J Arc
2d ago
Contestants are not paid. Just another sore loser. If someone makes a suggestion that might enhance your chances to win, just because you didn't win, doesn't mean you should be paid.
Former 'American Idol' contestant sues show, claiming she was overworked, underpaid, and made a 'laughing stock' by judges
Viewers may remember Normandy Ramos from her high-pitched voice and carrot-shaped purse when she auditioned for "American Idol" in February 2022.
‘American Idol’ contestant sues, says she was made a ‘laughingstock’
An “American Idol” contestant is suing producers of the hit reality show, alleging that she is a victim of wage theft and that the celebrity judges turned her into a “laughingstock” on national television. Normandy Vamos, 30, appeared on the 20th season of the ABC talent show, which aired last year, wowing Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan with her vocal chops and advancing to Los Angeles for further auditions. But in the suit, filed Friday in California, Vamos says she should have been paid as an employee for the time she spent in Tinseltown. “Reality TV isn’t always...
TMZ.com
Jerry Harris and Julie Chrisley Incarcerated at Same Prison
"Cheer" star Jerry Harris and Julie Chrisley are 2 names you'd never expect to see in the same sentence, but they're now sharing the same address ... in a federal lockup. Here's the deal ... Harris, an ex-cheerleader from the Netflix hit series, was incarcerated at the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky, last August -- and the "Chrisley Knows Best" star checked in there Tuesday.
Cardi B’s Husband Offset Accused Of Breaching Secret Agreement With Ex-Label Quality Control By Blabbing On Social Media
Offset’s ex-label Quality Control has fired back at his lawsuit demanding it not receive a cut from his solo work, RadarOnline.com has learned.According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the label, founded by Kevin "Coach K" Lee and Pierre "P" Thomas, said Offset’s lawsuit should be dismissed.QC argued, “Having continued to accept the benefits of working directly with Capitol (after Defendant assigned to Offset its rights under the Offset/Capital Agreement) in connection with the production of recordings as works for hire, and because, under the Label Deal Agreement, as amended, 100 percent of the copyright rights in recordings made by...
Taylor Parker is now one of 7 women to join Texas Death Row
Taylor Rene Parker, 29, of Simms, Texas was sent to death row on November 9th, 2022, and is now one of only 7 women in Texas to be sentenced to "the row." What happened to land Taylor in death row?
Flo Rida — who just won $82 million in a lawsuit against Celsius — accused by ex of shirking custody payments on his disabled son's education and health insurance
"What does he care?" Judge Shira Atzmon told Flo Rida's lawyer in 2018. "He's not involved in this child's life. He's met him once."
Brandy in Hot Water After Bank Declines $40K Check She Wrote to Ex-Housekeeper
Brandy Norwood’s ex-housekeeper is airing out the singer’s dirty laundry after her lawyers made public a lawsuit brought against the Cinderella star. Maria Elizabeth Castaneda sued Norwood for being underpaid citing age discrimination last year and settled out of court for $40,000 in November. But Castaneda’s legal team claims the $40,000 check bounced. They are also seeking $87,445.80 in legal fees, according to documents obtained by RadarOnline.
Julie Chrisley's Harsh Prison Rules & Regulations Revealed As Reality Star Begins 7-Year Sentence
Julie Chrisley is following a strict set of rules behind bars. According to the Federal Medical Center Lexington's inmate handbook obtained by Radar, the Chrisley Knows Best star's daily routine now consists of making her bed, sweeping, mopping, removing trash and keeping her cell clean in order for inspection five times a day. Julie and her cellmates will likely follow the extensive guidelines meticulously since meal times depend on it. "Unit meal rotation is ordinarily based on weekly sanitation ratings of each unit," the regulations stated. "The unit with the highest sanitation is called first, and the unit with the...
Are Any ‘Beverly Hillbillies’ Cast Members Still Alive?
The quirky comedy irked critics, entertained audiences, and made several actors famous. So, are any 'Beverly Hillbillies' cast members still alive?
Julie Chrisley frustrated by Todd’s lies before prison sentencing
Julie Chrisley was frustrated by husband Todd Chrisley’s lies over renovation plans before they were sentenced to prison for fraud and tax evasion. In Monday’s Season 10 premiere of “Chrisley Knows Best,” the family matriarch, 50, said that “being married to Todd means you’re never gonna call a place home for very long.” The family had just moved into their third home in just one year, which Julie “only” agreed to “because it was turnkey.” However, upon arriving, she discovered that her husband, 53, had completely gut-renovated the property. “Julie, listen, it’s like if you go have your eyes done. Then you realize you need...
Desperate Father Begs His Ex-wife to Drop Plans to Chemically Castrate Their Son
"The thought of what she has in store for that boy made my blood run cold," A worried dad has been pleading with his ex-wife not to carry out her plan to chemically castrate their child after she moves from Texas to California.
Former adult star Ron Jeremy committed to a state mental health hospital
Former adult film star Ron Jeremy was declared incompetent to stand trail on rape and other charges by the Los Angeles District Attorney and was committed to a state mental hospital.A spokesperson for the district attorney's office said Jeremy can be held for up to two years, with a hearing to assess his progress set for May 8.Jeremy faces 30 counts of rape and sexual misconduct allegations, spanning a 23-year period. He pleaded not guilty.In January, a judge declared the 69-year-old incompetent to participate in his defense due to 'severe dementia,' according to his lawyer, Stuart Goldfarb.Jeremy rose to fame in the adult film industry with over 2,000 movie appearances since the 1970s. He has been in prison since his arrest in 2020.
Naomi Judd Was In 'Mental Anguish' Over 10-Show Farewell Tour With Daughter Wynonna, Pressure Sent Late Singer 'Over The Edge' Before Suicide
Late country legend Naomi Judd knew how to command a crowd and still loved the stage but was in "mental anguish" over facing a daunting Judds farewell tour, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned. A family source said Naomi was feeling the pressure of looming tour dates that were set to kick off last September amid personal struggles with her well-being.Naomi and her daughter, Wynonna, announced they were set to hit the road for their first tour in more than a decade on April 11, just weeks before Naomi's tragic suicide. Their 10-show jaunt was going to include stops in Michigan, Texas,...
Judge Denies Meghan, Rules That She and Harry Must Be Interrogated in Deposition over Samantha's Defamation Lawsuit
A judge has denied Meghan Markle's request to stop depositions being taken, meaning that Samantha Markle's attorneys will question the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as part of a lawsuit that Samantha, Meghan's sister, is bringing.
Judge tosses lawsuit against Whole Foods after workers fired for wearing Black Lives Matter masks
A federal judge on Monday tossed a lawsuit brought against Whole Foods after three former employees claimed they were unlawfully fired for wearing Black Lives Matter masks.
‘American Idol’ contestant sues show, says she deserves pay for her time
A previous contestant on “American Idol” is pursuing a wage and hour class action lawsuit against the production companies behind the show and ABC, according to a release. Normandy Vamos of season 20 says reasoning for this is due to “American Idol” treating her like an employee on the show, but depriving her of compensation.
Todd Chrisley addresses wife Julie's health after she was sent to an inmate medical center rather than federal prison: 'Neither one of us is dying of cancer that we know of'
The "Chrisley Knows Best" stars recorded a final episode of their podcast before they reported to prison on fraud and tax evasion charges.
Singer Rick James' Estate Hit With Federal Lawsuit By Three Musicians Who Claim They Were Stiffed Royalties From 1980 Hit
Rick James' estate has been slapped with a federal lawsuit by three musicians who claim they are owed a substantial amount of money, Radaronline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Leroy O’Neil Jackson Jr, James Calloway, and the administrator of Aaron “Sonny” T. Davenport’s estate have filed a lawsuit against Universal Music and Ty James, the executor of the estate of Rick James. The suit accused the defendants of breach of contract and copyright infringement. The lawsuit alleged that in 1979, Jackson, Calloway, and Davenport created three demos at Blank Tapes Studios. At the studio, the trip...
Stephen 'Twitch' Boss died without will; wife Allison Holker files for half of estate
In court documents filed in Los Angeles, Allison Holker confirms that her husband and dance partner, Stephen 'Twitch' Boss, died without a will.
'Yellowstone' actor Q'orianka Kilcher beats fraud charges with Depp attorney's help
'Yellowstone' actor Q'orianka Kilcher is in the clear in her workers' comp fraud case. Johnny Depp attorney Camille Vasquez was in her corner.
