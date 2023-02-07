ASHEVILLE, N.C. - UNC Asheville women's basketball battled, but dropped a close Big South Conference contest to Presbyterian on Saturday (Feb. 11) by a score of 76-73. The teams played to a 7-7 deadlock through the first four minutes and change, before Presbyterian went up by three at two different points late in the frame. A three-pointer with 58 seconds left by Jordaynia Ivie sent the game to the second quarter tied at 16.

