Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania witness describes multiple sphere-shaped objectsRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Our 5 Favorite Thrift Shops in West VirginiaEast Coast TravelerMorgantown, WV
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Northville HeraldMorgantown, WV
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Last-second losses doom Hempfield in PIAA team tournament quarterfinals
HERSHEY – An unbelievable postseason came to an end Friday for the Hempfield Area wrestling team, but it was not from a lack of effort. The Spartans dropped a heartbreaking 31-28 decision to Central Mountain in the PIAA Class 3A quarterfinals and fell to Chambersburg, 32-31, in the consolation round at the Giant Center in Hershey.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
North Allegheny set to host 2nd annual Western Pa. girls wrestling championship
About 35 athletes visited North Allegheny last winter for the first Western Pa. girls wrestling championship, a number that should more than double this time around. That’s how quickly the sport has grown. “I would imagine we’re probably going to be close to 80 to 100 girls,” said North...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Feb. 10, 2023: Rowan Carmichael’s heroics send Avonworth to playoffs with dramatic win
Rowan Carmichael nailed a buzzer-beater to send the game to overtime and finished with 46 points as Avonworth clinched a playoff spot with a 67-60 overtime win over West Mifflin in Section 4-4A. Carmichael hit four 3-pointers and was 14 of 15 from the free-throw line. The Antelopes (8-13, 4-6)...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Burrell comes up short at PIAA Class 2A team wrestling tournament
HERSHEY — When you compete on the big stage at Giant Center in the PIAA team wrestling championship, you better bring your “A” game. Thursday during the first round of the Class 2A tournament, Burrell was hoping to reverse a loss from late January. The WPIAL runners-up...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Canon-McMillan, Burgettstown fall in PIAA team wrestling semifinals
HERSHEY – Winning a PIAA team championship is not easy. Just ask WPIAL Class 3A champion Canon-McMillan and Class 2A champion Burgettstown. Both teams reached the semifinals Friday at the Giant Center but saw their dreams end against tough opponents. Canon-McMillan dropped a 38-20 decision to District 11 runner-up...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Adam Bilinsky reaches milestone as Norwin eliminates Hempfield from playoffs
Adam Bilinsky was hoping his 1,000th point would come on a dunk. So were his family, friends and fans. After all, clips of some of his high-rising jams have gone viral. The slams have become his calling card. But the senior from Norwin — they call him “Bomber” — settled...
Rodney Gallagher scores 29, Laurel Highlands tops rival Uniontown in 2OTs
The scouting report on Rodney Gallagher says that if he gets enough late-game chances, he’ll usually make opponents pay. Uniontown stopped his layup at the end of regulation and rejected his runner late in the first overtime Friday night, but Gallagher wasn’t done. The senior started the second OT with a go-ahead 3-pointer, the biggest of his game-high 29 points as No. 4 Laurel Highlands defeated No. 3 Uniontown, 75-69, in front of a sold-out crowd in the Red Raiders’ gym.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Burgettstown gets WPIAL in win column at PIAA team wrestling championships
HERSHEY — Burgettstown ended a long streak for WPIAL Class 2A teams other than Burrell at the PIAA team championship Thursday at the Giant Center. The WPIAL champions defeated District 2 champion Honesdale, 34-27, and became the first Class 2A team other than Burrell to win in Hershey in 16 years. It was also the Blue Devils’ first win in the state tournament at the Giant Center. They won a match in 2022 to reach Hershey.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
McGuffey junior Riley Dunn repeats as WPIAL rifle champion
McGuffey junior Riley Dunn defended her WPIAL rifle championship Thursday, edging out Fredrick Mach of Bethel Park at the Dormont-Mt. Lebanon Sportsmen’s Club in Canonsburg. Dunn finished with a score of 200-19x, the same score she won with last year. Mach finished at 200-18x. Bria Bruce and Elizabeth Engle...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Fast start lifts No. 2 Peters Township past No. 4 Bethel Park as Indians secure 1st section title since ’09
No. 4 Bethel Park and No. 2 Peters Township both controlled their own destiny for a title in Section 1-5A going into the final Friday night of the 2022-23 boys basketball regular season. Peters Township secured its first section championship since 2009 with a dominant 72-45 victory at the AHN...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Franklin Regional hockey shakes off slow start, heats up in 2nd half of season
Franklin Regional hockey coach John Winebrenner said he knew the start of the 2022-23 season would be a test. The Panthers graduated numerous starters who played in the PIHL Class 2A finals and six returning starters were recovering from serious preseason injuries. Franklin Regional began the season 4-7, but things...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County boys basketball notebook: Teams still fighting for playoff spots
A number of Westmoreland County teams still had a shot at the WPIAL boys basketball playoffs in the final week of the regular season. Friday night’s action will fill out the full list of qualifiers. County teams that already have clinched are Norwin (12-8) in 6A, Kiski Area (11-10)...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Recovered from neck injury, Plum’s Antonio Walker ready to make run at postseason medals
Plum junior Antonino Walker won 11 of his first 12 wrestling matches this season and hoped to add to it when the Mustangs competed at Saturday’s Pine-Richland Duals. He made it to the 172-pound championship match at the Allegheny County Tournament on Jan. 28 at Fox Chapel before coming up one point short of gold.
Leaving Leechburg early wasn't easy, but Braylan Lovelace didn't want to wait to wear the Pitt jersey
Braylan Lovelace has been a Pitt freshman football player for a little more than a month, but he said he already is “bought in” to the expectations. Lovelace, a former Leechburg linebacker, knows the buy-in requires hard work and learning the many designs and coverages crafted by coach Pat Narduzzi and defensive coordinator Randy Bates.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland high school girls basketball notebook: Playoff picture clearing up
The WPIAL will announce playoff pairings beginning at 3 p.m. Monday via Trib HSSN, and postseason games could begin as early as next Thursday, according to the league calendar. Local teams that have clinched spots in the playoffs are: Norwin (18-3) in Class 6A, Penn-Trafford (13-5) and Latrobe (14-7) in...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Duquesne holds on in last-second thriller to defeat St. Bonaventure for 3rd straight win
There has been no shortage of thrilling finishes to games so far this year for Duquesne men’s basketball. Back on Nov. 21, the Dukes edged North Florida by a point. On Dec. 3, they rallied past Ball State thanks to two improbable buzzer-beating 3-pointers off the arm of Jimmy Clark III.
Scarlet Nation
Ty Yuhas commits to Pitt
Ty Yuhas announced his commitment to Pitt on Thursday afternoon. Yuhas is a 6'3" and 260-pound defensive linemen out of Pittsburgh Central Catholic. Pitt extended an offer to Yuhas on Saturday, and less than one week later he became the fourth member of the Panthers' 2024 recruiting class. Pitt hosted...
Laurel Highlands volunteer basketball coach accused of selling drugs
UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) — A Laurel Highlands volunteer assistant boys basketball coach has been arrested for allegedly selling drugs. State Police filed charges against Dierre Jenkins in January, accusing him of selling cocaine to a confidential informant on multiple occasions. According to paperwork, police said agents would meet with an informant to make a video-recorded controlled purchase of 28 grams of cocaine from Jenkins. Using official funds, police said they would give the confidential informant $1,200. The paperwork said the informant would then make plans to meet Jenkins at several locations in Uniontown to buy the drugs. Laurel Highlands Superintendent...
shepherdstownchronicle.com
Bulger family has three in the WVU Athletic Hall of Fame
MORGANTOWN — One athletic family from Pittsburgh, Pa. has the unusual prominence of having three siblings named to the WVU Athletic Hall of Fame. High-scoring basketball sisters Kate Bulger and Meg Bulger and record-setting football quarterback Marc Bulger were among the all-time greats in Morgantown, in their respective sports.
Family Ties Lead Braylan Lovelace, Israel Polk to Pitt
Freshman Pitt Panthers Braylan Lovelace and Israel Polk had prior connections that made choosing this school easy.
Comments / 0