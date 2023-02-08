ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Inside an instrument repair shop: How Wichitans keep the music alive

By Emily Younger
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XlYRH_0kfrFj3500

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Have you ever wondered what happens to a flute, a trombone, or a violin when it goes kaput?

Now introducing instrument repair technicians, or perhaps they should be called instrument surgeons. A handful of the repair techs work at Wichita’s Senseny Music Inc . They are responsible for fixing about 5,000 string or woodwind instruments annually.

“They are just mechanical wonders,” said Sensent Music President and Owner Lori Supinie.

‘Photo Angel’ connects 100-year-old Kansas picture with living relative

Senseny Music has four full-time and two part-time repair techs on staff. They are tasked with assessing an instrument’s problem, recommending a realistic repair, and performing the necessary work. The work can be a minor tweak or a major overhaul.

“We have seen everything. Food, I am sure the repair techs could tell you about some pretty gross things, but mostly we have seen instruments that have been through tornadoes, we have seen instruments that dad thought he could fix with tools in the garage, and that’s not necessarily the case,” Supinie explained.

The technicians work primarily on student instruments and school-owned instruments. School districts from as far away as Garden City rely on Senseny Music to keep their band and orchestra instruments in tip-top shape.

“This is just a critical service for school bands and orchestras that the kids have instruments that play. That’s when they are going to be successful. To have something that doesn’t play, that’s when they are going to give up,” Supinie said.

How does one become an instrument repair technician?

Don’t worry, we had the same question, so we asked the technicians themselves. Some said they got into it by mistake others said they planned the career move.

Anthony Pressnell joined the team in 1995 after working as a band director for a number of years.

“I was looking for something else to do, and I like working with things,” said Pressnell. “So I found a guy who was willing to train me. It took me about two months to convince him, and that’s how I got here.”

Pressnell is joined by repair technicians Aaron Stewart and Michael Poorman. Stewart, 27, attended the Band Instrument Repair program at Minnesota State College Southeast in Red Wing, Minnesota.

His passion comes from years of playing instruments himself.

“Kind of a funny story. In high school, I couldn’t get my low C to work, and I used, like, an assortment of percussion tools, or percussion mallets to try to bend it back into place, and I remember thinking, once I got it working again, I was like, ‘You know, I could do this,'” Stewart laughed.

Stewart works on mostly woodwinds, piecing together clarinets, saxophones, flutes and the occasional oboe or bassoon.

“I love it. It’s incredible,” he said. “I try to go above and beyond with all of my repairs because I know when a kid can play his instrument and he plays it well, you know, they enjoy it more.”

Poorman, 33, echoes that sentiment. He joined Senseny Music Inc. in 2015. Pressnell trained him.

“I have just kind of found a love for it, and I like working with my hands and figuring out problems with mechanical devices and stuff,” said Poorman.

No matter how they got their start, each technician told KSN it’s a rewarding job they have grown to favor.

3 generations, 3 sets of twins, one Kansas family

“Nine times out of 10, the kids come in, and their key is bent by this much, and the whole thing doesn’t work, so all of a sudden, you are able to kind of perform magic for them in a way. It’s pretty cool,” Poorman said.

“If we fix it and we get it going good, then they enjoy it more, and they stick with it longer,” Stewart said.

Senseny Music was founded in 1978. It sells a variety of merchandise, and offers music lessons and instrument repair.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kmuw.org

Sustaining Life: A Wichita Chef finds joy in the relationship between food and diners

It may be called "The Sweet Spot" but executive chef Preston Darnell spends as much time creating savory delights as sweet ones. The professionally trained chef has worked in Wichita at the Olive Tree, YaYa's Euro Bistro and has been at The Sweet Spot since it opened its doors five years ago. For this edition, of In The Mix, Carla Eckels checks out Preston's culinary skills.
WICHITA, KS
wichitaonthecheap.com

8 Wonders of Kansas Quick Review: Road Trip

Ever wondered where to find the 8 Wonders of Kansas? Some of these places I have been to, others I have never heard of. Most of the “Wonders” on this list are pretty close to Wichita making these an easy day trip. The furthest location on this list is four hours away (Monument Rocks). I highly recommend adding these wonderful places to your bucket list.
KANSAS STATE
KSN.com

Starlite Drive-In Wichita announces 2023 opening season weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Starlite Drive-In Wichita has announced its 2023 opening season weekend will be on Friday, Feb. 17 and Saturday, Feb. 18. Here is what will be shown on the outdoor big screens on both nights:. Star 1:. 7 p.m. – Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania...
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Wichita awards first water rebates of the year

The City of Wichita is offering a rebate program again this year for residents who buy water-saving appliances and devices, and the city has started handing out the next round of rebates. Mayor Brandon Whipple said at his weekly news conference that the city has provided almost $8,000 in rebates...
WICHITA, KS
adastraradio.com

Kansas Honor Flight Volunteers to Host Pancake Fundraiser in Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Hutchinson Kansas Honor Flight Volunteers are having a Pancake Fundraiser on March 11th from 4 to 7 pm at the Hope Church on 17th and Main, Hutchinson. Donations will help honor our Kansas WWII, Korean, and Vietnam Era Veterans with a FREE 3 day-2 Night trip to Washington DC to see their memorials.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita school board to decide whether to sell former school building

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita school board at its next meeting Monday, Feb. 13, will take a vote on whether to sell the former Price Elementary School property in east Wichita. The school, which was later changed to an alternative middle school called Blackbear Bosin Academy, has sat vacant since 2011.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita family's dog back home after finding, eating meth at local park

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita family's dog is back home after he ingested methamphetamine after a run at a local park. "Thanks to the quick action of Dr. Crowdis and the medical team, Daisy has returned home after a nearly fatal drug poisoning," Veterinary Emergency & Specialty Hospital said Thursday on Facebook.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Yuengling beer arrives in Kansas and is set to hit store shelves next month

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Nearly four months after Yuengling announced that it would begin selling beer in Kansas, the popular beer brand has begun appearing at Kansas bars and restaurants. A company spokesperson confirmed the rollout began Monday and that Emerson Biggins West and WalkOns in northwest Wichita hosted launch...
WICHITA, KS
thesunflower.com

OPINION: Italian food in Wichita sucks

I am an Italian traveler that came to Wichita, The Land of No Pasta. Before I hate on all your favorite “Italian” restaurants, let me establish my pasta credentials. I grew up in Kansas City and from the moment I was born up until I started working at age 17, every Sunday my entire family would go to my grandma’s house and have her delicious homemade pasta.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

34K+
Followers
24K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy