February 8, 2023 - After enduring a worldwide pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns, a downturn in the economy, and cultural unrest, it is always thrilling to come across something worthy of celebration. Something that touches more than a few fortunate souls, that turns the tide for the health and well-being of everyone in the community. Like finding cool refreshing water after wandering through the desert, it's worth celebrating the change that is taking place among our future leaders, our students, who are now taking charge of their lives and proving they can make the right decision. The decision they are making is that after years of increasing substance use, there is now a noticeable decline in alcohol, tobacco, and marijuana use among school-age adolescents within Deep East and Southeast Texas.

SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO