Asheville, NC

uncabulldogs.com

Men's Tennis Picks Up Win at Lipscomb on Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - UNC Asheville men's tennis picked up a 4-3 win at Lipscomb in non-conference action on Saturday (Feb. 11). The Bulldogs captured the doubles point with two wins in doubles play, before cementing the win with three wins in singles play. Rafa Serra and Jon Brann Reid picked...
ASHEVILLE, NC
uncabulldogs.com

Women's Basketball Battles, but Drops Close Conference Contest to Presbyterian on Saturday

ASHEVILLE, N.C. - UNC Asheville women's basketball battled, but dropped a close Big South Conference contest to Presbyterian on Saturday (Feb. 11) by a score of 76-73. The teams played to a 7-7 deadlock through the first four minutes and change, before Presbyterian went up by three at two different points late in the frame. A three-pointer with 58 seconds left by Jordaynia Ivie sent the game to the second quarter tied at 16.
ASHEVILLE, NC

