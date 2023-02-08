ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waynesburg, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Last-second losses doom Hempfield in PIAA team tournament quarterfinals

HERSHEY – An unbelievable postseason came to an end Friday for the Hempfield Area wrestling team, but it was not from a lack of effort. The Spartans dropped a heartbreaking 31-28 decision to Central Mountain in the PIAA Class 3A quarterfinals and fell to Chambersburg, 32-31, in the consolation round at the Giant Center in Hershey.
HERSHEY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Burrell comes up short at PIAA Class 2A team wrestling tournament

HERSHEY — When you compete on the big stage at Giant Center in the PIAA team wrestling championship, you better bring your “A” game. Thursday during the first round of the Class 2A tournament, Burrell was hoping to reverse a loss from late January. The WPIAL runners-up...
LOWER BURRELL, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Canon-McMillan, Burgettstown fall in PIAA team wrestling semifinals

HERSHEY – Winning a PIAA team championship is not easy. Just ask WPIAL Class 3A champion Canon-McMillan and Class 2A champion Burgettstown. Both teams reached the semifinals Friday at the Giant Center but saw their dreams end against tough opponents. Canon-McMillan dropped a 38-20 decision to District 11 runner-up...
BURGETTSTOWN, PA
Tribune-Review

Rodney Gallagher scores 29, Laurel Highlands tops rival Uniontown in 2OTs

The scouting report on Rodney Gallagher says that if he gets enough late-game chances, he’ll usually make opponents pay. Uniontown stopped his layup at the end of regulation and rejected his runner late in the first overtime Friday night, but Gallagher wasn’t done. The senior started the second OT with a go-ahead 3-pointer, the biggest of his game-high 29 points as No. 4 Laurel Highlands defeated No. 3 Uniontown, 75-69, in front of a sold-out crowd in the Red Raiders’ gym.
UNIONTOWN, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Burgettstown gets WPIAL in win column at PIAA team wrestling championships

HERSHEY — Burgettstown ended a long streak for WPIAL Class 2A teams other than Burrell at the PIAA team championship Thursday at the Giant Center. The WPIAL champions defeated District 2 champion Honesdale, 34-27, and became the first Class 2A team other than Burrell to win in Hershey in 16 years. It was also the Blue Devils’ first win in the state tournament at the Giant Center. They won a match in 2022 to reach Hershey.
BURGETTSTOWN, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

McGuffey junior Riley Dunn repeats as WPIAL rifle champion

McGuffey junior Riley Dunn defended her WPIAL rifle championship Thursday, edging out Fredrick Mach of Bethel Park at the Dormont-Mt. Lebanon Sportsmen’s Club in Canonsburg. Dunn finished with a score of 200-19x, the same score she won with last year. Mach finished at 200-18x. Bria Bruce and Elizabeth Engle...
CANONSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Franklin Regional hockey shakes off slow start, heats up in 2nd half of season

Franklin Regional hockey coach John Winebrenner said he knew the start of the 2022-23 season would be a test. The Panthers graduated numerous starters who played in the PIHL Class 2A finals and six returning starters were recovering from serious preseason injuries. Franklin Regional began the season 4-7, but things...
MURRYSVILLE, PA
Scarlet Nation

Ty Yuhas commits to Pitt

Ty Yuhas announced his commitment to Pitt on Thursday afternoon. Yuhas is a 6'3" and 260-pound defensive linemen out of Pittsburgh Central Catholic. Pitt extended an offer to Yuhas on Saturday, and less than one week later he became the fourth member of the Panthers' 2024 recruiting class. Pitt hosted...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Laurel Highlands volunteer basketball coach accused of selling drugs

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) — A Laurel Highlands volunteer assistant boys basketball coach has been arrested for allegedly selling drugs.  State Police filed charges against Dierre Jenkins in January, accusing him of selling cocaine to a confidential informant on multiple occasions.  According to paperwork, police said agents would meet with an informant to make a video-recorded controlled purchase of 28 grams of cocaine from Jenkins.  Using official funds, police said they would give the confidential informant $1,200. The paperwork said the informant would then make plans to meet Jenkins at several locations in Uniontown to buy the drugs.  Laurel Highlands Superintendent...
UNIONTOWN, PA
shepherdstownchronicle.com

Bulger family has three in the WVU Athletic Hall of Fame

MORGANTOWN — One athletic family from Pittsburgh, Pa. has the unusual prominence of having three siblings named to the WVU Athletic Hall of Fame. High-scoring basketball sisters Kate Bulger and Meg Bulger and record-setting football quarterback Marc Bulger were among the all-time greats in Morgantown, in their respective sports.
MORGANTOWN, WV

