ARKADELPHIA, Ark. – Brenden Andersen went 3-for-4, driving in four runs, while four other Griffons turned in multiple hits as Griffon Baseball (1-0) opened its season with a 10-6 win over Ouachita Baptist (2-2) on Thursday night at Clyde Berry Field. The Griffons will face off against No. 2/2...

SAINT JOSEPH, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO