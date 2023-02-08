Read full article on original website
Related
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney World’s NEW Minnie Ears Are the Color of Happiness
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. With spring right around the corner, the most beautiful merchandise is making its way into the parks and onto shopDisney!. We found some ears online that are literally the...
disneyfoodblog.com
WARNING: Disney’s Latest Collection Comes With a HUGE Price Tag
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Need a new bag to use while in the parks or just want to bring some Disney fun to your bag collection at home? Bags can be a great gift to get someone (or yourself!) because they offer a fun design but are also useful.
disneyfoodblog.com
What’s New at Disney’s Hollywood Studios: 10 NEW Pins!
There’s no doubt that Disney’s Hollywood Studios offers a lot when it comes to entertaining guests. However, the popular thrill ride Rock ‘n’ Rollercoaster is scheduled for maintenance and will be closed for a lengthy refurbishment period starting on February 20th, 2023. Disney hasn’t announced an exact reopening date, but says the ride should reopen sometime in the summer.
disneyfoodblog.com
Get Disney’s NEW ‘Avatar’ Collectible Online Now
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Disney just released a new collectible item based on a character from the block-busting film. Disney’s Avatar: Way of Water has been a smash hit at the movie box...
disneyfoodblog.com
The Best Backpacks for Disney World In 2023
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Have you ever been in the middle of a long park day, only to realize you’re in need of a basic you don’t have? Even the lack of something small, like pain reliever or a poncho, can put a damper on your trip.
disneyfoodblog.com
Something BIG Was Missing from Disney CEO Bob Iger’s Announcements Today
Today is a BIG day for Disney fans, even though it might seem like just a random Wednesday. That’s because today (February 8th) is Disney’s 2023 first-quarter Earnings Call. During this call, Disney executives comment on the state of the company, share updates on current projects, and sometimes announce MAJOR news. But, Bob Iger failed to comment on a controversial part of the Disney parks: the Park Pass Reservation system.
disneyfoodblog.com
NEWS: The Monorail Will CLOSE Soon in Disneyland
Planning a Disney trip can be a stressful experience. From park tickets to hotels, dining, transportation, and more — there’s a lot to keep track of. And, since no two days are alike in the Disney parks, things can get a little confusing. That’s why we’re here to let you know about an important closure that could impact your next trip to Disneyland!
disneyfoodblog.com
ALERT! You Can Save Big on Disney Favorites Right NOW
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. When you’re a Disney fan, sometimes it can feel like you’re part of one big family or part of a massive group of friends. And friends make sure to tell other friends when they can save BIG on their favorite items, right?! Of course they do!
disneyfoodblog.com
2 NEW Amazon-Exclusive Loungeflys Are a MUST for Spider-Man Fans!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. If you’re a Spider-Man or Doctor Strange fan, we’ve just spotted some new merchandise that you REALLY don’t want to miss. Prepare yourself, because we found TWO new Loungefly bags online!
disneyfoodblog.com
Why Disney Fans Need To Get Up EARLY Tomorrow
We might still be celebrating the EPCOT Festival of the Arts, but the next festival is right around the corner!. The 2023 EPCOT Flower and Garden Festival kicks off on March 1st, and we’re looking forward to everything returning this year — including the Garden Rocks Concert Series. But, there’s a way to enjoy the concerts that stands out above the rest and reservations are available starting tomorrow!
disneyfoodblog.com
A NEW Character Meet-and-Greet Is Coming to Disneyland SOON
If you’re looking for all things Marvel, Disney California Adventure (DCA) is the place for you!. Avengers Campus has thrill rides, restaurants, and character meet-and-greets, all themed to your favorite Marvel heroes. Disney just shared with us that a NEW of hero would be coming to the park, and we are so excited!
disneyfoodblog.com
Bob Iger Admits Disney’s Theme Park “Pricing Initiatives Were Alienating”
If you’ve been hit by a Disney World vacation bill that nearly made you cry or ever priced out a dream trip and thought “I can’t afford that!”, you’re probably not alone. Disney World vacations can be incredibly expensive. Now, that doesn’t mean you can’t...
disneyfoodblog.com
FULL Guide to Using TRON Lightcycle / Run Lockers in Disney World
TRON Lighcycle / Run is already bringing riders into the Grid and on an adventure to a new world. But, the TRON world isn’t the only new thing guests will experience on this ride. Disney announced that guests will be able to stow their belongings in lockers before they ride TRON — and we’re sharing a look at just how that works!
disneyfoodblog.com
Important UPDATE About the Dining Promo Card at Disney World
The Disney Dining Plan is still not back in Disney World, but something else has become available that might be Disney’s answer to the Dining Plan (for now). In 2023, Disney is offering something called a Dining Promo Card. It’s something we’ve seen offered in the past for only select guests, but now it’s back in a new way. We’ve shared a TON of details about how the Dining Promo Card works, where to eat to make the most of it, and more. But now we’ve got an important update!
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney World’s NEW TRON Coaster…The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly
TRON Lightcycle / Run will officially open in Magic Kingdom on April 4th, 2023, but guests already have some THOUGHTS about the experience. We’ve already seen part of what it’s like to ride the attraction, given you a look at Cast Member costumes for the ride, and shared details about the ride’s major milestones. But now we’ve got more information to share ahead of your ride on this new attraction!
disneyfoodblog.com
Why Buy a Disney Mug When You Could Have a Disney GOBLET?
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. We recently ran across a few beautifully decorated Disney goblets, and they might make you want to retire that Disney mug you’ve been used to carrying around!. Disney...
disneyfoodblog.com
This Vintage-Inspired Disney Backpack Is CHEAPER than Loungefly Bags!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. This new collection from Hot Topic is sure to be a hit with Mickey Mouse fans of all ages. With so many cool items to choose from, everyone can join in the fun and be a part of the Mickey Mouse Club!
disneyfoodblog.com
Photos AND Reviews: ALL the 2023 Valentine’s Day Treats in Disney World
While we may be less than 10 days into February, Disney has already released TONS of Valentine’s Day snacks to celebrate the upcoming holiday. We’ve been on a mission to try all the snacks around Disney World, but since there are so many, here’s a cheat sheet to show you ALL the Valentine’s Day treats we’ve reviewed this year!
disneyfoodblog.com
EVERY Starbucks Disney Cup You Can Get on Sale Right Now
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. We all have that one souvenir that we dream of taking home with us from Disney vacations, but sometimes it just doesn’t pan out that way for one reason or another.
disneyfoodblog.com
What We Know About Disney’s NEW ‘Frozen 3’ Sequel So Far
At one point, Frozen was ranked as the 5th highest grossing movie of all time. While its current ranking of 19 is just enough to keep it in the top 20, Frozen II, its sequel, currently rests even higher at number 13. With such a successful franchise it was only...
Comments / 0