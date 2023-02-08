Read full article on original website
Strangest Things Thrown At Mardi Gras Parades In Lake Charles
The Mardi Gras season is here and next week the Mardi Gras weekend will get underway with a bunch of Mardi Gras events and a bunch of parades. On Friday, February 17th is the Merchants Parade, Sunday, February 19th is the Children's Parade and then on Tuesday, February 21st is the granddaddy of them all, The Krewe of Krewe Parade.
Things To Do In Lake Charles And SWLA This Weekend Feb. 10-12
Well, we made it folks! The weekend is here and it couldn't come fast enough, right? We have all been hard at work all weekend and now it's time to get out and blow off some steam. There are a bunch of events going on all over Southwest Louisiana and...
The Best Mardi Gras Prank You’re Probably Not Taking Advantage Of
It's Mardi Gras in Acadiana, and that means good times, parades, beads, and of course king cakes. Although Mardi Gras isn't known for pranks, there's an excellent opportunity for one right under your nose you may have never thought about. Mardi Gras is a celebration rich in tradition. We've been...
Children’s Mardi Gras Day Is Feb 19th In Lake Charles
The official Mardi Gras Weekend is just over a week and a half away and it all begins on Friday, February 17th, 2023 with the Merchants parade. There are a ton of events going on after the Merchants Parade on Friday also. There is the gumbo cookoff on Saturday, the...
Mardi Gras Parades In Moss Bluff, Vinton And Lake Charles This Weekend Feb 11-12
Mardi Gras is coming up in a week and a half from now but some folks and areas in Southwest Louisiana are starting to celebrate early with a few Mardi Gras parades slated for this weekend. The official Mardi Gras weekend starts on Friday, February 17th, and runs through Mardi...
Ride the Rails from Louisiana to the Beach? Coming Soon
Residents of Lafayette, Alexandria, Shreveport, Lake Charles, and most other cities in Louisiana all share a similar complaint about heading to the beaches of Alabama and Florida. The complaint is always about the drive. From "it's too long" to "we have to go through Baton Rouge" to "that damn tunnel in Mobile" if you've been in a car going to the beach you've heard all of those and more.
Videos Show Mardi Gras in Mamou, Louisiana Over the Past 40 Years
If we as human beings were allowed to have one superpower I think rather than the ability to fly, read minds, or even become invisible at will, I would choose the power to go back in time. I am certain if I had that ability my win/loss record at Evangeline Downs would improve considerably and I'd also enjoy seeing what life was like before the likes of me came along.
Families Helping Families Lake Charles To Host A Bunny Stop & Hop
Instead of having a typical Easter egg hunt, Families Helping Families of SWLA (324 W Hale St.) is hosting their 1st annual "Bunny Stop & Hop." This is a free event for people with disabilities and their families and will take place Saturday, March 18, 2023, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Come out and take part in this fun-filled occasion.
What Would The Chinese Spy Balloon See If It Flew Over Lake Charles, Louisiana?
We recently took to social media to see what our listeners thought the Chinese Spy Balloon would see if it flew over Lake Charles. You guys didn't disappoint. There's currently a second Chinese Spy Balloon flying around in Latin America that could possibly make entry to the US through Texas. We now know that the first spy balloon flew out to see and was shot down, however, there was a time during its flight across the country it looked like wind patterns could've pushed the balloon over Louisiana.
Southwest Louisiana Charter Academy Lake Charles Open Enrollment
Open enrollment for the 2023-2024 school year is winding down at Southwest Louisiana Charter Academy School (1700 E. McNeese St.) in Lake Charles. Open enrollment for grades K-8 began January 16th and ends February 10th, 2023, so don't delay and apply now online using the SchoolMint enrollment system. All applications...
LSU’s Head Football Coach Brian Kelly Reportedly Files For Divorce From Wife
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- WBRZ is reporting that LSU Head Football Coach Brian Kelly has filed for divorce from his wife of 28 years. The Baton Rouge news station reports, "Kelly filed a petition for divorce from Francisca Craig Kelly on Monday." The couple, who's been married for 28 years, have three adult...
LSU Legend Joe Burrow Makes Potential Surprising Move
Twenty four years ago, Ricky Williams shocked the NFL world when he set up a largely performance-based contract. The most highly sought after draft pick set up a seven year, $11 million dollar contract with the New Orleans Saints that was largely incentive-based. Although he did receive an $8.84 million dollar signing bonus.
