can expect are fuller flights and bigger planes. "We’re not seeing any decrease in frequency but, instead of adding maybe a fourth flight to - say...
KTVZ
Bruno’s returns on 6th Street in Bend
New owners have brought back the deli, and kept the pizza too! Now, the store is open early for breakfast as well.
KTVZ
Valentine’s gift pop-up shopping event Saturday in downtown Bend
Need a special Valentine's Day gift? You might find it at a special pop-up event Saturday at The Commons in downtown Bend.
Raid on NE Bend duplex turns up surprise: dangerous drug lab making psychedelic hallucinogen DMT
A raid Wednesday morning on a northeast Bend duplex that’s been the subject of numerous investigations turned up a surprise – an active, dangerous drug lab allegedly used to extract the hallucinogen DMT, officials said. The post Raid on NE Bend duplex turns up surprise: dangerous drug lab making psychedelic hallucinogen DMT appeared first on KTVZ.
elkhornmediagroup.com
4 arrested after Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit locates an active clandestine lab during search warrant
Deschutes County- (Released by: Sergeant Kent Vander Kamp) On February 8th, 2023, at approximately 8:00 AM, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit, in collaboration with the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team and the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team, executed a search warrant on the 1400 block of NE Tucson Way within the city of Bend. This home is a duplex with shared walls in a residential area.
KTVZ
Oregon representative proposes ‘Alyssa’s Law’ to combat response time in school emergencies
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon state representative Emerson Levy is proposing new legislation to the Committee of Education. The legislation is titled "Alyssa's Law" and it addresses law enforcement response time when a life-threatening emergency occurs. The law calls for the installation of silent panic alarms that are directly linked to law enforcement, so in case of any emergency they can get on the scene as quick as possible.
KTVZ
Rep. Emerson Levy of Bend proposes ‘Alyssa’s Law,’ school silent panic alarms to speed response time from law enforcement
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- State Rep. Emerson Levy, D-Bend, said Friday she is proposing legislation aimed at saving lives in schools with a mobile-based silent panic alarm system for emergencies. Levy told NewsChannel 21 Friday, "80 percent of the use is actually for kids with allergies or seizures, or athletes...
bendsource.com
Coming... To A Pipeline Near You?
TC Energy, a company that transports 25% of North American natural gas, is seeking to pump 150 million additional cubic feet per day through a pipeline that zig zags through Idaho, Washington, Oregon and California. The pipeline, called the Gas Transmission Northwest, is a 61-year-old, 1,377-mile system that currently delivers as much as 2.7 billion cubic feet of Canadian methane per day. In terms of emissions, the expansion is expected to add 3.24 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions per year, which is like adding 750,000 cars to the roadways.
KTVZ
ChatGPT raises concerns about plagiarism; COCC and Bend La-Pine schools work to assess new AI on student learning
BEND, Or. (KTVZ) -- A new artificial intelligence chatbot is growing fast, but with the popularity of ChatGPT comes concern about student cheating. Central Oregon's Community College Director of Student & Campus Life Andrew Davis said the school is treating with this new method of plagiarism the same way it's dealt with it in the past.
Police: FBI helped track Bend Senior HS phone thread to out-of-country caller
Bend Senior High School was placed in "Secure" lockout Thursday afternoon and all other area high schools soon were as well, for close to an hour as law enforcement rushed to the scene and other schools as a precaution after a phone threat of someone bringing a gun or guns into the school. Police later said the call came from out of the country. The post Police: FBI helped track Bend Senior HS phone thread to out-of-country caller appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
Redmond is set to host another comedy festival
The Comedy Fest takes place May 11-13 at two locations in Redmond. Organizers are looking to the community to support the festival. It's already the largest comedy fest in Oregon. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please...
Prineville woman taken to hospital after crash downs power lines, closes Hwy. 126 east of Powell Butte
A Prineville woman's SUV left Highway 126 east of Powell Butte and struck a power pole and two fences Monday evening, Oregon State Police said. The crash and downed lines closed the highway for about six hours, prompting ODOT to establish a detour around the scene. The post Prineville woman taken to hospital after crash downs power lines, closes Hwy. 126 east of Powell Butte appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
Furry Friends: Bertha is a very playful and fun girl
Bertha is a 5- or 6-year-old, 100-pound Lab mix -- a very playful dog who's fun to be around. This active girl is waiting to meet you at Redmond's BrightSide Animal Center.
KTVZ
Redmond Police swear in brave 3-year-old boy as honorary officer before latest surgery to remove brain tumor
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Redmond Police Department held an unusual and very special swearing-in Thursday evening at City Hall for their newest officer: 3-year-old Aaron Davenport. And like other, a bit older officers, he's shown great bravery throughout his life. The honorary swearing-in comes at a crucial time in...
