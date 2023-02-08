Read full article on original website
Strangest Things Thrown At Mardi Gras Parades In Lake Charles
The Mardi Gras season is here and next week the Mardi Gras weekend will get underway with a bunch of Mardi Gras events and a bunch of parades. On Friday, February 17th is the Merchants Parade, Sunday, February 19th is the Children's Parade and then on Tuesday, February 21st is the granddaddy of them all, The Krewe of Krewe Parade.
Carencro Mardi Gras Association Makes Important Announcement Regarding Potential Weather During Parade
In regard to rumors related to the potential weather during their annual parade, the Carencro Mardi Gras Association issued a clear and direct message on their official Facebook page. The Carencro Mardi Gras parade is set to roll at 10 a.m. this Saturday (Feb. 11) and the Carencro Mardi Gras...
Mardi Gras parade route to be serviced by Republic Waste
For the second year, Republic Waste will provide trash cans for the Lafayette Mardi Gras parade route.
Things To Do In Lake Charles And SWLA This Weekend Feb. 10-12
Well, we made it folks! The weekend is here and it couldn't come fast enough, right? We have all been hard at work all weekend and now it's time to get out and blow off some steam. There are a bunch of events going on all over Southwest Louisiana and...
Ride the Rails from Louisiana to the Beach? Coming Soon
Residents of Lafayette, Alexandria, Shreveport, Lake Charles, and most other cities in Louisiana all share a similar complaint about heading to the beaches of Alabama and Florida. The complaint is always about the drive. From "it's too long" to "we have to go through Baton Rouge" to "that damn tunnel in Mobile" if you've been in a car going to the beach you've heard all of those and more.
Mardi Gras Parades In Moss Bluff, Vinton And Lake Charles This Weekend Feb 11-12
Mardi Gras is coming up in a week and a half from now but some folks and areas in Southwest Louisiana are starting to celebrate early with a few Mardi Gras parades slated for this weekend. The official Mardi Gras weekend starts on Friday, February 17th, and runs through Mardi...
Children’s Mardi Gras Day Is Feb 19th In Lake Charles
The official Mardi Gras Weekend is just over a week and a half away and it all begins on Friday, February 17th, 2023 with the Merchants parade. There are a ton of events going on after the Merchants Parade on Friday also. There is the gumbo cookoff on Saturday, the...
Celebration held for rehabilitation of former historic high school
On February 9, 2023, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held in celebration of the rehabilitation and modernization of the historic former New Iberia High School.
Controversy surrounds dog kicked off of UL Campus after attack
A family is claiming the service dog, Cookie, attacked their service dog in November.
Another Lake Charles Business Is Closing Its Doors
It breaks my heart to say this, but another Lake Charles business is getting ready to close its doors. In 2017 retail giant Bed Bath & Beyond was going strong with more than 1,500 stores nationwide. Today the chain famous for selling a variety of bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, and home decor is struggling to stay afloat. Six stores are closing in Louisiana: Lake Charles, Alexandria, Mandeville, Houma, Monroe, and Bossier City.
New Movies In Lake Charles, Louisiana Theaters This Weekend
If you're looking for something to do with your family and friends this weekend, we got some new movies you should check out at Lake Charles theaters. I can smell the buttered popcorn now and taste the Jujubes as I mentally lean back in the seat at the bistro movie theater.
Styx Coming To Perform In Lake Charles, Louisiana This April
One of the biggest Rock 'N Roll Hall of Fame snubs will be performing in Lake Charles in April. Styx has sold more than 54 million records worldwide. Oddly enough, the band has never won a Grammy and was only nominated once in the band's 49-year career. Hear their greatest...
Pop Culture Convention ‘CyphaCon’ In Lake Charles, Louisiana In March
If you love science-fiction, anime, cosplay, music, movies, and art then CyphaCon needs to be on your calendar!. WHERE: Lake Charles Civic Center (directions) In attendance at this year's event will be Golden Globe and Emmy Award winner Edward James Olmos, known for his roles in Miami Vice, Battlestar Galactica (2004), the FX series Mayans MC, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., The Simpson, Stand and Deliver, Blade Runner (1982) and its sequel Blade Runner 2049.
[VIDEO] Lake Charles, Louisiana: Take A Look Inside A McDonald’s Back In 1984
This video is very nostalgic to me, a lot of my most fond memories involve Mikey D's. When I was a kid, one of our family vacation traditions was to stop at McDonald's very early in the morning and order a round of bacon, egg, and cheese biscuits for the road. Another great memory was shoveling my food in my mouth so I would have time to play in their playground while my parents still ate. Coincidently, that's also how I became deathly afraid of heights after I fell off the top of the slide at McDonald's in Westlake.
Videos Show Mardi Gras in Mamou, Louisiana Over the Past 40 Years
If we as human beings were allowed to have one superpower I think rather than the ability to fly, read minds, or even become invisible at will, I would choose the power to go back in time. I am certain if I had that ability my win/loss record at Evangeline Downs would improve considerably and I'd also enjoy seeing what life was like before the likes of me came along.
brproud.com
Grandmother of toddler killed by stray bullet plans anti-violence rally in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) The grandmother of Devin Page Jr. is committed to trying to make a difference in the capital city after the toddler was shot and killed last year in Baton Rouge. Cathy Toliver created the “Help 5 Stay Alive” initiative, in which she suggests the community check...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
News anchor Sylvia Masters crowned Miss Louisiana USA
Houma native Sylvia Masters, a morning anchor for KLFY-TV News 10 in Lafayette, won Miss Louisiana USA after competing against 32 contestants at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie. Masters told the USA Today Network's Houma Courier and Thibodaux Daily Comet she competed for the title for six years...
Four More Louisiana Bed Bath & Beyond Stores to Close in 2023
Bed Bath & Beyond will be closing four more of its Louisiana stores in 2023, bringing the total to six closures by the end of the year.
What Would The Chinese Spy Balloon See If It Flew Over Lake Charles, Louisiana?
We recently took to social media to see what our listeners thought the Chinese Spy Balloon would see if it flew over Lake Charles. You guys didn't disappoint. There's currently a second Chinese Spy Balloon flying around in Latin America that could possibly make entry to the US through Texas. We now know that the first spy balloon flew out to see and was shot down, however, there was a time during its flight across the country it looked like wind patterns could've pushed the balloon over Louisiana.
Resident reports brown water at Baton Rouge living area
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge woman says brown water has poured from her pipes one time too many. Maranda Myles has lived at the Southwood Townhomes in Baton Rouge for three years. Today, Myles water is clear, but she says she never knows when she will be...
