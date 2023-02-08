Read full article on original website
Related
ABC 4
St. George restaurant named Utah’s ‘most romantic,’ according to Yelp
ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) — The users of Yelp have named a St. George restaurant as the most romantic eatery in all of Utah just in time for Valentine’s Day. Cliffside Restaurant, located on Tech Ridge Dr. in St. George, is described as a New American and seafood restaurant, according to Yelp. The restaurant is open six days a week, Mondays through Saturdays, and their hours are available on their website.
890kdxu.com
Popular Neighborhood Open Houses To Return To St. George This Spring
The City of St. George will host two Neighborhood Open Houses this Spring, as announced by Mayor Michele Randall during Tuesday’s State of the City address. The first is set for Vernon Worthen Park on March 30. The second, at Broken Mesa Park, currently in construction in the Desert Canyons community in south St. George, is scheduled for April 27. It will double as a grand opening for the park.
LISTEN: 911 callers request wellness checks on Haight family
FOX 13 News has obtained audio recordings of phone calls to Iron County public safety dispatch last month that led police to the discovery of eight people deceased in a home in southern Utah.
UHP troopers save dog pinned under truck in Iron County
The Utah Highway Patrol troopers rescued a dog pinned under a pickup truck last Saturday, Feb. 4, in Iron County.
890kdxu.com
St. George to South Jordan, My Go To Dinner Stops
It's incredibly subjective for me to say these are the best places to eat, depending on where you are. And it's worth pointing out that I'm a simple man, more comfortable chomping a chili burger than slicing a prime rib. Oh yeah, and I'm cheap. But every time I hit...
890kdxu.com
Places In St. George Utah That Are Open 24 Hours
Before 2020 came along, and COVID was the new norm, there were several food places and a few stores that were open 24 hours. America's Diner, Denny's, was one of those places. I felt I could always count on them being open. Walmart had always been a 24 hour store. I loved shopping at 5:00 in the morning, before work and before anyone else was even awake.
OnlyInYourState
The Marvelous 2.4-Mile Trail In Utah Leads Adventurers To Little-Known Views And Inspirational Messages
Southern Utah is a hiker’s paradise. All around this area of the state, you will find hiking trails of varying distances and that offer remarkable payoffs. But, there is one trail that is a little unique — Aspiration Trail in Utah. Located near St. George, this unique hiking trail not only takes you to gorgeous views, but you’ll also receive inspirational messages along the way on hundreds of little rocks.
KSLTV
St. George mom shares warning after FBI sees rise in sextortion scams targeting teen boys
ST. GEORGE, Utah — A St. George mom is sharing a warning for other parents, as the FBI says it’s seeing a huge rise in teens targeted in sextortion scams. The FBI Salt Lake City field office said Wednesday that sextortion cases have skyrocketed in the past year, and agents are getting a dozen new leads every week on cases involving kids.
Three motorhome occupants arrested in Cedar City following report of retail store theft
Four occupants in a motorhome traveling down I-15 near Cedar City were originally pulled over for alleged retail theft. However, they were arrested for much more after police searched the motorhome.
890kdxu.com
Southern Utah Restaurants SO GOOD they should be franchised!
Southern Utah is home to some AMAZING restaurants, and here's a list of some that I think should become the next BIG franchise!. Yes, hibachi restaurants already exist everywhere, but SAKURA has to be the best! Here in St. George, they ALWAYS have huge wait times. And for good reason! The food is awesome and the experience is fun! Bring Sakura across the nation! It deserves it!
Gephardt Daily
Update: 19-year-old Washington County woman found after social media posts
TOQUERVILLE, Utah, Feb. 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 19-year-old woman reported missing Thursday afternoon has been found, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. The Toquerville woman had been missing since leaving her home sometime after 9 p.m. Wednesday, according to a post on social media by...
890kdxu.com
Wowie House For Sale in St George
When I see real estate listings like this, I try my best not to be jealous but while I'm often filled with envy, I know it's my own fault. I could have done better in college. Where is my time machine to go back and try that again? Let this be a lesson to your kids. Do well in school and you get to live here.
890kdxu.com
WOW! This St. George SUPER HOUSE is on the market!
This AMAZING home in St. George just hit the market and it can be ALL YOURS for the low, low price of $2,450,000! It has 7 beds and 4.5 bathrooms at 5,560 square feet! Just enough room for you and your family! It's PERFECT for you!. Check out the back...
890kdxu.com
St. George Emergency Crews Extricate Driver After 2-Vehicle Crash
(St. George, UT) -- St. George emergency crews had to use the Jaws of Life to free a woman after a 2-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon. Police say a teenage boy driving a GMC pickup ran a stop sign at the intersection of 3000 East and Seegmiller Drive and slammed into the Lincoln Navigator the woman was driving. The SUV rolled twice before coming to rest on its roof. The woman was wearing a seatbelt and was held in place while first responders worked to her out and before taking her to St. George Regional Hospital. Police say the teen wasn't injured and was issued two citations.
890kdxu.com
Woman Hospitalized Following Cedar City Crash
(Cedar City, UT) -- A woman is in the hospital following a crash Tuesday evening on Cedar City's Main Street. Cedar City Police say it happened at the intersection of Main and 800 South when a Saturn sedan ran a red light and slammed into a Kia Optima that was turning left onto Main. The woman who was driving the Kia stayed in her car until a Gold Cross Ambulance team got her out and took her to Cedar City Hospital. The man who was driving the Saturn didn't appear to be injured and he was cited for running a red light.
midutahradio.com
Panguitch Couple Called as President and Matron of the Cedar City Utah Temple
The Cedar City Utah Temple has a new President and Matron. John Wallace Yardley and Pamela Riggs Yardley of the Panguitch 1st Ward have been called. President Yardley is a temple sealer and a former Area Seventy, patriarch, Idaho Boise Mission president, stake president and bishop. Sister Yardley is a former mission president companion, stake Young Women presidency counselor, ward Relief Society president and ward Primary president. President Yardley has been a sportscaster for Mid-Utah Radio for over 40 years. They will begin their service on Sept. 1 2023.
890kdxu.com
AVOID THESE! St. George’s WORST INTERSECTIONS
This one is ABSOLUTELY #1 on the list. It's ALWAYS the worst! AVOID THIS LIKE THE PLAGUE! People getting off the freeway, people getting on the freeway, going to In-N-Out, Starbucks, Hart's, Zions Bank, into Washington, Walmart, Home Depot. It's THE WORST!. 2. River Road & 100 South:. This photo...
Man rides motorcycle off a Utah cliff, smartwatch saves him
A motorcyclist fell 40-50 feet off a cliff and was found by authorities after his smartwatch sent a crash alert, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
More charges expected for polygamist leader on Utah/Arizona border
More criminal charges are expected against Samuel Rappylee Bateman, a polygamist leader on the Utah-Arizona border.
ksl.com
2 occupants of Lamborghini reported stolen on New Year's Eve enter plea agreements
CEDAR CITY — The two occupants of a Lamborghini pulled over by police in Iron County on New Year's Eve have both reached plea agreements in connection with the case. Driver Ricardo Cora and passenger Jennifer Soto were arrested the evening of Dec. 31, 2022, when officers pulled over the gray and red Lamborghini STO luxury sports car that the pair were riding in on northbound Interstate 15 near the Hamilton Fort Exit a few miles south of Cedar City. The vehicle had been reported stolen from a dealership in Las Vegas.
Comments / 0