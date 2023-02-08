Read full article on original website
Related
disneyfoodblog.com
WARNING: Disney’s Latest Collection Comes With a HUGE Price Tag
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Need a new bag to use while in the parks or just want to bring some Disney fun to your bag collection at home? Bags can be a great gift to get someone (or yourself!) because they offer a fun design but are also useful.
disneyfoodblog.com
Something BIG Was Missing from Disney CEO Bob Iger’s Announcements Today
Today is a BIG day for Disney fans, even though it might seem like just a random Wednesday. That’s because today (February 8th) is Disney’s 2023 first-quarter Earnings Call. During this call, Disney executives comment on the state of the company, share updates on current projects, and sometimes announce MAJOR news. But, Bob Iger failed to comment on a controversial part of the Disney parks: the Park Pass Reservation system.
disneyfoodblog.com
What’s New at Disney’s Hollywood Studios: 10 NEW Pins!
There’s no doubt that Disney’s Hollywood Studios offers a lot when it comes to entertaining guests. However, the popular thrill ride Rock ‘n’ Rollercoaster is scheduled for maintenance and will be closed for a lengthy refurbishment period starting on February 20th, 2023. Disney hasn’t announced an exact reopening date, but says the ride should reopen sometime in the summer.
disneyfoodblog.com
Bob Iger Admits Disney’s Theme Park “Pricing Initiatives Were Alienating”
If you’ve been hit by a Disney World vacation bill that nearly made you cry or ever priced out a dream trip and thought “I can’t afford that!”, you’re probably not alone. Disney World vacations can be incredibly expensive. Now, that doesn’t mean you can’t...
disneyfoodblog.com
Permission To Add These Amazon Disney Deals To Your Cart This Weekend
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. We can’t help from having a daily scroll through Amazon, and we always seem to find great stuff for even greater deals. We have eight Amazon Disney finds for you to use in the parks, at home, and everywhere in between!
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney’s New Collection Is PERFECT for Animal Lovers
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. If you don’t want to spend some money, it’s time to hide your wallets!. We just spotted new a new Disney collection at Target and there’s a...
disneyfoodblog.com
You’re Spending MORE at the Disney Parks — Here’s the Proof
Today is a BIG day for The Walt Disney Company. Today marks the FIRST quarterly earnings report and call since Bob Iger returned as CEO of the company (although note Bob Chapek was still the CEO for part of this fiscal quarter). The earnings call lets us know how the company is doing overall. We recently learned that Disney+ lost subscribers globally over the past quarter, but how are Disney’s Parks doing?
disneyfoodblog.com
Get Disney’s NEW ‘Avatar’ Collectible Online Now
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Disney just released a new collectible item based on a character from the block-busting film. Disney’s Avatar: Way of Water has been a smash hit at the movie box...
disneyfoodblog.com
NEWS: The Monorail Will CLOSE Soon in Disneyland
Planning a Disney trip can be a stressful experience. From park tickets to hotels, dining, transportation, and more — there’s a lot to keep track of. And, since no two days are alike in the Disney parks, things can get a little confusing. That’s why we’re here to let you know about an important closure that could impact your next trip to Disneyland!
disneyfoodblog.com
PHOTOS: ALL of Disney’s 21 NEW Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Many people dream of having a Disney wedding in front of the castle with a magical carriage ride off into the sunset. The reality is that’s probably out of most of our budgets. However, there are plenty of other ways to add a little bit of Disney to your wedding, like with parks-inspired recipes at the reception, hidden Mickeys in the decorations, and even with a wedding dress inspired by a princess!
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney World’s NEW Minnie Ears Are the Color of Happiness
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. With spring right around the corner, the most beautiful merchandise is making its way into the parks and onto shopDisney!. We found some ears online that are literally the...
disneyfoodblog.com
ALERT! You Can Save Big on Disney Favorites Right NOW
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. When you’re a Disney fan, sometimes it can feel like you’re part of one big family or part of a massive group of friends. And friends make sure to tell other friends when they can save BIG on their favorite items, right?! Of course they do!
disneyfoodblog.com
EVERY Starbucks Disney Cup You Can Get on Sale Right Now
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. We all have that one souvenir that we dream of taking home with us from Disney vacations, but sometimes it just doesn’t pan out that way for one reason or another.
disneyfoodblog.com
How Job Cuts Will Impact Disney (And Who Won’t Be Affected)
We’ve seen plenty of internal changes impacting Disney workers recently. Not only is Disney moving forward with the Lake Nona project that will transplant thousands of employees from California to Florida, but the company is also undergoing a massive restructuring as Bob Iger refocuses the company’s priorities. Before...
disneyfoodblog.com
This Vintage-Inspired Disney Backpack Is CHEAPER than Loungefly Bags!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. This new collection from Hot Topic is sure to be a hit with Mickey Mouse fans of all ages. With so many cool items to choose from, everyone can join in the fun and be a part of the Mickey Mouse Club!
disneyfoodblog.com
FULL Guide to Using TRON Lightcycle / Run Lockers in Disney World
TRON Lighcycle / Run is already bringing riders into the Grid and on an adventure to a new world. But, the TRON world isn’t the only new thing guests will experience on this ride. Disney announced that guests will be able to stow their belongings in lockers before they ride TRON — and we’re sharing a look at just how that works!
disneyfoodblog.com
A NEW Character Meet-and-Greet Is Coming to Disneyland SOON
If you’re looking for all things Marvel, Disney California Adventure (DCA) is the place for you!. Avengers Campus has thrill rides, restaurants, and character meet-and-greets, all themed to your favorite Marvel heroes. Disney just shared with us that a NEW of hero would be coming to the park, and we are so excited!
disneyfoodblog.com
2 NEW Amazon-Exclusive Loungeflys Are a MUST for Spider-Man Fans!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. If you’re a Spider-Man or Doctor Strange fan, we’ve just spotted some new merchandise that you REALLY don’t want to miss. Prepare yourself, because we found TWO new Loungefly bags online!
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney World’s NEW TRON Coaster…The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly
TRON Lightcycle / Run will officially open in Magic Kingdom on April 4th, 2023, but guests already have some THOUGHTS about the experience. We’ve already seen part of what it’s like to ride the attraction, given you a look at Cast Member costumes for the ride, and shared details about the ride’s major milestones. But now we’ve got more information to share ahead of your ride on this new attraction!
disneyfoodblog.com
DFB Video: Latest Disney News: The Latest Disney Earnings Call, More Sequels are in the Works, and More Layoffs
Hey, friends! We’re back with another DFB Video covering all the latest Disney news!. Missing the parks and want to know what’s going on in Disney World? All the latest Disney parks news is coming up right now on DFB Guide. Check out all the big Disney news...
Comments / 0