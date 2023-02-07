ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022-23 NBA MVP Ladder, Vol. 6: Joel Embiid makes a push after showcase against Nikola Jokic

By Prince J. Grimes
It never gets easier trying to figure out the best 10 names to place on a ranking of MVP candidates, but somebody has to do it.

This time around, the snubs were as difficult as ever, as Ja Morant fell off the ladder for the first time all season amid a rough stretch of basketball for the Memphis Grizzlies. Tyrese Haliburton also fell off from the last ladder from four weeks ago.

Morant will be back, but I’m also looking forward to seeing LeBron James, Jimmy Butler and Damian Lillard make a push.

The top of this list, while not nearly as hard to compile, leaves plenty room for debate too. Let’s get into it.

(Odds via BetMGM)

10

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder (+20000)

PPG: 30.8 | RPG: 4.7 | APG: 5.6 | SPG: 1.7 | BPG: 1.1

WS/48: .226 (6th)

Record: 25-28

OKC is a game over .500 in the four weeks since the last ladder. Impressive for a team no one expected much from. SGA scored 42 points on 23 attempts and not a single three in their last win.

Previous: 10th

9

Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers (+15000)

PPG: 26.8 | RPG: 3.9 | APG: 4.9 | SPG: 1.5

WS/48: .174 (26th)

Record: 34-22

The Cavs aren’t winning at nearly the same clip as earlier in the season. Spida slides here as his shooting has struggled a lot lately.

Previous: 6th

8

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors (+8000)

PPG: 29.4 | RPG: 6.3 | APG: 6.4 | SPG: 1.0

WS/48: .203 (12th)

Record: 28-26

Curry returned just in time to play himself back onto the ladder before going down with another injury, this one expected to sideline him through the All-Star break.

Previous: NR

7

Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings

PPG: 18.6 | RPG: 12.3 | APG: 7.0

WS/48: .218 (8th)

Record: 30-23

Sabonis makes his deserved ladder debut as probably the biggest catalyst to Sacramento’s unlikely success this year. He’s a walking double-double and scored a season-high 34 points in a win last Wednesday.

Previous: NR

6

Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets (+8000)

PPG: 29.7 | RPG: 6.7 | APG: 5.3 | BPG: 1.5

WS/48: .203 (13th)

Record: 32-21

KD hasn’t played since the last ladder and the Nets have paid for it, going 5-8 in that time. His value is apparent.

Previous: 4th

5

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics (+1300)

PPG: 30.9 | RPG: 8.7 | APG: 4.5 | SPG: 1.0

WS/48: .191 (20th)

Record: 38-16

Tatum has just been the steady presence Boston needs him to be. He also dropped his season-high of 51 points in a win over the Hornets a couple weeks ago.

Previous: 3rd

4

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks (+700)

PPG: 33.4 | RPG: 8.9 | APG: 8.2 | SPG: 1.5

WS/48: .232 (5th)

Record: 29-26

The winning Dallas was doing around the time of my last ladder has tailed off a bit, but they’re still afloat because of Doncic, who scored 53 in a win last Monday. It’ll be interesting to see how the addition of Kyrie Irving impacts his play.

Previous: 1st

3

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers (+300)

PPG: 33.4 | RPG: 10.2 | APG: 4.1 | SPG: 1.1 | BPG: 1.6

WS/48: .242 (4th)

Record: 34-18

Embiid takes a massive leap here as he’s finally healthy and consistently carrying the Sixers, including a huge 47-point performance in a win against MVP favorite Nikola Jokic.

Previous: 7th

2

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks (+600)

PPG: 32.2 | RPG: 12.4 | APG: 5.3

WS/48: .198 (16th)

Record: 37-17

The Bucks have won eight games in a row, and Antetokounmpo has largely done it without his second in command as Khris Middleton continues to work his way back from injury coming off the bench.

Previous: 5th

1

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets (-115)

PPG: 24.8 | RPG: 11.3 | APG: 10.1 | SPG: 1.3

WS/48: .319 (1st)

Record: 37-17

Jokic’s averages have reached triple-double status, which makes it hard to deny him the top spot right now. In his last three games, he’s posted either 18 rebounds or 15 assists multiple times — while shooting over 62% from the field.

