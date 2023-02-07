INDIANAPOLIS — At least three of the eight men who reportedly went through two rounds of interviews for the Colts head coaching job have been ruled out of the job. Cincinnati offensive coordinator Brian Callahan has been informed he’s not getting the gig, according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, and Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale has also been informed he’s out of the running, according to BallySports reporter Mike Silver.

