ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gogriffons.com

Griffons tame Tigers in 2023 season opener

ARKADELPHIA, Ark. – Brenden Andersen went 3-for-4, driving in four runs, while four other Griffons turned in multiple hits as Griffon Baseball (1-0) opened its season with a 10-6 win over Ouachita Baptist (2-2) on Thursday night at Clyde Berry Field. The Griffons will face off against No. 2/2...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
gogriffons.com

Griffons kick off spring season in style with win over Quincy

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Griffon Tennis took care of business in their opening match of the 2023 season on Friday, beating Quincy, 6-1, at Genesis Health Club. Things started out shaky for the Griffons (2-0), as Quincy (0-2) won the doubles point, 2-1. Anya Chavez and Anais Peralta Criado took home the lone doubles win for the Griffons.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
gogriffons.com

BB Primer: Verduzco prepares for final opening day with Griffons

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — For Griffon Baseball's all-time winningest head coach, this week's Henderson State Invitational marks the beginning of the 2023 season and one final walk around the block for Buzz Verduzco. THE AGE OF VERDUZCO. Missouri Western opens up the 23rd and last season with the retiring...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy