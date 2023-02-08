ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monthly direct payments between $200 and $400 to go out to American residents

The state of Massachusetts will be giving a helping hand in the form of some financial relief to its residents. Chelsea Eats is a guaranteed basic income program. Through this program, the state will be able to assist approximately 600 to 700 families with their high utility bills and food costs. Recipients will be chosen by a lottery-styled draw on Wednesday, February 15. (source)
commonwealthmagazine.org

Voters favor even split of millionaire’s tax

WHEN MASSACHUSETTS VOTERS approved a new surtax on income over $1 million last year, it was clear what that money was supposed to go to: transportation and education. But how much should go to each?. A new poll from The MassINC Polling Group (topline, crosstabs) finds that just under half...
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: IRS asking Massachusetts residents to wait to file tax returns

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Taxpayers in Massachusetts are being asked to hold-off on filing their tax returns if they received tax rebates from the state last year. “Everybody in Massachusetts, who filed a tax return last year, received a rebate as part of their income taxes approximately 13 percent of what they paid to the state of Massachusetts and the question now is that the IRS is raising: is that rebate subject to federal income tax?” said David Kalicka, a certified public accountant with Meyers Brothers Kalicka.
FUN 107

Massachusetts Attorney General Settles $6.5 Million Claim Against Home Security Company

Massachusetts' Attorney General has announced a $6.5 million settlement to resolve allegations that a Connecticut-based home security company trapped consumers in long-term, automatically renewed contracts and illegally collected debts. A.G. Andrea Campbell said the settlement includes $4.7 million in debt relief for Massachusetts customers of Safe Home Security and its...
Boston

‘Congestion pricing’ and other traffic mitigation options are back on the table. And this time they could actually pass.

The average Boston driver lost $2,270 and 134 hours waiting in traffic in 2022. Legislators say a proposed mobility pricing commission could offer solutions. Boston’s traffic congestion was recently ranked fourth worst in the world, and second worst in the United States. The average Boston driver lost $2,270 and 134 hours waiting in traffic in 2022.
WBEC AM

Are These 12 Massachusetts Town Names Actually Real or Obviously Fake?

Massachusetts is home to some of the most unique towns of any state throughout the country. They seem to have a capitalized on a certain niche and style for town names in the Bay State. While most of them have some sort of history behind them, there are some that you will hear and then think to yourself, "That town definitely sounds like it could only be in Massachusetts." But some towns just sound so fake, but are they really?
WBEC AM

The Top 5 “Cheapest” Places To Live In Massachusetts

Are you thinking of moving to The Bay State? What do you think is on the top of everybody's mind before they set up shop in our vicinity? It's quite obvious: The need and want for affordable living and Massachusetts fits the bill on this particular subject at hand. It's a no-brainer: The Commonwealth wants you to call one of its many affordable cities home.
nepm.org

Where does western Massachusetts begin?

The team from the new show The Fabulous 413 went to the Boston Public Library to ask people what they think when they think of western Massachusetts, and where they believe western Mass. begins. What do you think of when you think of where western Mass. begins? Let us know....
McKnight's

4 nursing homes close, citing state’s 2-beds-per-room limit

Four more nursing homes in Massachusetts announced they will close, chased out of the state by a “reconfiguring” reform meant to improve the quality of care but possibly doing the opposite. The Northeast Health Group Inc. said it will shutter four facilities in the western part of the...
