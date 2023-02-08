Read full article on original website
Man High On Acid Attacked His Girlfriend And His Mother Then Vanished Into The Woods. Where Is DeCorrius Jones?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLawrenceville, GA
Exploring the Ever-Changing Beauty of Our Favorite Georgia Hiking TrailsDeanLandGeorgia State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Say 'I Do' for Free on Valentine's Day: A Group Wedding in Marietta Perfect for Hopeless Romantics and Cheapskates AlikeDeanLandMarietta, GA
K. Kawaii release his single pretty little spider from his debut album "Love Letters and Smoke Signals"averyhensley
Georgia county home to Atlanta approves task force to study reparations for Black residents
A Georgia county is giving $250,000 to a reparations task force which will study the possibility of reparations in the state's biggest county.
New cityhood proposal would make Buckhead mayor one of highest paid mayors in U.S.
If passed, the Buckhead mayor would make more than what the mayor of Atlanta made last year and five times more than the mayor of Sandy Springs.
Atlanta loses major music festival, partially due to security concerns and fights over gun control
Georgia law says guns cannot be banned on public property.
Atlanta gives nonprofit $50K to fund home repairs for seniors
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The City of Atlanta released $50,000 in funds to help Atlanta’s oldest residents. City leaders say the life-changing money is one answer to the metro’s affordable housing crisis. The funds will benefit Atlanta nonprofit HouseProud, which helps Atlanta seniors and veterans with...
Changes ordered to make Atlanta nightclubs safer
Recent violence at some Atlanta night spots may have club-goers concerned. Lots of people are expected to hit those spots this weekend, but some changes are on the way to make those areas safer.
Residents oppose metal recycling facility
Gwinnett County residents are not happy about a metal recycling plant coming to their neighborhood. They say it is essentially a junk yard and plan to fight it.
A donation could dismiss minor traffic citations in Fulton County
Anyone who has gotten a citation of any kind in Fulton County should check their mail. Some people may be eligible for a program where those charges will be dismissed after making a donation to the Atlanta Community Food Bank. Not everyone will be selected for the program and it is only runs a limited time.
Atlanta returning $10M in ‘emergency rental assistance’ funds
Proposed Senate bill seeks to keep guns out of the hands of children. On Tuesday, 10 Georgia Senate Democrats sponsored a bill to penalize family members if they don’t secure or lock a firearm around someone 17 or younger. Updated: 6 hours ago. The Fulton County Board of Commissioners...
People want businesses gone they say are causing headaches in their quiet neighborhood
A spokesperson for the county says code compliance, the planning commission, and the courts are actively looking at the properties.
Atlanta residents react to reassigning beat officers to guard APD training facility site
ATLANTA - Officers from the Atlanta Police Department will be shifting from street duty to guard duty at the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center for an indefinite period of time. FOX 5 has learned 30 on-duty officers will be stationed at the DeKalb County property every day. Some homeowners do...
Pregnant women searching for options after Atlanta Medical Center closure
ATLANTA - Celena Martin planned to give birth at Atlanta Medical Center. "Atlanta Medical was a great choice," Martin said. Martin, who works as a doula, says AMC provided a friendly environment for women who want to deliver their babies naturally. "The water birth, the people around me a doula...
Judge removes public defender in Atlanta Public Schools cheating case
Judge gave the defendants until March 16 to find new representation or represent themselves.
Piedmont Henry Hospital ER earns certification as a Level 3 Trauma Center
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - Metro Atlanta has a new trauma center, and it is coming just in time after the closure of Atlanta Medical Center. The emergency room at Piedmont Henry Hospital has earned its certification as a Level 3 Trauma Center. Before January a trauma patient would come to the...
7 highly-rated places to live that are located inside the Perimeter in Atlanta
Atlanta is home to dozens of neighborhoods and is surrounded by just as many suburbs, all unique and worth visiting. The city is often discussed in terms of areas “inside the perimeter” (ITP) and “outside the perimeter” (OTP), referring to the highway that loops around the city. In this article, we’ve focused on some of […] The post 7 highly-rated places to live that are located inside the Perimeter in Atlanta appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Deja News: Brian Nichols killed four in 2005 courthouse rampage
FROM OUR ARCHIVES: A review of the news that made The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s front pages through the decades.
New Georgia bill aims to reduce wait times for ambulances
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There is no time to wait when someone’s health is in jeopardy, but currently in Georgia some ambulances are not allowed to drive you to the hospital. New legislation hopes to fix this. College Park Fire Chief Wade Elmore says lives are being...
2 bills in Georgia's legislature would address renters' living conditions
ATLANTA — Two new bills in the legislature would take on deplorable conditions in rental properties. One bill requires upkeep. Another would keep track of crime that happens on apartment complex properties. The legislation highlights how little protection there is now in state law for rental properties and their...
Storage facility accidentally auctions off everything metro Atlanta woman owns
The most they would offer her to make up for it was $5K, she says.
