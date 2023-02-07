Read full article on original website
Hometown hero Ronde Barber inducted into the Pro Football Hall of FameCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Florida witness reports lights appearing and disappearing overheadRoger MarshFlorida State
With Republican Leaders, Biden is traveling to Florida with a new political challenger.GodwinFlorida State
Ybor Speaks Brings the Past to LifeModern GlobeTampa, FL
8 Florida Restaurants were Recently Named Among the Most Romantic in America. But Prices Arguably Aren't Cheap.L. CaneTampa, FL
Tampa Bay Rays' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup, Pitching Rotation, Bullpen
The Tampa Bay Rays signed Zach Eflin and traded away Ji-Man Choi over the offseason. Here's a look at our projected starting lineup, pitching rotation and bullpen for the Rays for the 2023 MLB season.
Rays upgrade historic St. Pete High School baseball field for spring training
And with the team came a major facility upgrade for free. New grass, dirt, pitching mound, bullpens, batter's boxes, bases and batting cage. It was the ultimate home run.
10NEWS
Interviewing Rays Prospect Kyle Manzardo | Locked On Rays
Locked On Rays is joined by fast-rising 1B prospect, Kyle Manzardo. A 2nd Round pick from the 2021 draft, he was named the Rays' Top Minor League Player of the Year.
Astros beat Tucker in arbitration, Ramirez 3rd Rays hearing
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Houston Astros beat Kyle Tucker in arbitration on Thursday, and the All-Star outfielder will make $5 million rather than his $7.5 million request. Outfielder Harold Ramirez became the third player to go to arbitration with the Tampa Bay Rays, arguing for a $2.2...
Wbaltv.com
Orioles sending 6 players to 2023 World Baseball Classic
The World Baseball Classic returns this spring after a six-year absence after the 2021 games were canceled due to COVID-19. The Baltimore Orioles will have several members compete for teams from across the world facing off to take home the crown. The United States is the defending champion after a...
Dodgers sign former Silver Slugger outfielder
The Los Angeles Dodgers made a move to sign a former Silver Slugger outfielder as Spring Training nears. The Dodgers signed former Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder David Peralta on Friday. Peralta spent nine seasons with the D-Backs before they traded him to the Tampa Bay Rays last season. Peralta entered free agency in the offseason and Read more... The post Dodgers sign former Silver Slugger outfielder appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
thunderboltradio.com
Spring Training Begins for St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday
Spring Training for the St. Louis Cardinals will officially get underway on Sunday. Pitchers and catchers are to report to Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Florida, for the beginning of workouts. While many other players are already in Florida, all position players are to report on February 15th. The Cardinals...
Prospect Jackson Merrill highlights Padres' non-roster invitees
Minor leaguers could see plenty of playing time this spring while Padres regulars are away for the World Baseball Classic
MLive.com
Fanatics has fresh deals for new Detroit Tigers sportswear to kick of MLB spring training
Spring training is just a week away and Fanatics has new spring training gear on sale now to support your favorite teams. If you’re a baseball fan and want to support the Detroit Tigers during their training in Lakeland, Fanatics has deals for less than $50 dollars. Save on flex hats, fitted hats, hoodies, T-shirts and more. Celebrate past training seasons and upcoming events with deals on 2020 and 2021 Spring Training T-shirts and Detroit Tigers Spring Training Fitted Hats. Plus, get free 1 or 2 day shipping on select items when you use code: 24SHIP.
Garrett Cooper: Jean Segura, Luis Arraez bring needed new dynamic to Miami Marlins’ lineup
The addition to the two contact hitters, Cooper hopes, will lessen the burden on any one particular player in the lineup.
draysbay.com
2023 DRaysBay Community Prospect List No. 18
1B Xavier Isaac (6’4” 240, 19 in 2023) Xavier Isaac was the Rays first round pick (29th overall) in last year’s draft. He only played in five games in the Florida Complex League after being signed. He struck out three times (14.3%) and walked twice (9.5%) on the way to hitt ing .211/.286/.368 in 21 plate appearances. He’s limited to first base but will be interesting to see how the power translates in his first full professional season.
South Side Sox
Today in White Sox History: February 10
The day after playing in a charity baseball game that benefited the Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood, Fla., former White Sox first baseman Jim Spencer dies of a heart attack at age 51. Spencer came to the White Sox in the deal that sent Bill Melton west to...
Camden Chat
Orioles announce minor league coaching and development staffs for 2023 season
For the first time in a number of years, the excitement for the MLB-level Orioles is at least as much as or even greater than the excitement of the coming wave of prospects. With Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson already on the team and Grayson Rodriguez hopefully making it on Opening Day, that’s where to find the hype. The farm remains important, of course, with the Orioles needing to keep developing good prospects if they’re going to be able to continually be competitive.
Yardbarker
Two Brewers to play for Dominican Republic in 2023 World Baseball Classic
The 2023 World Baseball Classic (WBC) is rapidly approaching. Several Brewers will be participating in the event including Devin Williams, Sal Frelick, Abraham Toro, Luis Urias and Rowdy Tellez. On Thursday, every country announced their rosters for the WBC. Two current Brewers will be playing for the Dominican Republic, shortstop Willy Adames and relief pitcher Joel Payamps.
theminaretonline.org
Tampa Bay Rays Finalize Talks for New Stadium Renovation
After ongoing discussions about relocation, the Tampa Bay Rays’ Tropicana Field will undergo a renovation. Arguably rated as one of the worst stadiums in Major League Baseball (MLB), Tropicana Field has been home to the Rays since 1998. Based in downtown St. Petersburg, the location is an inconvenience for residents of Tampa Bay and surrounding cities, requiring fans to take a lengthy drive.
Tiger Woods announces latest PopStroke venue in Tampa, Florida, will open later this month
Another PopStroke location is scheduled to open next week. On Thursday morning 15-time major champion Tiger Woods took to Twitter to announce the golf entertainment company’s Tampa/Wesley Chapel, Florida, location will open on Feb. 17. PopStroke has six venues up and running, five in the state of Florida and one in Houston. Additional locations are scheduled to open in Glendale and Scottsdale, Arizona, as well as Delray Beach, Florida, over the next six months. The first opened in Port St. Lucie, Florida, in 2019.
