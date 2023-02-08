SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A local elections regulator in rural New Mexico who was recently declared missing from work and replaced is now facing possible sanctions from a commission that oversees ethics and conduct by government officials. The civil lawsuit against Yvonne Otero was filed Tuesday by the State Ethics Commission. It alleges that Otero used her office for personal gain and seeks sanctions that include fines of up to $5,000. On Friday, an attorney for Otero denied the allegations of misconduct. Otero also has petitioned the state Supreme Court to reinstate her as county clerk. Otero’s conduct has come under scrutiny as Torrance County officials grapple with simmering mistrust about voting systems.

TORRANCE COUNTY, NM ・ 21 HOURS AGO