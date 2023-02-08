Read full article on original website
wach.com
Richland Two resumes school lunch debt policy after USDA waiver ends
COLUMBIA, SC — Since 2021, all meals in Richland School District Two were free for all students under a pandemic related federal waiver, now as the waivers end school districts like Richland Two have to deal with offsetting an unpaid meal debt of nearly $500,000. “We now want to...
wach.com
Law Enforcement trains for more than crime, deputies are also skilled in crisis prevention
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Law enforcement agencies across the Midlands are experiencing more mental health calls than ever before. The unpredictable nature of the job is about more than fighting crime, it has become a profession that requires training for almost anything. In the past two weeks, two area...
wach.com
Brookland-Lakeview, partners offer mental health, first aid training to Spanish speakers
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Brookland-Lakeview Empowerment Center alongside Healthy Learners is offering Youth Mental Health First Aid Training exclusively to Spanish speakers, they announced Friday. This is the first training session to be provided for only Spanish speakers in the state of South Carolina. Attendees at the meeting...
wach.com
SC Dept. of Commerce launches first Electric Vehicle website for South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Department of Commerce, alongside Governor Henry McMaster, announced the launch of South Carolina's first Electric Vehicle website Friday. SC Powers EV, outlined in McMaster's Executive Order 2022-31, gives viewers a "one-stop-shop" for the EV industry and a chance to learn more about...
wach.com
March for Babies Pep Up Rally hosted by WACH Fox's Dara Khaalid
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Midlands March of Dimes held its "March for Babies Pep Up Rally" at Brooklyn Baptist Church in Columbia on Thursday. The event was hosted by Good Day Columbia anchor Dara Khaalid. It kicked off the annual March for Babies walk to raise awareness and...
wach.com
Richland County officials discuss plans for Alvin S. Glenn following recent incidents
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County leaders met in a press conference Thursday to address measures being taken to improve Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center following recent incidents. County administrator Leonardo Brown and county attorney Patrick Wright discussed many topics, including staffing and pay improvements, renovation of units and...
wach.com
DHEC, Carolina For All partnering to bring Covid-19 vaccines to Colony Apartments
DHEC and Carolina For All, teaming up to help people who live at the Colony apartments in Columbia. For hours on Wednesday, groups were there offering help to residents as they try to get back to normal. “We were so fortunate enough to be able to get DHEC come out...
wach.com
Authorities warn of Verizon phone scam calls in Sumter County
SUMTER, SC (WACH) — Authorities are warning users to be wary of a recent spike in phone scams in the Sumter County area. The Sumter County Sheriff's Office reported that several residents have called in with concerns after receiving phone calls with a recorded message - claiming to be Verizon.
wach.com
Night to Shine, 5th annual event in Kershaw County
An event in Kershaw county, that simply spreads joy. The annual night to shine experience, was in full force Friday night. It's a night where special needs children ages 14 and older, get a chance at an unforgettable prom experience. “I love coming here and dancing, singing karaoke and dancing...
wach.com
RCSD: Missing 12-year-old girl found safe and returned home
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff's Department says a 12-year-old girl who went missing in the early hours of Friday morning was found safe and returned home to her family. Her dog was also found. ---- Previous Coverage Below ---- The Richland County Sheriff's Department is searching...
wach.com
ACSO: Aiken teen missing since Wednesday found safe
AIKEN, SC (WACH) — 15-year-old Elena Hinson, who was missing since Wednesday, has been found safe and returned home to her family. The Aiken County Sheriff's Office continues the search for an Aiken teenager who went missing on February 8. Authorities say 15-year-old Elena Hinson was last spotted leaving...
wach.com
Teen who stabbed adoptive parents, killing one, served in family court, sheriff says
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WACH) — A 15-year-old who Kershaw County officials say stabbed both of his newly adoptive parents, killing the mother and injuring the father, was served five juvenile petitions on Friday, according to Sheriff Lee Boan. The teen was served in a family court hearing for murder,...
wach.com
ODPS: One dog alive, another dead after Orangeburg fire
ORANGEBURG, SC (WACH) — The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety (ODPS) says one dog is dead and another is actively being treated after a structure fire Friday evening in Orangeburg. The ODPS Fire Department says they responded to the blaze on Fall Street around 5:42 p.m. After fire suppression...
wach.com
Dawn Staley previews showdown against No. 3 LSU
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The No. 1 ranked South Carolina women's basketball team is preparing for another huge game. The Gamecocks host No. 3 LSU on Sunday at Colonial Life Arena. It's a game between the last two undefeated teams in women's basketball. Whoever wins, will sit alone at...
wach.com
Heavy rain with a chance for flooding this weekend in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — It's going to be a wet weekend across the South Carolina Midlands as a powerful storm system moves directly over the Palmetto State. Showers are possible early Saturday, however our rain chances ramp up throughout the day. Heavy rain will push north as a coastal...
wach.com
Armed home robbery in Sumter leaves one man seriously wounded
SUMTER, S.C. (WACH) — A Sumter man was critically injured Tuesday evening after an armed robbery and shooting at his Tudor Street residence, police said on Wednesday. Police say Marquis Hicks, 23, is in serious condition after a group of armed individuals reportedly entered the house he lived in, shot him, and stole several items.
wach.com
Richland County deputy saves man's life
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WACH) — The actions of a Richland County deputy are being praised all across the country after he saved a man’s life on national television. It happened during a broadcast of On Patrol Live. Corporal Kenny Fitzsimmons with the Richland County Sheriff's Department said he was just doing his job when he saved the man’s life.
wach.com
No. 1 South Carolina rolls past Auburn, sets date with undefeated LSU
The No. 1 ranked South Carolina women's basketball team was back on the court Thursday night and the Gamecocks cruised past Auburn 83-48 for a comfortable road win. Leading the Gamecocks in scoring was senior Zia Cooke with 15 points. Aliyah Boston had 10 points and 8 rebounds while Victaria...
wach.com
Irmo: Road cleared, reopened after hit-and-run, several suspects ran from scene
IRMO, SC (WACH) — Irmo Fire says Piney Grove Road has been cleared and reopened to the public following a hit-and-run collision on Saturday just off I26. Law enforcement closed two lanes earlier to investigate a collision in which multiple suspects ran from one of the vehicles involved. Authorities...
wach.com
"It's women's basketball at its finest": No. 1 Gamecocks lock in on No. 3 LSU
(WACH) - The No. 1 South Carolina women's basketball team will host No.3 LSU in a sold-out Sunday showdown. "It's women's basketball at its finest," said South Carolina women's basketball head coach Dawn Staley. "You take sole possession of first place in the regular season conference play so yeah it's...
