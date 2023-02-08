Runners can help school athletic programs: Maui 5K

MAALAEA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Athletes are invited to join the masses that will run and walk the Maui 5K in March.

Participants can choose to complete a timed 5K or an untimed 1-mile course. The event takes place in Māʻalaea.

Aside from receiving a t-shirt and medal, as well as top finisher awards, Alaska Airlines will be giving away roundtrip flights to randomly selected participants.

Maui benefits directly from the event, as proceeds go to fund physical education and athletic programs at schools county-wide.

“We want to help our schools be able to keep our children healthy through an active lifestyle,” said Maui 5K co-founders Arlene and Jon Emerson. “We also seek to promote fitness within our communities through participation by friends and families of our keiki.”

The Maui 5K will take place on Sunday, March 5 from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Online registration closes at Midnight March 1 and costs $45 for the 5K and $40 for the 1-mile run/walk. The top 5 who raise the most money for their school will receive an annual family membership to Maui Ocean Center.