At 2023 Sundance Film Festival, Laurel Parmet, Eliza Scanlen, Lewis Pullman talk creative inspiration, filming ‘The Starling Girl’

Returning to its snowy Utah milieu after spending two years online, the 2023 Sundance Film Festival amplified an array of stories from underrepresented voices. In a world inching toward post-pandemic clarity, the question of how people relate to each other pervaded many of the films, each bringing a new valence to the conversation. The Daily Californian tapped into this dialogue, sending arts reporters Asha Pruitt, Sarah Runyan and Maya Thompson to chat with the filmmakers and stars on the premiere and award ceremony press lines.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO