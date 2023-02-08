ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

16 people displaced in New Haven house fire

By Braley Dodson
 3 days ago

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Twelve adults and four children were displaced Tuesday evening after a fire ripped through a six-family home.

The fire happened at about 5:45 p.m. at 151 Poplar St. in New Haven, according to firefighters. When they arrived at the scene, crews saw heavy fire on the first floor, which extended to the second and third story of the structure. The home next door was also damaged.

The fire was extinguished at the home, along with the neighboring house. No one was injured.

Crews have not yet determined what started the fire.

Sara Smith
3d ago

this right where is why I could never live in a multi family home! I pray 🙏🏼 everyone is ok and getting the resources they need and deserve

WTNH

