Effective: 2023-02-11 10:57:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-12 11:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/mob. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: George; Greene; Jackson The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi Pascagoula At Merrill affecting George, Jackson and Greene Counties. For the Pascagoula River...including Merrill...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pascagoula At Merrill. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Flood Stage. Water approaches homes in west Merrill. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:15 AM CST Saturday the stage was 21.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to gradually rise to above flood stage by Tuesday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 22.0 feet.

GEORGE COUNTY, MS ・ 5 HOURS AGO