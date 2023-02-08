ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Samson, AL

wtvy.com

Bean Bros open new shop with Ozark City Schools

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - The Business Academy in Ozark has something big brewing. They have partnered with locally owned coffee shop, The Bean Bro, to open a shop on the career center campus. The new shop will be run by students based on a business plan that FBLA members created.
OZARK, AL
wdhn.com

Construction work slated at EHS Performing Arts Center

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—This week, construction barriers began to show up around a portion of enterprise high school. The principal says it’s a cosmetic matter and not a safety issue. Principal Stan Sauls made that comment because less than five years ago, EHS. went through a major renovation to...
ENTERPRISE, AL
wtvy.com

Enterprise Main Street considers downtown overlay district

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The City of Progress is asking for the community’s help to improve the downtown area. Downtown Enterprise is known for it’s shopping, restaurants, and fun family events. The Main Street Enterprise Organization and their design team is considering a plan that might make this...
ENTERPRISE, AL
wdhn.com

Beloved community program holds ceremony to usher in new facility

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) —Wiregrass 2-1-1 held a ribbon cutting for their brand-new facility. The ceremony for the new facility, located in front of the Houston County Road and Bridge Complex at 2358 Columbia Highway, was attended by community members and business owners who have supported 2-1-1. David Duke, director...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

City of Enterprise works to improve residential areas through state grant

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise city leaders are working to make neighborhoods safer. Public Works Director, Barry Mott, said, “This is just another focus that the city council and the mayor’s office want to do, which is to keep the city growing and progressing properly and one of the things that you have to confront is there are areas in town that are blight.”
ENTERPRISE, AL
wdhn.com

A building contractor donates money to Enterprise first responders

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—A retired Army Officer who was also a former teacher in the wiregrass gave back to those sworn to help others. Lt. Col. (Ret.) Sam Scruggs’ mission is to recognize first responders, whose life-saving work is often overshadowed in the national media when something bad happens.
ENTERPRISE, AL
wdhn.com

Want to be a rock star at Brookwood Elementary School in Enterprise

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—You want to be a rock star. On Friday, there were more than 600 young, rock stars in the City of Progress. Enterprise City School Superintendent, Dr. Zel Thomas, turned the raffle drum, and some seven names of students at Brookwood Elementary School were chosen. Since the...
ENTERPRISE, AL
wtvy.com

Local employees receive Extra Mile Award

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - People say good customer service is hard to come by. Not for Cynthia Adams and Tangi Hill, as they were awarded for their outstanding customer service at Enterprise City Hall. Mayor William E. Cooper presented Adams and Hall with an Extra Mile Award during the city...
wdhn.com

DCS announces Teacher of the Year, more winners

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — Dothan City Schools has announced the 2023-2024 District Teachers of the Year, Principal of the Year, and Support Person of the Year!. Dothan City School’s 2023-2024 Elementary Teacher of the Year is Suzanne Richards, a 6th-grade math teacher at Carver School for Math, Science, and Technology.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Request to live stream Hartford City Council meetings

HARTFORD, Ala. (WDHN) — Recently, the Hartford City Council fielded several citizen complaints that their regular and special meetings are not live-streamed. The request delves into making local government more transparent. WDHN found that city officials would like to meet the request, but costs’ must be taken into account.
HARTFORD, AL
WMBB

Bay High students respond to Wednesday’s lockdown

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – A number of schools across the Panhandle received quite a scare Wednesday.  High schools in Bay, Jackson, and Escambia Counties went into lockdown after a 911 caller reported a school shooting.  After further investigation, officials deemed all calls to be part of what officials call a “swatting” incident, where someone […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
wtvy.com

Enterprise first responders receive donation from Alabama businessman

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Enterprise Fire Department, Enterprise Police Department, and Enterprise Rescue each received a donation to recognize the hard work of the city’s first responders. Retired Lt. Col. Sam Scruggs of Scruggs Enterprises, Inc., located near Huntsville presented a check to each organization Wednesday morning. “Nobody...
ENTERPRISE, AL
wdhn.com

Dothan receives grant to help reduce fatal crashes throughout the city

Dothan and the U.S. Department of Transportation working on nearly A $300,000 Safer Action Plan to enhance road infrastructure in Dothan. The call for improvements comes after Dothan has seen 40 fatal crashes over the last five years. One of the latest deadly car crashes happened less than a year...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Sewer line work

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — Four Dothan streets will be closed to through traffic during the week of February 13 due to sewer line rehabilitation work. The City’s contractor, L&K Contracting, anticipates working on sewer lines, manholes, and laterals on the following streets:. North Cherokee Avenue – Paving.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

ALERT: Missing Headland teen

HEADLAND, Ala (WDHN) — Headland Police are asking the community for help locating a missing 14-year-old Peyton Johnson was last seen at her home located at 101 Greentree Apartments in Headland on February 8. Police say Johnson was last seen wearing a Grey Nike shirt and jogging pants. If...
HEADLAND, AL
Troy Messenger

After nearly 60 years, Synco Drugs closes

After nearly 60 years in business, Synco Drugs officially closed its doors for good on Feb. 4. Synco Drugs owner Walt Sanders made the difficult decision to sell the business to Walgreens recently after 24 years as an employee and then owner of Troy’s last locally owned pharmacy. “It’s...
wdhn.com

Storms on the way today & Friday

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A line of rain & strong thunderstorms moved rapidly overnight from Louisiana & Mississippi into western Alabama BUT has weakened notably early this morning….the remaining rain continues to weaken & fall apart, but a few brief showers likely will make it to the Dothan area around 7 to 9 am this morning; then expect a variably cloudy day….
DOTHAN, AL

