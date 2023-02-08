Read full article on original website
A Better East Texas: Ice storm response
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - The recent ice storm packed quite a punch for many in East Texas. If you live east of a line from Tyler to Lufkin, you may have been less affected, but you certainly saw the images of what was happening in the areas hit hardest. While...
BUSINESS IS BOOMING: New businesses flocking to South Broadway Avenue in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — New businesses are flocking to South Broadway Avenue in Tyler. This is causing more traffic in an already busy part of town. “A lot of people think Broadway is very congested.. but hey, that’s Broadway,” said Stanley Cofer President of Tour Tyler Texas. The population of Tyler hit 100,000 in 2020, […]
Meet the Authors Attending Shelby County Author's Day
February 10, 2023 - The first annual Shelby County Author’s Day to be held at the John D. Windham Civic Center, 146 Express Blvd, Center, Texas 75935, on Saturday, February 18, 2023, from the hours of 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. Meet three of the authors who will be...
Longview Mall | Shopping mall in Longview, Texas
Longview Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Longview, Texas. Opened in 1978, it features Dillard's, JCPenney, Dick's Sporting Goods, Conn's Home Plus, and HomeGoods as its anchor stores. The original anchors of Longview Mall were Sears, Bealls, J. C. Penney, Dillard's, H. J. Wilson Co. (later Service Merchandise), The...
Tyler, Texas Has Gotten So Big That We Need Another One of These
It’s incredible to see how much Tyler, Texas has grown in the past few years. Some people feel like the growth is a good thing as there are more things to do and more jobs in our area. Although some people hate the change and are tired of the traffic due to new businesses that we see on Broadway Ave. But after a recent shopping trip with my wife this past weekend and overhearing another conversation, I am sure that Tyler is big enough to support another Target location.
WebXtra: Longview women’s shelter receives $26,000 donation
Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday. The Kilgore Police Department’s investigators are revisiting a December 2000 case where a woman’s body was found but her identity was never discovered. Tyler ISD survey shows 30 classes require aide support due to size. Updated: 3 hours...
TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Macy from the SPCA of East Texas
TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Macy from the SPCA of East Texas. Macy is a 7-week-old tri-colored lab-shepherd mix. In November 2022, her mom was adopted from Smith County Animal Control and she gave birth to a healthy, full litter of sweethearts who are ready for their FURever homes!
Chick-fil-A’s New Sandwich Has No Chicken in it, & I’m Conflicted
It's pretty big news that Chick-fil-A is moving one of their locations here in Tyler, TX, but this news is even bigger than that. “Guests told us they wanted to add more vegetables into their diets, and they wanted a plant-forward entrée that tasted uniquely Chick-fil-A,” said Leslie Neslage, the chain’s director of menu and packaging.
It’s Worth Celebrating
February 8, 2023 - After enduring a worldwide pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns, a downturn in the economy, and cultural unrest, it is always thrilling to come across something worthy of celebration. Something that touches more than a few fortunate souls, that turns the tide for the health and well-being of everyone in the community. Like finding cool refreshing water after wandering through the desert, it's worth celebrating the change that is taking place among our future leaders, our students, who are now taking charge of their lives and proving they can make the right decision. The decision they are making is that after years of increasing substance use, there is now a noticeable decline in alcohol, tobacco, and marijuana use among school-age adolescents within Deep East and Southeast Texas.
New List of the 15 Best Restaurants in Tyler, TX
To anyone who thinks they can come up with a list of the best restaurants in Tyler, Texas, I say, good luck. While I understand that Tyler might not bring the fancy restaurants that you would see in Dallas or Fort Worth, we have some amazing restaurants here. Anyone who has visited Tyler knows that while we might need a few more businesses for things to do, we aren’t lacking when it comes to fantastic place to get a meal. Which is why I am always interested when I see a new list of the best restaurants pop up online.
Here’s Your Chance to Buy a Turnkey Poultry Farm in Gilmer, TX
While I have to admit I know absolutely nothing about being a poultry farmer, I also haven’t heard of too many turnkey poultry farms going up for sale. Which is why I wanted to bring this farm to your attention, although I can guarantee whoever buys this property and operation is going to have to work hard to keep things going. We all know that farming is not easy work, but if it’s something that you truly care about then maybe this poultry farm is exactly what you’re looking to buy.
Chick-Fil-A confirms they’re moving Broadway location
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A representative of the corporate office of Chick-Fil-A has confirmed the location at Broadway Crossing will be relocated. Though they would not say where the new location would be, the company has obtained a permit for 5943 South Broadway Ave., which is across the street and just south of the current location.
Tickets for Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival ’23 are ON SALE NOW
Here we go! We hope you're ready Tyler, TX. Tickets for Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival, produced by 101.5 KNUE and Radio Texas, LIVE! with Buddy Logan, are officially on sale now. This will be our 9th festival on The Brick Streets and we're looking forward to it. This...
Mall St. Vincent | Shopping mall in Shreveport, Louisiana
Mall St. Vincent is an enclosed shopping mall located off Interstate 49 at 1133 St. Vincent Avenue in Shreveport, Louisiana. It opened in 1976 on the 100-acre site of the original St. Vincent's Academy, a Catholic girls' school built by the Daughters of the Cross, from which it gets its name. The mall's main anchor store is Dillard's.
Tornadoes Possible This Afternoon Across Deep East Texas
Meteorologists at the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma are putting out the alert that an outbreak of severe weather is possible across parts of the South over the next several days. Damaging straight-line winds, hail, and tornadoes are all in the mix. In their latest advisories, forecasters are anticipating...
Susan Robinson Jewelry closing their doors after almost 40 years, Chick-fil-A to open in same location
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — After nearly four decades in business, Susan Robinson Fine Jewelry will be closing its doors and a new fast food chain will be opening in the same location, employees say. According to a press release, the owner will be retiring and all inventory will be discounted and sold. Once all their […]
Officials: ATV, trailer stolen from oil site in Shelby County
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of an ATV and 16-foot trailer from an oil site off of FM 2974. The theft of the white 2011 Polaris Ranger 800 and 2009 16-foot Big Tex tandem axle trailer occurred between Jan. 27 and Feb. 6, according to officials. […]
Traffic back to normal on Marshall and Old Hwy 80 in Longview following fatal wreck
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview Police Department says their officers are worked a one-vehicle fatality crash in the 5600 block of West Marshall Ave. Friday evening. They say the wreck blocked all the westbound traffic in that block, and traffic on Old Highway 80 in that area for a time, as well. As of 6:45 p.m., the wreck had cleared. No information has been released about the wreck or the victim.
2 injured in Thursday night shooting on McDowell Road
If you’re thinking about a remodel, or even building a new home, we may have just the thing for you this weekend at Maude Cobb in Longview. It’s the annual East Texas Builder’s Association’s Annual Home and Design Show with a building full of ideas. Whitehouse...
East Texan becomes 4th generation restaurant owner with opening of Lindale eatery
Congressman Nathaniel Moran unmoved by Biden's SOTU, says 'American people know better'. “Despite the picture President Biden is attempting to paint, the American people know better. I am disappointed that President Biden did not address the real issues jeopardizing the safety of our communities and hurting the American people." Tyler...
