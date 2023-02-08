ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane Valley, WA

KREM2

Police: Four suspects in fatal East Central shooting arrested

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police have arrested four suspects believed to be involved in Wednesday's shooting that left a 17-year-old boy dead and two others injured. Spokane Police arrested 18-year-old Hagen Charbonneau, 20-year-old Sapphire Jesfersen and 21-year-old Gavin McGregor for first-degree murder and two counts each of first-degree assault. A 16-year-old was also arrested and charged with first-degree robbery.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Police arrest 4 in connection to death of 17-year-old in East Central Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police have arrested four suspects in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy in East Central Spokane Wednesday evening. Hagen Charbonneau, 18, Sapphire Jespersen, 20, Gavin McGregor, 21, and a 16-year-old boy were arrested on Thursday, according to court documents. Those documents describe...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Police: Car involved in East Central fatal shooting recovered

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police recovered a car involved in a Wednesday night drive-by shooting that left a 17-year-old dead and two others injured. The shooting happened just before 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday near Liberty Park in Spokane. Thanks to a tip from a resident, detectives have located the car believed to be connected to the shooting.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

1 killed, 2 injured in drive-by shooting in Perry District

SPOKANE, Wash. – One person was killed and two others were injured in a drive-by shooting in East Central Spokane Wednesday evening, authorities said. SPD did not provide an update on the conditions of the two other victims. According to the Spokane Police Department (SPD), officers are looking for...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane police arrest suspect in connection to Thursday evening homicide

SPOKANE, Wash. – Officers with the Spokane Police Department arrested a suspect in connection to the death of a woman on the 500 block of West Sinto Avenue Thursday evening. Jean Kirkpatrick, 45, was taken into custody and charged with murder Thursday evening, according to a release from SPD.
SPOKANE, WA
Big Country News

Police Searching for Vehicle After 1 Killed, 2 Others Shot in Spokane on Wednesday Night

SPOKANE - Police in Spokane are searching for a suspect vehicle that may be related to Wednesday night shootings that left one dead and two others injured. At around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Spokane Police received multiple calls from the 1700 block of E. 7th Avenue regarding a shooting. Officers arrived and located one victim who was deceased, and two victims who were wounded.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

1 found dead on 2nd and Havana, investigation underway

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – One person was found dead Wednesday night on 2nd and Havana, and detectives are investigating the cause. On Wednesday night, a body was found deceased near the city line. Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) responded, blocking off the area to begin investigating. The scene remained closed Thursday morning.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KREM

Collision blocking eastbound I-90 at Freya Street interchange cleared

SPOKANE, Wash. — Update: The collision was cleared and traffic is moving again on I-90 in Spokane. The right lane of eastbound I-90 at the Freya Street Interchange is currently blocked due to a one-car collision with a pole. Travelers should plan accordingly for delays and slow travel times.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Eastern State Hospital patient found, charged with 3rd-degree escape

MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. – The civil commitment patient who walked away from Eastern State Hospital Tuesday evening was located by Airway Heights Police Department on Thursday. According to Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, police made contact with the man and took him into custody. He was booked into Spokane County jail for a Washington State Department of Corrections hold. He faces a misdemeanor charge of third-degree escape.
MEDICAL LAKE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Suspect eludes deputies in Athol, investigators attempt to identify witness

ATHOL, Idaho – Investigators at Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) are requesting help identifying a woman who may have information regarding an incident in Athol on Monday. The details of the information were not shared, however KCSO did state it involved a suspect eluding deputies. The woman appears...
ATHOL, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Man found dead inside house after shooting on 2nd and Havana

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A man found dead on 2nd Avenue and Havana Street Wednesday night was found shot inside a home, according to new information shared by Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO). On Feb. 8 at around 8:40 p.m., deputies responded to the scene after a caller...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Coeur d’Alene man convicted of assault, injury to child

COUER D’ALENE, Idaho – A Coeur d’Alene man faces up to life in prison for a series of crimes, including assault and injury to a child, according to the Kootenai County Prosecutor’s Office. Keenon L. Keyes, 36, has two prior felony convictions on his record, meaning...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

2 suspects detained in Kootenai County, shelter-in-place warning lifted

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho – A shelter-in-place warning for Kootenai County residents in the Latour Creek and Buckner Road area was lifted Wednesday afternoon. The warning was issued by Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) after two suspects fled from pursuit by Kootenai County deputies. The details leading up to...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane Police investigate shooting threats inside Spokane Library

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is holding an investigation after responding reports of a man believed to be having a mental heath crisis at the Spokane Library Tuesday evening. According to SPD, the suspect said he had weapons and was threatening to fight people and open...
SPOKANE, WA

