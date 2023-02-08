ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta gives nonprofit $50K to fund home repairs for seniors

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The City of Atlanta released $50,000 in funds to help Atlanta’s oldest residents. City leaders say the life-changing money is one answer to the metro’s affordable housing crisis. The funds will benefit Atlanta nonprofit HouseProud, which helps Atlanta seniors and veterans with...
Residents oppose metal recycling facility

Gwinnett County residents are not happy about a metal recycling plant coming to their neighborhood. They say it is essentially a junk yard and plan to fight it.
A donation could dismiss minor traffic citations in Fulton County

Anyone who has gotten a citation of any kind in Fulton County should check their mail. Some people may be eligible for a program where those charges will be dismissed after making a donation to the Atlanta Community Food Bank. Not everyone will be selected for the program and it is only runs a limited time.
Atlanta returning $10M in ‘emergency rental assistance’ funds

Proposed Senate bill seeks to keep guns out of the hands of children. On Tuesday, 10 Georgia Senate Democrats sponsored a bill to penalize family members if they don’t secure or lock a firearm around someone 17 or younger. Updated: 6 hours ago. The Fulton County Board of Commissioners...
Pregnant women searching for options after Atlanta Medical Center closure

ATLANTA - Celena Martin planned to give birth at Atlanta Medical Center. "Atlanta Medical was a great choice," Martin said. Martin, who works as a doula, says AMC provided a friendly environment for women who want to deliver their babies naturally. "The water birth, the people around me a doula...
7 highly-rated places to live that are located inside the Perimeter in Atlanta

Atlanta is home to dozens of neighborhoods and is surrounded by just as many suburbs, all unique and worth visiting. The city is often discussed in terms of areas “inside the perimeter” (ITP) and “outside the perimeter” (OTP), referring to the highway that loops around the city. In this article, we’ve focused on some of […] The post 7 highly-rated places to live that are located inside the Perimeter in Atlanta appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
New Georgia bill aims to reduce wait times for ambulances

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There is no time to wait when someone’s health is in jeopardy, but currently in Georgia some ambulances are not allowed to drive you to the hospital. New legislation hopes to fix this. College Park Fire Chief Wade Elmore says lives are being...
