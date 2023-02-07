ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Wbaltv.com

Orioles sending 6 players to 2023 World Baseball Classic

The World Baseball Classic returns this spring after a six-year absence after the 2021 games were canceled due to COVID-19. The Baltimore Orioles will have several members compete for teams from across the world facing off to take home the crown. The United States is the defending champion after a...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Comeback

Dodgers sign former Silver Slugger outfielder

The Los Angeles Dodgers made a move to sign a former Silver Slugger outfielder as Spring Training nears. The Dodgers signed former Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder David Peralta on Friday. Peralta spent nine seasons with the D-Backs before they traded him to the Tampa Bay Rays last season. Peralta entered free agency in the offseason and Read more... The post Dodgers sign former Silver Slugger outfielder appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thunderboltradio.com

Spring Training Begins for St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday

Spring Training for the St. Louis Cardinals will officially get underway on Sunday. Pitchers and catchers are to report to Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Florida, for the beginning of workouts. While many other players are already in Florida, all position players are to report on February 15th. The Cardinals...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
MLive.com

Fanatics has fresh deals for new Detroit Tigers sportswear to kick of MLB spring training

Spring training is just a week away and Fanatics has new spring training gear on sale now to support your favorite teams. If you’re a baseball fan and want to support the Detroit Tigers during their training in Lakeland, Fanatics has deals for less than $50 dollars. Save on flex hats, fitted hats, hoodies, T-shirts and more. Celebrate past training seasons and upcoming events with deals on 2020 and 2021 Spring Training T-shirts and Detroit Tigers Spring Training Fitted Hats. Plus, get free 1 or 2 day shipping on select items when you use code: 24SHIP.
DETROIT, MI
draysbay.com

2023 DRaysBay Community Prospect List No. 18

1B Xavier Isaac (6’4” 240, 19 in 2023) Xavier Isaac was the Rays first round pick (29th overall) in last year’s draft. He only played in five games in the Florida Complex League after being signed. He struck out three times (14.3%) and walked twice (9.5%) on the way to hitt ing .211/.286/.368 in 21 plate appearances. He’s limited to first base but will be interesting to see how the power translates in his first full professional season.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
South Side Sox

Today in White Sox History: February 10

The day after playing in a charity baseball game that benefited the Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood, Fla., former White Sox first baseman Jim Spencer dies of a heart attack at age 51. Spencer came to the White Sox in the deal that sent Bill Melton west to...
CHICAGO, IL
Camden Chat

Orioles announce minor league coaching and development staffs for 2023 season

For the first time in a number of years, the excitement for the MLB-level Orioles is at least as much as or even greater than the excitement of the coming wave of prospects. With Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson already on the team and Grayson Rodriguez hopefully making it on Opening Day, that’s where to find the hype. The farm remains important, of course, with the Orioles needing to keep developing good prospects if they’re going to be able to continually be competitive.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Two Brewers to play for Dominican Republic in 2023 World Baseball Classic

The 2023 World Baseball Classic (WBC) is rapidly approaching. Several Brewers will be participating in the event including Devin Williams, Sal Frelick, Abraham Toro, Luis Urias and Rowdy Tellez. On Thursday, every country announced their rosters for the WBC. Two current Brewers will be playing for the Dominican Republic, shortstop Willy Adames and relief pitcher Joel Payamps.
MILWAUKEE, WI
theminaretonline.org

Tampa Bay Rays Finalize Talks for New Stadium Renovation

After ongoing discussions about relocation, the Tampa Bay Rays’ Tropicana Field will undergo a renovation. Arguably rated as one of the worst stadiums in Major League Baseball (MLB), Tropicana Field has been home to the Rays since 1998. Based in downtown St. Petersburg, the location is an inconvenience for residents of Tampa Bay and surrounding cities, requiring fans to take a lengthy drive.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tiger Woods announces latest PopStroke venue in Tampa, Florida, will open later this month

Another PopStroke location is scheduled to open next week. On Thursday morning 15-time major champion Tiger Woods took to Twitter to announce the golf entertainment company’s Tampa/Wesley Chapel, Florida, location will open on Feb. 17. PopStroke has six venues up and running, five in the state of Florida and one in Houston. Additional locations are scheduled to open in Glendale and Scottsdale, Arizona, as well as Delray Beach, Florida, over the next six months. The first opened in Port St. Lucie, Florida, in 2019.
TAMPA, FL

