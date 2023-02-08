Read full article on original website
Multiple Stanislaus County homes to be demolished to make way for expressway
MODESTO, Calif. — In a unanimous vote Tuesday, the Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors moved to acquire eminent domain over three properties north of the city of Modesto to make way for a new 18-mile expressway. The expressway, dubbed the North County Corridor Project, would bypass the cities of...
centralvalleytv.net
Two Injured in Downtown Assault
MODESTO – Police closed off a section of Tenth Street early Saturday Morning after a report of a stabbing that sent two victims to hospitals. The incident occurred shortly after midnight at a nightclub near Tenth and J Streets. People leaving the area on foot who wished to remain unidentified said they were inside of the Rancho Fresco Cantina when they noticed what appeared to be a fight break out.
Homeless: Where your money goes, Part III: The costly effects of good intentions
Despite the expenditure of billions of dollars, homelessness in California continues to burgeon. While every city and county throughout the state faces different challenges trying to manage the problem, there are enough similarities that all can learn from one another’s failures. Stanislaus County and the City of Modesto offer typical examples of tactics that have failed again and again. ed.
"No winners here": Stanislaus County expressway to roll through homes
MODESTO -- Tucked away on 23 acres of land, among the rows of an orchard, sits the English-style home of Vicki and Wolfgang Bach that they've called home since 1980. Dr. Vicki Bach is a well-known pediatrician and Wolfgang Bach is an author and researcher, both immigrants. Vicki is originally from the Philippines and Wolfgang is from Berlin, Germany. They moved to Modesto in 1979 and spent a year building their dream home where they would go on to raise their daughter and make more than 40 years of memories. Their future in that home has changed after a unanimous vote by...
KCRA.com
Bleak living conditions force Stockton homeless veterans out of shelter
STOCKTON, Calif. — Veterans at downtown Stockton’s Dignity's Alcove Inc. shelter for homeless veterans had to quickly pack their bags on Wednesday morning as they tried to figure out where they will live next. Christopher Murray, a former Marine, said he had just moved into one of the...
'Everyone makes mistakes' | Defense delivers closing arguments in death of Stockton fire captain
STOCKTON, Calif. — The fate of Stockton resident and businessman Robert Somerville is now in the hands of a San Joaquin County jury. Somerville is accused of second degree murder in the shooting death of veteran Stockton Fire Captain Max Fortuna. In the second and final day of closing...
City of Modesto disconnects parts of network due to "suspicious activity"
MODESTO – Suspicious activity has prompted the City of Modesto to take some preemptive cybersecurity steps on Thursday. No details on what made the activity suspicious has been released, but city officials say they have disconnected parts of their network out of an abundance of caution. The city says they've also started an investigation with the help of cybersecurity experts. While the city is seeing some limited connectivity to some systems, officials say emergency services – like 911 calls – are not affected.
Who do you want as Merced’s police chief? City asks community
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Merced announced Wednesday a series of community engagement events to figure out who should be the city’s next police chief. A nationwide search for the position is underway, which includes a series of community meetings where residents can provide their input to assist with the search and selection […]
mymotherlode.com
What Happened To Flood-Stuck Vehicle In Chinese Camp?
Tuolumne County, CA – The CHP updates what happened to a sedan that got stuck on Red Hills Road in the Chinese Camp area during the recent stormy weather. Clarke Broadcasting asked Sonora Unit CHP spokesperson Officer Steve Machado for an update. He revealed that the white car with flood waters halfway up its doors, as seen in the image box photo, is out of Sacramento, but its owner is still unknown as the license plates have been removed.
Fremont police detective dies after being found unresponsive in Livermore home
FREMONT -- Investigators are trying to determine what caused the death of a Fremont police detective who was found unresponsive at his Livemore home last month.Fremont police said Friday the department was contacted on Jan. 30 by the Livermore Police Department after officers had responded to the home of Fremont Police Detective Matthey Kerner at about 2:00 a.m. and found him unconscious.First responders performed life-saving measures and took Kerner to a local hospital, where he died a short time later, police said.The Livermore Police Department was conducting the investigation and the case has been classified as a death...
KCRA.com
Sacramento driver identified, faces multiple charges after 5 killed in Highway 160 hit-and-run crash
A 28-year-old Sacramento man arrested in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash, carjacking and police pursuit has been identified and is accused of driving under the influence of alcohol, the California Highway Patrol said on Friday. Five passengers were killed when the 2007 Cadillac Escalade that Cameron Garcia was driving...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Modesto Man Killed in Car Accident on Niles Boulevard in Fremont
The Fremont Police Department reported that a Modesto man was killed, and a local resident was injured following a car wreck at Hillview Drive and Niles Boulevard. The incident occurred on Monday, February 6, 2023, and involved three vehicles, including a parked car. Details on the Car Wreck in Fremont...
mercedcountytimes.com
Planada residents blast relief efforts
Residents of Planada let loose on county and federal disaster officials in a town hall meeting last Thursday, criticizing the slow recovery effort after January’s flood left much of the town underwater. They filled the gym at Cesar Chavez Middle School, voicing concerns ranging from having to drive all...
Shooting in Lodi under investigation
LODI, Calif. — Police have opened an investigation into a shooting in Lodi. Few details surrounding the shooting and what led up to it are available at this time. A watch commander for the Lodi Police Department confirmed authorities were investigating the shooting along the 100 block of South Washington Street, near East Oak Street. The shooting was reported around 5:23 p.m.
Two California Suburbs Named Among Top 3 'Safest Cities In America'
Money Geek put together a list of the safest cities across the country.
Bed Bath & Beyond closing more Northern California stores
VACAVILLE, Calif. — Vacaville, Folsom, Sacramento and Elk Grove Bed Bath & Beyond stores are set to close soon, according to a store closing list released by the company Tuesday. An employee at the Vacaville location told ABC10 they're planning to close in the “next couple of months" likely...
KCRA.com
Amador County wine tasting room, storehouse catches fire
PLYMOUTH, Calif. — A firefighter was injured Wednesday evening after a fire at a wine facility in Amador County, officials said. The Amador Fire Protection District said it got a call at 6:23 p.m. about a fire at 18590 Highway 49 in the city of Plymouth. One firefighter injured their hand while responding.
sjvsun.com
Hack attack forces Modesto Police off computers, back onto radio, report says.
An attack on City of Modesto computer systems has left the Modesto Police Department embracing “old school policing” techniques to manage calls for service and transporting of criminals for a number of days. Officers, who were usually equipped with mounted computers to access information, are now relying. Driving...
mymotherlode.com
Sonora High Shooting Suspect Found Guilty Of First-Degree Murder
Sonora, CA — A Tuolumne County jury found Joshua Rodriguez, the triggerman in the Sonora High School parking lot shooting, guilty as charged on Thursday afternoon. The Tuolumne County jury of nine women and three men deliberated for about ten hours across two days before returning to the courtroom with their decision. They found 22-year-old Rodriguez of Tuolumne guilty of first-degree murder for the shooting death of 17-year-old Eric Aguiar of Sonora. As earlier reported here, when Aguiar was shot to death in his vehicle on September 16, 2020, there were also three other people in the vehicle. Rodriguez was arrested in Centerville, Utah, by police, who reported he was found hiding out in the backyard of a residence on September 26, 2020, as detailed here.
Pedestrian hit by sheriff's office patrol car in Modesto
MODESTO — A pedestrian was hospitalized after being struck by a Stanislaus County sheriff's deputy's patrol car in Modesto, authorities said Wednesday night.The Modesto Police Department said it happened just after 9 p.m. at McHenry and Woodrow avenues.According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office, a deputy was passing through a greenlight while responding to a call. The pedestrian reportedly tried to cross the roadway and entered the path of the oncoming patrol car.The deputy tried but was unable to avoid hitting the pedestrian, who suffered scrapes, bruises, and a broken ankle, the sheriff's office said.The deputy was not injured. The collision remains under investigation.
