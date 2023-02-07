ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

Three Colts head coaching candidates reportedly informed they're out of running

INDIANAPOLIS — At least three of the eight men who reportedly went through two rounds of interviews for the Colts head coaching job have been ruled out of the job. Cincinnati offensive coordinator Brian Callahan has been informed he’s not getting the gig, according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, and Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale has also been informed he’s out of the running, according to BallySports reporter Mike Silver.
Larry Brown Sports

Report: 1 notable candidate remains in running for Colts job

The Indianapolis Colts have narrowed their search for a new head coach, and one notable candidate has now survived multiple rounds of cuts. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on Friday that New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka is out of the running for the Colts job. He joins Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale and Cincinnati... The post Report: 1 notable candidate remains in running for Colts job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
