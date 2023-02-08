ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson homeless encampments dispute

By Faith Abercrombie
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 3 days ago
Weigh on on today's live poll question. Do you think the City of Tucson is doing enough to combat homelessness?
Three organizations in Tucson have sued the city alleging, they planned a homeless encampment sweep ahead of the gem show.

RELATED: Advocates to City of Tucson: No 'sweeps' of homeless encampments

The lawsuit asks the court to prevent future sweeps and to prevent law enforcement from enforcing city ordinances that criminalize homelessness.

“We weren't able to get the hearing and the injunction in time, it was pushed over. While that happened, the city continued—the city made the sweep and not just at Santa Rita, but in the general area,” said Zaira Livier, the Peoples Defense Initiative Executive Director.

Livier said the city is clearing homeless encampments to hide them from public view.

“It's just this constant moving of people without actually addressing the issue,” said Livier.

When the lawsuit was first filed, the city responded with a statement that read in part:

“The allegation in the complaint is untrue... City enforcement actions are based on established protocols that prioritize enforcement based on the threat to public safety…”

The lawsuit states there are more houseless individuals than shelter beds.

KGUN 9 reached out to the city for an update on the lawsuit but they responded ‘no comment,’ as the litigation is ongoing.

The City of Tucson referred to their tier system showing their protocol online.

Livier said they hear different stories from unhoused residents.

“We're hearing them being harassed by the police, being removed, being woken up in the middle of the night, being asked if they have warrants,” Livier said.

Livier said she believes the solution is building more shelter beds.

She said she hopes a hearing date is scheduled soon.

Faith Abercrombie is a reporter for KGUN 9 . Before coming to KGUN, Faith worked as a videographer for the Phoenix Children's Hospital Foundation and as a reporter and producer on the youth suicide documentary, "Life is..." on Arizona PBS.
cassandra fowler
3d ago

We have the perfect facility available for them. The old greyhound park. It's sitting vacant but has showers, bathrooms, large indoor and outdoor areas for those who wish to remain in tents, kennels for the 🐕, full kitchens. How about refurbishing it and putting it to use. Make them maintain the site and building in place of paying rent. Seems it would be a win win situation.

Reply(21)
13
traitor Biden
3d ago

the main problem is substance abuse and mental health. many should be jailed, many should be institutionalized. then help the rest

Reply(2)
11
Sandra Lewis
2d ago

I suppose a few people that want to put them somewhere nice and comfortable and who's going to pay for their food and the electric they don't have any respect for themselves our desert looks like a dump because they throw all their garbage out on the ground the other day when the wind was so bad and I was going down the road there was so much trash flying through the air paper bags plastic a big piece of plastic came flying by my windshield I'm just Thankful it didn't stick to my windshield This is the life 80% of them choose and we are paying for the clean up

Reply
3
 

KGUN 9 Tucson News

