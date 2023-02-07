Read full article on original website
Garden Valley Golf Club is one of East Texas's top 5 public courses acclaimed 18 Hole Course by GolfDayTour Tyler TexasGarden Valley, TX
Tour Tyler Texas welcomes talented Sam Houston State University graduate and TV reporter Ashlyn Anderson to East TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Gabriella Mass Davis (Wanda) is a Tylerite who loves music and singing.Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in TylerKristen WaltersTyler, TX
The Empowerment Community Development Corporation and the Texas African American Museum partnered with ET Red CrossTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph Softball Preview
2022 record: 23-8-1 Returning varsity players: Adaleigh Arivett, Jr., OF … Maddie Carrillo, Sr., OF … Sara Eckert, Soph., P … Haylee Hulsey, Jr., CI … Mallory Kniffen, Jr., C/3B … Reese Neely, Jr., SS/1B … Kylee Tapia, Jr., UTIL. Notable newcomers: Bonnye Bunn,...
Class 5A: Longview's Hale earns football all-state honors
Longview’s Jalen Hale, who hauled in 50 passes and scored 16 total touchdowns as a senior during the Lobos’ 14-1 campaign, earned first team honors with the release of the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association All-State Football Team on Thursday. Teammates’ Taylor Tatum at running back, Ta’Darion Boone...
District 15-5A Basketball: Lobos spoil Lions' Senior Night
It was not the kind of Senior Night the Lions had hoped for on Friday. The Tyler seniors were honored before the game and there was a festival afterward, but in between it was not a celebration for the home team. Longview played tough defense and held the Lions in...
Class 4A Football: Carthage, Lindale, Chapel Hill, Kilgore players earn top honors
Carthage’s unbeaten run to a ninth state championship for the program earned the Bulldogs two top honors and numerous selections overall with the release of the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association Class 4A State Football Team. Bulldog quarterback Connor Cuff was named Offensive Player of the Year, and Scott...
Swimming to State: Tyler Legacy Wet Raiders heading to Austin
Sparked by gold, silver and bronze finishes, the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders placed second at regionals and qualified an individual and a relay to the Class 6A UIL Swimming & Diving Meet. Qualifying for the state meet are Will Tanksley in the 100 breaststroke and the 200 free relay team...
Star basketball player for Duncanville sets eyes on future now that Texas' top team will miss playoffs due to coach's rules violation
DUNCANVILLE, Texas — Kaylinn Kemp's varsity basketball season abruptly ended Tuesday night, and no one seems to know why. The game was canceled due to a new district investigation into her coach that's already on suspension. The 16-year-old star plays guard for Duncanville's girl's basketball team -- a squad...
Texas high school basketball scores (boys): Live updates; live streams 2/10/23
Get the latest Texas boys high school basketball scores on SBLive and watch live games on the NFHS Network
UT Tyler Basketball: Patriots meet A&M-Kingsville Thursday
It will be Cancer Awareness Hawaiian Night at the Herrington Patriot Center on Thursday as the UT Tyler basketball teams play host to Texas A&M-Kingsville in a doubleheader. The women’s game is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m., followed by the men at 7 p.m. The Patriot women are...
Aeryn Hampton, 4-star ATH out of Texas for 2024, drops top 7 list
Aeryn Hampton is a 4-star athlete out of Daingerfield, Texas for the 2024 recruiting class. On Wednesday, Hampton dropped a list of his top 7 programs moving forward. Out of the SEC, Hampton kept Alabama and LSU in the mix for his commitment. Oklahoma and Texas — bound for the SEC in 2025 — also made the cut with Oregon, Michigan and Nebraska rounding out the full list.
East Texas Fishing Report
Athens — SLOW. Water stained; 50-53 degrees; 0.50 feet above pool. Bass continue to be slow with a few catches on deep points dragging Carolina rigs. Crappie are slow with no reports of limits. Plenty of fish on deep brush, but hard to get to bite. Report by Jim Brack, Athens Guide Service.
Several East Texas counties eligible for SNAP replacement benefits for food lost due to winter storm
AUSTIN – The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) announced earlier this week it has received federal approval to allow Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients to apply for replacement benefits for food lost or destroyed due to recent severe winter weather by dialing 2-1-1. “Prolonged localized power outages may have spoiled food for Texas families across our state during last week’s ice storm,” said Gov. Greg Abbott. “I thank HHSC for ensuring Texans impacted by this winter weather are able to apply for replacement SNAP benefits so that they can keep fresh, healthy food on the table.”
Disappearances in Texas: These 12 People Were Last Seen in Midland/Odessa
The Texas Department of Public Safety has a list of 12 people that are missing that were last seen in Midland or Odessa. These missing cases date back to 1980 with the most recent being in 2020, anyone who has any information about any of these missing persons is urged to call the Texas Department of Public Safety Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 512-424-5074.
Students from Tyler's All Saints Episcopal School visit Capitol in tour led by Moran
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Students from Tyler’s All Saints Episcopal School took a trip to the United States Capitol and got a special tour led by a Congressman and East Texas native. U.S. Rep Nathaniel Moran (R-Tyler), of Texas’ first congressional district, said he was proud to welcome the...
On the Move White bass spawning run not hitting on all cylinders yet, but it won’t be long
, Each year — usually sometime in late winter or early spring — the pin drops on Texas rivers that feed major reservoirs and the white bass spawning run sparks to life. It’s a great time to be around the water. An even grander time to be a fun fisherman with a ringside seat to what is widely regarded as one of freshwater fishing’s greatest shows. The winding, twisting riverine settings known for banner white bass fishing are plentiful in Texas. Among the most storied are the Sabine River above Toledo Bend, Trinity River above Lake Livingston, Neches River above Lake Palestine,...
10 Highly Offensive Facts Every Texan Should Be Embarrassed About
Texans are beaming with pride. The unofficial motto is " Don't like it? Then leave!" To be fair, Texas is pretty remarkable; the food alone could have out-of-staters packing their bags and planting their roots in the Lone Star state. However, it's not always rainbows and sunshine. Texas has some...
Comfort Back in Hopkins County Jail
February 9, 2023 – Matthew Allen Comfort is back once again in Hopkins County Jail. Deputies traveled to the TDCJ Beto Unit in Tennessee Colony, TX to retrieve the felon. A bench warrant was issued for Comfort for possession of controlled substances. Comfort and a female were both arrested...
Chick-Fil-A confirms they’re moving Broadway location
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A representative of the corporate office of Chick-Fil-A has confirmed the location at Broadway Crossing will be relocated. Though they would not say where the new location would be, the company has obtained a permit for 5943 South Broadway Ave., which is across the street and just south of the current location.
Texas Tech Crumbles After DEI Hiring Is Exposed
WASHINGTON, D.C. (February 10, 2023) – The formal written hiring polices of Texas Tech University [TTU] – at least in its biology department – of requiring professors to pledge fealty to DEI ideology, to both understand and express new “woke” terminology and concepts, and to even penalize a professorial candidate for suggesting that teaching should be race neutral, has been scuttled after egregious examples were just widely publicized.
Tyler, Texas Has Gotten So Big That We Need Another One of These
It’s incredible to see how much Tyler, Texas has grown in the past few years. Some people feel like the growth is a good thing as there are more things to do and more jobs in our area. Although some people hate the change and are tired of the traffic due to new businesses that we see on Broadway Ave. But after a recent shopping trip with my wife this past weekend and overhearing another conversation, I am sure that Tyler is big enough to support another Target location.
Danger Lurks In The Leaves Of East Texas This Time Of Year
This actually happened to me a couple of years ago, right about this time of year I was sweeping up the leaves that had collected on the sidewalk leading up to my front door, when much to my surprise, I uncovered a small copperhead who was apparently snoozing in the middle of that pile of dead leaves. Luckily he was either stunned by my broom or just too sleepy to comprehend what was happening to him at the time but we luckily avoided any mishaps during that encounter.
