ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williston, ND

Businesses continue to invest in Williston Square

By Lauren Davis
KX News
KX News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZPHjJ_0kfr7X5600

WILLISTON, N.D. ( KXNET ) — As the years go by, the Williston economy continues to grow and rebound since the Pandemic, with more businesses opening up in the area.

Shawn Wenko, the Interim City Administrator, says when the old Sloulin Field International Airport closed in 2019, around 800 acres of land was vacated.

This area is known as Williston Square, and it’s attracted businesses ranging from Slim Chickens to a new Sanford Health hospital.

Eek, these pests are back in North Dakota

But Wenko says getting new businesses to open is a challenge in itself. Although Williston only has around 31,000 people within its limits, there are plenty of people who come and support the economy from outside the city.

“We’re really trying to get that message across that this is a rural area,” explained Wenko, “but there are a lot of people within that scope of this rural area that are going to use the goods and services of Williston if we have them. We have a trade draw where people will drive a certain distance for the goods and services that we have to offer, but that trade draw is 80-90,000 people.”

Wenko says the population in Williston is continuing to grow, especially after the oil boom.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Today's Top Stories

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 1

westdakota
3d ago

If the city could have went along with the Costco proposal the square would have provably a dozen nice businesses already. But the city is in such debt I don’t think they can even put the underground services in to develop it

Reply
2
Related
bestattractions.org

Things to do in Williston, North Dakota

Step into the Wild West with These Top Things to Do in Williston, North Dakota. Williston, North Dakota, is a city located in the state’s northwestern region. It is a hub of activity and a growing center of commerce, offering a diverse range of attractions, activities, and amenities to visitors and residents alike. With its rich cultural heritage, scenic natural beauty, and thriving entertainment scene, Williston is a destination that offers something for everyone.
WILLISTON, ND
KX News

Blood Donations with a huge impact in North Dakota

WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — North Dakota is at an all-time low for blood donations, And just one blood donation can do more than you think. This week in Williston, the Battle of the Badges Collected 197 units of blood. It was great for the event, but this doesn’t even make a dent in the shortage […]
WILLISTON, ND
KFYR-TV

Progress being made to bring Taco Bell to Williston

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The City of Williston says it’s still trying to work out a deal to bring Taco Bell to Williston Square. Interim City Administrator Shawn Wenko said the city was able to make a land purchase agreement with Border Foods, a corporation that operates more than 200 restaurants across the midwest. The building will be located by Slim Chickens and Genesis. Wenko added that this has been a community request for years.
WILLISTON, ND
KX News

Williston Fire Department responds to storage tank explosion

ALEXANDER, N.D. (KXNET) — The Williston Fire Department (WFD) responded to a series of explosions at an oil field in McKenzie County on Friday. According to the WFD, at approximately 10:31 p.m. on February 10, officers with the department were dispatched to an oil field location north of the town of Alexander regarding the explosion […]
WILLISTON, ND
KX News

Williston man sentenced for threatening of Veterans Affairs employees

WILLISTON, N.D (KXNET) — A U.S District Court judge sentenced Curtis Lee Moran, a 41-year-old from Williston, to federal prison following a series of phone calls and voice mail threats he made to care providers in Washington D.C and Fargo. According to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office, on June 14, 2022, […]
WILLISTON, ND
KX News

KX News

12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy