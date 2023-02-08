ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williston, ND

Husband and wife aim to support parents in Williston

By Lauren Davis
KX News
KX News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18ZlPm_0kfr9tws00

WILLISTON, N.D. ( KXNET ) — A husband and wife duo is offering resources to parents to help them build a healthy family foundation.

HER Inspiration Pregnancy Resource Center , also known as HIRC, provides free pregnancy tests, ultrasounds, and confidential counseling for women.

The founder and executive director says she conducted a needs assessment and found that Williston needs a center to offer these resources.

The HER in the center’s name stands for healing, edification, and rest — which is exactly what they aim to provide.

“We just host anything that seems to be one of those needs we research and find,” stated Dr. Nadia Watson-Anthony. “As of now, we’re looking for stay-at-home moms. We know that that’s a big thing here in Williston, So we’re searching for them in order to cater to that need.”

She says it’s important to fill these community needs for women because it will impact someone’s family as a whole.

“Our job is to bring that healing and edification and rest to the women,” continued Dr. Anthony. “And as she is being healed, a woman will feel the need to bring that healing to her child, in support of raising that child in the way that they should go.”

KX Conversation: ND Industrial Commission

And women aren’t the only ones who can benefit from free resources. Watson-Anthony’s husband runs a men’s advocacy center — and says it’s such a humbling experience working with his wife to help improve the lives of others.

“We do peer-to-peer counseling for anyone who wants any counseling,” said Charles Anthony, “in reference to just their personal lives, or just any coaching or consulting. We also do male mentorship, where we have the opportunity to reach out to other men to lift them up and pour into their lives.”

“One of the things that I tell people is that we save lives to save lives,” stated Charles. “It’s important that we pass down everything we do to the next individual. And we believe our sole purpose is we are called for this, chosen for this particular thing. When you are chosen for something, you have no Plan Bs. Plan A is always to pour into people, women, and men.”

Both resource centers will also have an area for parents to get free baby clothes for their children.

While HIRC for families is currently accepting clients, the pregnancy resource center will begin accepting clients around the middle of February.

