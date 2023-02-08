Read full article on original website
FOX 28 Spokane
Ousted election clerk hit with ethics lawsuit in New Mexico
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A local elections regulator in rural New Mexico who was recently declared missing from work and replaced is now facing possible sanctions from a commission that oversees ethics and conduct by government officials. The civil lawsuit against Yvonne Otero was filed Tuesday by the State Ethics Commission. It alleges that Otero used her office for personal gain and seeks sanctions that include fines of up to $5,000. On Friday, an attorney for Otero denied the allegations of misconduct. Otero also has petitioned the state Supreme Court to reinstate her as county clerk. Otero’s conduct has come under scrutiny as Torrance County officials grapple with simmering mistrust about voting systems.
FOX 28 Spokane
Judge to rule Tuesday on Missouri’s man’s murder conviction
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A judge plans to announce next week whether a Missouri man’s conviction for murder should be overturned. St. Louis Circuit Judge David Mason has set a hearing for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday to announce his decision in the case of Lamar Johnson. St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner is seeking to vacate Johnson’s conviction in the 1994 killing of Marcus Boyd in St. Louis. The Missouri Attorney General’s Office says Johnson should stay behind bars. Johnson has always maintained he did not kill Boyd. Another man who is in prison for different murder testified in December that he and another man killed Boyd and Johnson wasn’t there.
FOX 28 Spokane
Oklahoma investigators say Spiro officer shot, killed man
SPIRO, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma investigators are looking into the shooting death of a 20-year-old man by a police officer in a town in the far eastern part of the state. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says in a Friday statement that Damon Dante Henderson was shot and killed Thursday in Spiro, about 17 miles (27 kilometers) southwest of Fort Smith, Arkansas. The name of the officer has not been released. The OSBI says Henderson was on foot and the officer was following him in a car when he fired at the officer, hitting the driver’s door. The officer returned fire, killing Henderson.
FOX 28 Spokane
Lawmaker: Power struggle is ‘decapitation’ of Black-run city
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Members of the Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus are denouncing efforts by the state Legislature to grab power from the capital city of Jackson. The state House and Senate are both majority white and led by Republicans. Jackson is majority Black and led by Democrats. The Senate voted Tuesday to create a regional board to eventually take control of Jackson’s struggling water system. Hours later, the House voted to create a new court in part of Jackson with appointed rather than elected judges. Democratic Sen. John Horhn of Jackson said Wednesday that the efforts to control the city amount to the “symbolic decapitation of Black elected leadership.”
FOX 28 Spokane
New Hampshire students protest urinal ban in gender debate
Dozens of students walked out of their New Hampshire school after the district banned urinals in a compromise to a proposal that would have blocked children from using facilities based on their gender identity. The school board decided a few days before the Friday walkout to prohibit students at Milford Middle School and Milford High School from using urinals or shared spaces in locker rooms. The ban was the culmination of a long debate about district procedures that say students can access the bathroom that corresponds to their gender identity consistently asserted at school.
FOX 28 Spokane
Florida GOP gives DeSantis control of Disney district
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will soon take control of Walt Disney World’s self-governing district. Senate Republicans on Friday approved legislation to require DeSantis to appoint a five-member board to oversee the government services it provides in the company’s sprawling properties in Florida. The vote on the Disney bill ended a special legislative session focused on the conservative agenda of a governor who has leveraged political tensions on gender identity, sexual orientation and immigration to become a national GOP star and potential White House contender. Separately on Friday, House Republicans gave final passage to two bills that amount to technical fixes to key DeSantis initiatives on immigration and voter fraud.
FOX 28 Spokane
Civil patient leaves grounds of Eastern State Hospital, search underway
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. – The Washington State Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) is searching for a missing civil patient who left the Eastern State Hospital Tuesday night. In an email, DSHS Communications Manager Tyler Hemestreet said a “civil patient”, meaning one who was not referred to the...
FOX 28 Spokane
Tennessee GOP introduces bills that would shake up Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — For years, Nashville leaders have watched Tennessee’s GOP-dominated Legislature repeatedly kneecap the liberal-leaning city’s ability to set its own minimum wage, regulate plastic bag use and place higher scrutiny on police officers. Yet that simmering tension has only escalated this year as Republican lawmakers have introduced a string of proposals that local officials warn would drastically upend Music City. Legislation has been introduced that would slash Nashville’s 40-member city council in half. A separate bill would give the state control of the governing board for the city’s airport, stadiums and other landmarks. Republicans then introduced a bill that would block cities from using public funds for reimbursing employees who travel to get an abortion.
FOX 28 Spokane
Opal Lee, ‘grandmother of Juneteenth,’ gets Texas portrait
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas woman who helped make Juneteenth a federal holiday has become the second Black Texan honored with a portrait on the walls of the state’s Senate chamber. Known as the “grandmother of Juneteenth,” Opal Lee, 96, who grew up in Fort Worth, joined President Joe Biden in 2021 to sign a law commemorating June 19 as the day that Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas with news of the end of slavery. Lee joins the late Texas Senator and Congresswoman Barbara Jordan, who was the first Black Texan recognized with a portrait in the Senate in 1973.
FOX 28 Spokane
Bill in state Senate that would compel Washingtonians to vote advances out of committee
OLYMPIA, Wash. – High school civics teachers tell their students a lot about the “civic duty” of voting, but a group of Washington state lawmakers hope to take the concept of duty to another level. Senate Bill 5209 would compel eligible Washingtonians to vote unless they obtain...
