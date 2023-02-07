Read full article on original website
Dow futures steady, Lyft tanks 30% after earnings
Investing.com - U.S. stock futures were trading lower during Thursday’s evening trade, after major benchmark averages finished the regular session lower as rising bond yields pressured technology stocks. By 18:40 ET (23:40 GMT) Dow Jones futures remained little changed, while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures added 0.1%...
Philip Morris earnings beat by $0.15, revenue topped estimates
Investing.com - Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) (NYSE: PM) reported fourth quarter EPS of $1.39, $0.15 better than the analyst estimate of $1.24. Revenue for the quarter came in at $8.15B versus the consensus estimate of $7.46B. Guidance. Philip Morris sees Q1 2023 EPS of $1.28-$1.33 versus the analyst consensus of $1.46.
Edesa Biotech earnings beat by $0.02, revenue was in line with estimates
Investing.com - Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ: EDSA) reported first quarter EPS of $-0.170, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $-0.190. Revenue for the quarter came in at $0.00 versus the consensus estimate of $0.00. Edesa Biotech's stock price closed at $1.430. It is up 54.590% in the last 3 months...
Anebulo Pharmaceuticals earnings missed by $0.04, revenue was in line with estimates
Investing.com - Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ANEB) reported second quarter EPS of $-0.150, $0.04 worse than the analyst estimate of $-0.110. Revenue for the quarter came in at $0.00 versus the consensus estimate of $0. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals's stock price closed at $2.950. It is up 0% in the last 3 months...
Newell Brands shares slide after guidance disappoints
© Reuters. Newell Brands (NWL) shares slide after guidance disappoints. Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) shares are down more than 6% premarket Friday after the company's first quarter and full-year guidance disappointed investors. In the fourth quarter, the commercial products manufacturer and distributor reported an 18.5% decline in net sales to...
Fed’s Waller to crypto buyers: Don’t be surprised if the price goes to zero
Investing.com -- U.S. regulators’ rhetoric against cryptocurrencies reached new heights Friday when Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller warned that digital coins could lose all their value someday and buyers shouldn’t expect to be bailed out. “If you buy crypto-assets and the price goes to zero at some point,...
“Gary Gensler To Control All Of Crypto,” Reveals Terrett
“Gary Gensler To Control All Of Crypto,” Reveals Terrett. Fox Business journalist Eleanor Terrett tweets that Gensler is trying to control crypto. “SEC, NYDFS, and USOCC will bring myriad of enforcement actions,” tweets Terrett. Gensler’s strategy will allow as many actions to be taken without waiting for the...
US Fed is in a Massive Crypto De-bank Operation, Panics Community
US Fed is in a Massive Crypto De-bank Operation, Panics Community. A Web3 leader said there is a draconian operation to de-bank crypto. Some people think it is an overblown FUD. Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO stands against the SEC’s supposed intention to ban crypto staking. The crypto community speculates that...
S&P 500 pares losses but struggles for direction as Nvidia, Lyft weigh
Investing.com -- The S&P 500 pared losses Friday, but struggled for direction amid an Nvidia-led slide in chips and rout in Lyft following weaker guidance and a surprise quarterly loss. The S&P 500 fell 0.03%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.3%, or 92 points, the Nasdaq was down 0.9%.
Morgan Stanley seeks narrative change at Tesla’s investor day as shares near valuation
© Reuters. Morgan Stanley seeks narrative change at Tesla’s (TSLA) investor day as shares nears valuation. Morgan Stanley reiterated an Overweight rating on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) as the company’s stock has nearly doubled since January 3rd, taking the stock to just under their $220 price target. Over the 27 trading days YTD, Tesla has traded an accumulated value (VWAP) of $804 billion. By comparison, in the trailing 27 days leading up to the end of calendar 2022, Tesla shares traded an accumulated dollar value of $525B.
Analysts positive on NVIDIA's ChatGPT, AI opportunity
© Reuters Analysts positive on NVIDIA's (NVDA) ChatGPY, AI opportunity. With the buzz of ChatGPT and other AI chatbots, analysts have speculated that it could benefit Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), and while Morgan Stanley analysts agree, they said in a research note that several reports have incorrectly characterized the direct opportunity for the company "in particular the revenue from Chat GPT inference."
PayPal's spending warning casts pall over upbeat forecast
(Reuters) - PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) forecast full-year profit above Wall Street estimates on Thursday but warned of pressure on discretionary spending, and said Chief Executive Dan Schulman will retire at the end of 2023. Macroeconomic pressures have begun to hurt American consumers, particularly those in the lower income bracket,...
Bitcoin Plummets After SEC’s Crushing Blow to Kraken
© Mundo Crypto PR Bitcoin Plummets After SEC’s Crushing Blow to Kraken. Bitcoin has experienced a 6% dip in value, trading at $21,600. Market analysts are divided on the future of Bitcoin due to comments by Coinbase’s CEO. The settlement with Kraken has indicated the SEC’s stance...
Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction: What to Expect in the Next 48 Hours
Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction: What to Expect in the Next 48 Hours. ADA’s price has dropped more than 2% over the last 24 hours. The 24-hour drop in the altcoin’s price has resulted in ADA’s price breaking below a positive trend line. Technical indicators on ADA’s daily...
XRP Price Prediction: What to Expect in the Next 48 Hours
XRP Price Prediction: What to Expect in the Next 48 Hours. XRP’s price fell victim to the market-wide selloff over the last 24 hours. The remittance token’s price breached the $0.3971 and $0.3937 support levels. The price of XRP may rise in the coming 24-48 hours if it...
Oshkosh sinks after losing $7 billion JLTV recompete
© Reuters. Oshkosh sinks after losing $7 billion JLTV recompete. Shares of military vehicle maker Oshkosh Corp. (NYSE:OSK) are plunging 12% in pre-open trading Friday after the U.S. Army announced the company had lost the $7 billion recompete contract for the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) to AM General.
Gold pinned at one-month low amid rate hike uncertainty
Investing.com -- Gold prices hovered around a one-month low on Friday amid pressure from rising short-term yields, and were headed for a second consecutive weekly loss as markets reassessed their expectations of more interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. The yellow metal struggled to recover from sharp losses logged...
Ripple CEO Makes a Splash with Positive Updates
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse shares positive updates for the crypto industry amidst increased scrutiny by the SEC. The Ripple team has observed a shift in posture from the SEC, leading them to believe a resolution is near. While US authorities remain cautious, other countries such as Dubai, Australia, and the...
