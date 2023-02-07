Read full article on original website
msn.com
President Biden warns that the risk of nuclear 'Armageddon' is at its highest point since the Cuban Missile Crisis — 3 top stocks to consider if tensions keep rising
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The Fed’s interest rate decision, the Labor Department’s jobs report and corporate earnings have been dominating headlines lately. But in this day and age, you might also want to pay attention to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine — because the consequences could be dire.
This China-free lithium battery plant can power the next 100 years
An Australian-based startup, Recharge Industries Pty, is planning to build a A$300 million (US$210 million) factory that can build lithium-ion batteries that do not have materials imported from China, Bloomberg reported. Currently, China accounts for the majority of lithium-ion battery manufacturing facilities. Other nations are striving to seek alternatives to...
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
Indian tycoon Adani hit by more losses, calls for probe
NEW DELHI (AP) — Shares in troubled Adani Enterprises gyrated Friday, tumbling 30% and then rebounding after more than a week of heavy losses that have cost it tens of billions of dollars in market value. The company, the flagship of India’s second-largest conglomerate, canceled a share offering meant...
Industrial Cybersecurity Innovator Opscura Receives $9.4M in Series A Funding as Critical Operations Transform
SILICON VALLEY, Calif. & SAN SEBASTIÁN, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023-- Opscura Inc., an innovator in industrial control system (ICS) cybersecurity, announced today it has received $9.4M in Series A funding as it scales to engage further U.S. partners and customers seeking to protect and connect their critical operations. Founded in Spain as Enigmedia, the new global entity Opscura is also launching a new brand, global management team, and product upgrades in addition to the capital infusion led by Anzu Partners, with investments from Dreamit and Mundi Ventures. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005341/en/ Opscura’s Global Management Team (from left to right): Brian Brammeier, Chief Customer Officer and Chief Information Security Officer; Carlos Tomás, Co-Founder and Vice President of Engineering; Allison Taylor, Strategic Advisor and former Interim Chief Marketing Officer; David Hatchell, CEO; Michael Garrison Stuber, Chief Product Officer; Gerard Vidal, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)
Mobility study cites roadblocks for U.S. electric vehicles, sustainable aviation
SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb 7 (Reuters) - Automakers may not be able to build as many electric vehicles as they would like — and consumer demand for those EVs may not materialize as quickly as anticipated — if government and industry do not address and resolve a convergence of issues, a new study released on Tuesday said.
investing.com
Crude oil rises; Saudi Arabia indicates confidence in China's recovery
Investing.com -- Oil prices climbed higher Tuesday, continuing the positive start to the week amid growing optimism about the recovery in Chinese demand as well as supply worries after an earthquake in Turkey. By 09:35 ET (14:35 GMT), U.S. crude futures traded 1.1% higher at $74.94 a barrel, while the...
investing.com
Gold steadies after two days of gains, copper rises on China bets
Investing.com -- Gold prices steadied on Wednesday following somewhat mixed signals on monetary policy from the Federal Reserve, while copper prices firmed after a strong rally as markets bet on a demand recovery in major importer China. The yellow metal marked two consecutive days of small gains as it staged...
Packaging industry outlook highlights sustainability trend, supply chain challenges
Looking ahead this year, experts in the packaging industry are on common ground when it comes to naming the most-notable trends, the common challenges, and the best solutions for managing the landscape. Demand for sustainable packaging, for instance, will continue driving the industry, as companies work to produce and use recyclable materials, as well as […] The post Packaging industry outlook highlights sustainability trend, supply chain challenges appeared first on Transportation Today.
straightarrownews.com
Metal processing in jeopardy due to Russia, China demise
Metal processing is vital to products like cars, batteries, and airplanes, and two countries, in particular, run the show: China and Russia. But in the face of enormous demographic, economic, and security challenges, the countries’ output is in jeopardy, potentially impacting Western demand. Boeing, for example, acquires roughly a third of the titanium used in the production of its aircraft from Russia.
monitordaily.com
Class 8 Natural Gas Truck Retail Sales Mixed, Infrastructure Continues to Decline
Sales of natural gas (NG)-powered vehicles were mixed in the September to November time period in 2022, according to latest Alternative Fuels Quarterly by ACT Research. September activity surpassed its year-ago level by 29%, but both October and November lagged last year’s comparisons by 9%. “In the near term,...
Manifest: Transparency is Necessary to Support Cross-Border Logistics and Compliance
Cross-border logistics is becoming an increasingly prominent area of focus for brands operating in the internet age. The growth of ecommerce has brought U.S. companies to a global audience, but borderless business requires compliance with federal trade laws and regional regulations surrounding sustainability, worker rights and more. “There’s a lot more expected of logistic service providers” today, said Amy Morgan, head of trade compliance at Altana Technologies at last week’s Manifest logistics conference. “If you’re a freight forwarder or a customs broker or 3PL, your customers might be clamoring for more help as all these new regulations are pushing cross border...
marinelink.com
HLP Brings "Fresh Approach" to Offshore Wind Farm Logistics. Funding Secured for Engineering Work
Heavy Lift Projects Ltd (HLP), a provider of offshore wind farm logistics, said Tuesday it had completed a funding round with private investors and opened its first office in Edinburgh. The company said that Capercaillie (Investments) Ltd and Giles W Pritchard-Gordon & Co Ltd have committed a "multi-million-pound" investment, which...
Carscoops
GM Secures Exclusive U.S. Semiconductor Production To Tackle Shortage Crisis
For the better part of the last two years, a shortage of semiconductor has hobbled the automotive industry, limiting the amount of new cars companies can produce and lowering sales around the world. Now, GM has announced a strategic, long-term agreement with GlobalFoundries to supply semiconductors from up state New York.
investing.com
Russian weekly consumer prices climb ahead of central bank rate decision
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia recorded a rise in weekly consumer prices, extending the previous week's gain, data from statistics service Rosstat showed on Wednesday, cementing expectations the central bank will give a hawkish signal as it holds rates on Friday. The consumer price index rose 0.26% in the week to Feb....
rigzone.com
DORIS Bags SPS And SURF Jobs For Repsol's Block 29
DORIS has secured a contract to perform SPS and SURF concept engineering for Repsol's Block 29 development. — DORIS, the provider of engineering and project management services to the oil & gas and renewable industries, has secured work on the Block 29 development in Mexico. The deal was signed with Repsol Exploración México, a subsidiary of Repsol, for the execution of concept engineering of the Subsea Production System (SPS) and Subsea Umbilical, Riser, and Flowline (SURF).
investing.com
Holcim cements North America push with $1.29 billion acquisition of roofing company
ZURICH (Reuters) -Holcim AG, the world's biggest cement maker, has agreed to buy U.S. roofing systems manufacturer Duro-Last in a $1.29 billion deal, the Swiss company said on Tuesday, its latest move to bolster its presence in North America. Holcim (SIX:HOLN) expects the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) to provide...
takeitcool.com
Diesel Production Cost Analysis Report, Raw Materials Requirements, Costs and Key Process Information, Provided by Procurement Resource
The latest report titled “Diesel Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of the Diesel. Report Features Details. Product Name Diesel. Process Included Diesel Production From Fractional Distillation. Segments Covered. Manufacturing Process: Process...
US Cargo Imports Close in on Early Pandemic Volumes
One month after monthly imports fell below the 2 million mark for the first time since February 2021, U.S. ports have another potential milestone on the horizon. In February, import cargo volume at major U.S. ports is expected to drop to nearly its lowest level since the early innings of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the Global Port Tracker report released Tuesday by the National Retail Federation (NRF) and maritime and trade consultancy Hackett Associates. February’s forecast for U.S. ports monitored by the tracker estimate they’ll handle 1.57 million TEUs, a 25.6 percent decline from the 2.11 million TEUs of cargo volume...
investing.com
Goldman Sachs Asset Management closes $5.2 billion growth equity fund
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Asset Management said Tuesday it had closed a $5.2 billion direct private markets fund that invests in high-growth businesses. The fund, one of the largest growth funds of its kind, seeks to buy minority stakes with an average investment size of about $50 million in businesses that are in the early or middle stages of their growth.
