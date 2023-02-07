Ja Morant boldly claims Grizzlies are most-hated team in NBA

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant dropped a pretty bold take during an interview on Tuesday.

Morant suggested that the Grizzlies had become the most-hated NBA team in the league, citing social media and television talking heads as his proof. It’s quite a claim coming from one of the league’s young superstars, though one who has encountered a bit of controversy lately because of some of his associates.

Not many have traditionally pegged the Memphis Grizzlies as the villains of the NBA, and we’re not exactly sure people would do that now. The Los Angeles Lakers are still a thing, and Kyrie Irving just got traded to the Dallas Mavericks.

However, to Morant, the national basketball hate flows through Memphis.

Well, at least he’s being honest. Morant’s trash-talking antics might grow weary for some (especially if you’re a Golden State fan), but he backs it up on the court.

While his team has struggled a bit lately, they’re still second in the Western Conference and a title contender.

While some folks may not like Morant and the Grizzlies, it might be a stretch to call them the most-hated bunch in the NBA.