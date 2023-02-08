Read full article on original website
WBUR
Wait? File? What Mass. residents should know about their 62F rebates and tax returns
Monthly direct payments between $200 and $400 to go out to American residents
The state of Massachusetts will be giving a helping hand in the form of some financial relief to its residents. Chelsea Eats is a guaranteed basic income program. Through this program, the state will be able to assist approximately 600 to 700 families with their high utility bills and food costs. Recipients will be chosen by a lottery-styled draw on Wednesday, February 15. (source)
commonwealthmagazine.org
Voters favor even split of millionaire’s tax
WHEN MASSACHUSETTS VOTERS approved a new surtax on income over $1 million last year, it was clear what that money was supposed to go to: transportation and education. But how much should go to each?. A new poll from The MassINC Polling Group (topline, crosstabs) finds that just under half...
arizonasuntimes.com
Massachusetts Teachers’ Union Fundraises on GoFundMe to Pay $300K in Illegal Strike Fines
The Woburn Teachers Association in Massachusetts, a local affiliate of the National Education Association (NEA), has created a GoFundMe page to solicit cash in order to pay about $300,000 in fines with which it was penalized following an illegal week-long strike beginning January 30. “Any help would be immensely appreciated!!”...
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: IRS asking Massachusetts residents to wait to file tax returns
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Taxpayers in Massachusetts are being asked to hold-off on filing their tax returns if they received tax rebates from the state last year. “Everybody in Massachusetts, who filed a tax return last year, received a rebate as part of their income taxes approximately 13 percent of what they paid to the state of Massachusetts and the question now is that the IRS is raising: is that rebate subject to federal income tax?” said David Kalicka, a certified public accountant with Meyers Brothers Kalicka.
Massachusetts’ Minimum Wage Could Spike to $20 Per Hour
Low-wage earners in Massachusetts got a bump in their paychecks on January 1, 2023, thanks to legislation raising the state's minimum wage to $15 an hour. But wait, there is an effort to raise the minimum wage again – to $20 an hour. Members of the Raise Up Coalition...
Massachusetts Attorney General Settles $6.5 Million Claim Against Home Security Company
Massachusetts' Attorney General has announced a $6.5 million settlement to resolve allegations that a Connecticut-based home security company trapped consumers in long-term, automatically renewed contracts and illegally collected debts. A.G. Andrea Campbell said the settlement includes $4.7 million in debt relief for Massachusetts customers of Safe Home Security and its...
Coalition puts tax breaks for low-income workers on table
Increasing a tax credit that aids low-income workers and establishing a near-universal child and family tax credit are among the priorities for a coalition that includes community action agencies around Massachusetts, who see the changes as geared toward reducing poverty.
‘Congestion pricing’ and other traffic mitigation options are back on the table. And this time they could actually pass.
The average Boston driver lost $2,270 and 134 hours waiting in traffic in 2022. Legislators say a proposed mobility pricing commission could offer solutions. Boston’s traffic congestion was recently ranked fourth worst in the world, and second worst in the United States. The average Boston driver lost $2,270 and 134 hours waiting in traffic in 2022.
I’ll Bet This Statistic About Massachusetts Marriages Will Shock You
Here's some wedding news that may surprise you, Berkshire County, especially since it's the opposite for many other parts of the country. Gen Z(you know, the young folks. I'm talking early to mid-20s) in some regions of the U.S. are hitting the ground running. What I mean is, Gen Z...
wufe967.com
Massachusetts teachers' union begs for cash after being forced to handover $300K for illegal strike
A Massachusets teachers’ union affiliated with the National Education Association, is using a charity fund to help cover costs of hefty fines it received after an illegal strike, according to a report in the Boston Hearld. “Any help would be immensely appreciated,” the union said Tuesday about its GoFundMe...
nhbr.com
Is New Hampshire starting to cash in on the Massachusetts ‘Millionaire’s Tax’?
A new so-called “Millionaire’s Tax” enacted in Massachusetts has some Bay Staters looking to New Hampshire to relocate both their homes and their companies, with Gov. Chris Sununu saying his administration has fielded “countless” inquiries from “interested businesses and individuals.”. Commercial and residential real...
IRS urges taxpayers in Massachusetts to delay filing
The Internal Revenue Service is telling millions of taxpayers who received special state tax refunds or payments to delay filing their 2022 taxes.
Are These 12 Massachusetts Town Names Actually Real or Obviously Fake?
Massachusetts is home to some of the most unique towns of any state throughout the country. They seem to have a capitalized on a certain niche and style for town names in the Bay State. While most of them have some sort of history behind them, there are some that you will hear and then think to yourself, "That town definitely sounds like it could only be in Massachusetts." But some towns just sound so fake, but are they really?
The Top 5 “Cheapest” Places To Live In Massachusetts
Are you thinking of moving to The Bay State? What do you think is on the top of everybody's mind before they set up shop in our vicinity? It's quite obvious: The need and want for affordable living and Massachusetts fits the bill on this particular subject at hand. It's a no-brainer: The Commonwealth wants you to call one of its many affordable cities home.
I-Team: Concerning number of flood-damaged cars reported in western Massachusetts
Consumer advocates are warning that an increase in water-damaged used cars are being sold in Massachusetts after flooding disasters in other parts of the country.
nepm.org
Where does western Massachusetts begin?
The team from the new show The Fabulous 413 went to the Boston Public Library to ask people what they think when they think of western Massachusetts, and where they believe western Mass. begins. What do you think of when you think of where western Mass. begins? Let us know....
End of extra SNAP benefits means tough times for Mass. food banks
In early March, the federal government will end extra SNAP payments that have been in place since the pandemic began.
The Return Of Daylight Saving Time In Massachusetts Is Closer Than You Think
January was a cold, gray, and germy month for my family; however, the month of February spawned some much need sunshine. Let's face it, besides for a few snowstorms and two days of pretty frigid temperatures, this winter has been mild to say the least. 60 Degree Temps Are In...
McKnight's
4 nursing homes close, citing state’s 2-beds-per-room limit
Four more nursing homes in Massachusetts announced they will close, chased out of the state by a “reconfiguring” reform meant to improve the quality of care but possibly doing the opposite. The Northeast Health Group Inc. said it will shutter four facilities in the western part of the...
