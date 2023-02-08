ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation': Deena Cortese Thinks Angelina Pivarnick, Vinny Guadagnino Pairing 'Is Toxic' (Exclusive)

The Jersey Shore crew is hitting the road again for a new season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, and Deena Cortese tells PopCulture.com there's plenty of drama to come amid the antics and hilarity. Cortese revealed that "some drama trickled in from last season" ahead of the Season 6 premiere of the MTV show on Jan. 26 and got real about the complicated relationship between Angelina Pivarnick and Vinny Guadagnino.
toofab.com

JWoww and Snooki Explain Frustrations with Sammi Sweetheart, Sammi Responds!

"This is gonna get me blocked now." "Jersey Shore" stars Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi gave some insight into their confusion and frustration with former costar Samantha "Sammi Sweetheart" Giancola -- and while they both said they don't have beef with her, their comments may have sparked some.
Life and Style Weekly

Shade? Jersey Shore’s Sammi Giancola Reacts to JWoww’s ’Blocked’ Joke: ‘Guess I Can’t Comment’

Tension? Jersey Shore alum Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola seemingly threw shade at her former costar Jenni “JWoww” Farley in response to a joke Jenni made about getting “blocked."  During a Thursday, February 2, appearance on the “BFFs” podcast, JWoww, 36, sat down with costar Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and talked about a TikTok video that was previously shared by influencer Alix Earle, which Sammi, 35, commented under. ...
In Touch Weekly

Who Is Elijah Scott? Meet ‘Teen Mom’ Alum Kailyn Lowry’s Boyfriend: His Job, Children and More

Getting serious. Teen Mom 2 alum Kailyn Lowry documented her life for more than a decade on MTV, including the birth of her first son Isaac Elliot Rivera on 16 & Pregnant in 2010. However, since leaving reality TV in May 2022, the Pennsylvania native has kept parts of her life private, including her relationship with boyfriend Elijah Scott. But who is Elijah? Keep reading for everything we know about Kail’s boyfriend.
HollywoodLife

Joe Giudice Calls Out Teresa After She Seemingly Shades Melissa Gorga With ‘Sister’ Post

Joe Giudice has entered the chat. The former reality star and ex-husband of Teresa Giudice, 50, seemingly shaded the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, also 50, after she shared a carousel of photos of her and her new sister-in-law on Instagram to celebrate her birthday. “Happy Birthday to the sister i’ve always dreamed of,” she captioned the sweet slideshow. “Veronica you have the most beautiful, wonderful soul I have ever encountered. Veronica when you enter a room it is as if a goddess walked in. You are beautiful and such a special powerful woman. I love you beyond words, thank you for being so amazing to me.”
The Hollywood Gossip

Ryan Edwards: Whoops, I Was Wrong! Mackenzie Standifer Didn't Really Cheat on Me!

Ryan Edwards isn’t exactly known for his level-headed rationality. In fact, time and again, Ryan has demonstrated that his ability to control his impulses is roughly the same as that of a cranky toddler. So it should come as no surprise that Edwards is having some regrets about his...
bravotv.com

Teresa Giudice Is Leaving New Jersey: Details

The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member is planning a major move to the West Coast in just a few short years. Teresa Giudice is just a few years away from saying goodbye to New Jersey. While chatting with her Namaste B$tches podcast co-host Melissa Pfeister on their January...
bravotv.com

Vicki and Her Boyfriend, Michael, Celebrate Their First Anniversary

The RHUGT cast member and her beau honored their dating anniversary with gorgeous flowers and a few sweet selfies. It’s time for Vicki Gunvalson to whoop it up after hitting this relationship milestone!. The Real Housewives of Orange County alum celebrated her first anniversary with her boyfriend, Michael, on...
The Hollywood Gossip

Amber Portwood: FIRED from Teen Mom The Next Chapter?

Over the years, Amber Portwood has fascinated viewers with her jarring lack of self-awareness and her bad behavior. She has had her moments. Most of those moments have not been particularly good, of course. Recently, a rumor has circulated that MTV is planning to fire Amber from Teen Mom: The...
The Hollywood Gossip

Mackenzie McKee: PREGNANT By New Boyfriend Khesanio Hall?!

Just a few months after Mackenzie McKee parted ways with husband Josh McKee, both of the exes are in serious relationships. Much has been made of the fact that Josh’s new girlfriend looks just like Mackenzie. But it appears that that controversy is about to take a backseat, thanks...
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott: Why They Split Again 11 Months After Having 2nd Baby (Exclusive)

After Kylie Jenner, 25, and Travis Scott, 31, split yet again, fans are left wondering what happened between the parents of two to make them go their separate ways. Unfortunately, according to a source close to the Kardashians, the reason has to do with commitment. “One of the contributing factors to their most recent split is that, after 6 years together and two children, Travis still hadn’t shown Kylie that he is 100 percent committed to her for life,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s known for several years that Kylie wanted to be engaged, and they discussed it. But the ring never came, and her friends and family believe that she deserves this. She has wanted her dream wedding for so long and Travis was aware of this.”
HollywoodLife

‘RHOC’s Emily Simpson Debuts New Facelift Ahead Of Season 17: Before & After Photos

Nothing says “new year, new me” like a cosmetic procedure! The Real Housewives of Orange County star Emily Simpson, 47, took to Instagram on Thursday to show off the results of her facelift. “Being middle-aged, gaining 30 pounds and then losing it, menopause … . WHO knows what the exact culprit is but a couple years ago I was watching myself on TV, and to my utter surprise I realized that I had completely lost my jawline,” her lengthy caption began. Later, the mom-of-three revealed that she had “three consultations” to decide to have a “mini lower face/ neck lift.”

