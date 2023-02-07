Read full article on original website
kvnutalk
New Jack in the Box fast food restaurant approved for Logan – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – The Logan Planning Commission recently approved the plans for a new fast food restaurant coming to the south side of Logan. California-based Jack in the Box will be coming to 1200 South Highway 89/91 in the near future. The 2,341 square foot restaurant will occupy .8 acres...
Herald-Journal
Weston approves lot splits, bevy of business licenses
The coldest Weston City Council meeting of 2023 was rather short. The first issues on the agenda were building lots and more building lots. First Cory and Stephanie Newton’s building permit was approved and then Taci Balls’ building permit was also approved. Both parties were subdividing the land to turn them into individual building lots.
Herald-Journal
PhiDels bring home sixth district title in a row
The Preston PhiDels took their sixth consecutive 4A District 5 title on January 27th at Snake River High School. It was a clean sweep with first place finishes in all four of their routines. They are headed to the 4A State Tournament on February 11th at the Idaho Ford Center in Nampa, Idaho. There they will compete in Kick, Military, Hip Hop, Dance.
CARIBOU JACK'S: Hardware, outdoor and kitchen ware store set to open in Downtown Pocatello this spring
POCATELLO — The legacy of a man “bathed in a gold pan, suckled by a caribou, wrapped in a buffalo rug,” and able to whip any grizzly bear before he was thirteen will soon become the namesake of a Downtown Pocatello hardware and cooking ware store. The description above comes from the book “The Mountain Carriboo and Other Gold Camps in Idaho” written by Ellen Carney and Elaine S. Johnson of Soda Springs and describes Jesse “Carriboo Jack” Fairchilds, the source of the name for...
Gephardt Daily
Fundraiser created for woman hit by snowmobile while tubing in Logan Canyon
WEST JORDAN, Utah, Feb. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — An online fundraiser has been created to help with medical expenses for a 34-year-old woman critically injured Saturday when she was hit by a snowmobile while tubing in Logan Canyon. Samantha Bergman sustained significant face and back injuries in the...
Herald-Journal
Douglas Mirl Mason
Douglas Mirl Mason, third son of Dr. Reese B. Mason and M. Christine Blossom Mason, of Tremonton, Utah passed away on Saturday, 21 January 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. He was diagnosed with cancer last November. He was raised in Tremonton and attended McKinley Elementary School, Bear River Junior High, and...
Herald-Journal
Prep boys wrestling: Preston beats both district rivals in competitive duals
It was the perfect tune-up for Preston's boys wrestling program heading into next Wednesday's 4A Fifth District Championships. Not only did the Indians find themselves in three very competitive duals, they outpointed both of their district rivals, despite giving up more forfeit points both times out.
Herald-Journal
Raymond home gutted by fire, occupants out safely
Lee Raymond woke up in the early hours Feb. 1, thinking he should check on status of the space heater he’d put in the crawl space beneath his Montpelier home. As it happened, the heater had already triggered a fire and Mr. Raymond found himself waking up to thick smoke in his bedroom.
Herald-Journal
90th Birthday - William "Bill" S. Palmer
Bill Palmer is turning 90 on February 10th. Come celebrate with us on Saturday, February 18 from 3:00-5:00 p.m. at the Dayton, Idaho Church.
Herald-Journal
50th Anniversary - Quinn and Pam Corbridge
On February 9th, 2023, Quinn and Pam Corbridge will celebrate their golden anniversary. The couple met in grade school while waiting at the bus stop in Preston, ID and have been best of friends ever since. They were married in the Logan, Utah LDS Temple in 1973 and have built a beautiful life together.
Group of Elk Hit by Train in East Idaho
SODA SPRINGS, Idaho (KLIX)-A half-dozen elk were struck and killed by a train in Eastern Idaho on Tuesday. According to the Caribou County Sheriff's Office, a group of elk had been hit by the passing train near Gunnell Road. The sheriff's office says the Idaho Department of Fish and Game responded and were able to salvage at least six of the animals. The public was invited to collected the cleaned carcasses to anyone that could collect them, which didn't take long. This is the most recent report of a group of wild animals being struck by a train, which often happens during the winter. In February of 2020 about 86 pronghorn were struck by trains in two incidents near Hamer, Idaho. Much of the meat was salvaged then. Also the same year a group of elk were hit by a train in Bear Lake County. At the time Idaho Fish and Game said the animals may have moved onto the tracks because it was clear of deep snow.
Herald-Journal
Laurence, Arthur Bruce
On January 27, 2023 at age 82, Arthur Bruce Laurence returned to his Heavenly Father, a valiant and faithful servant. He was born July 30, 1940 in Logan, Utah to Elmer Laurence and Evadyna Hart Laurence. Bruce competed successfully in state swim meets representing Logan High. He loved photography. He...
Herald-Journal
Godfrey, Irene (Wynn)
Godfrey Irene Wynn Godfrey 98 Preston, Idaho passed away February 2, 2023. Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 1:00 pm at the Preston 3rd Ward Chapel, 155 N. 200 W. Preston, Idaho. A visitation will be held prior to the service from 11:30 am - 12:30 pm at the church. Interment will be in the Preston Idaho Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
Herald-Journal
BRHS Cheer takes 2nd at state; drill has strong showing
The Bear River High cheer team made a big impression at the state championships, held at Utah Valley University on Jan. 25. The Bears took second overall in the 4A/5A co-ed division, just behind overall champion Crimson Cliffs.
kvnutalk
Hyrum woman confesses to stealing $30,000 from relative’s home – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 41-year-old Hyrum woman has pleaded guilty to stealing around $30,000 from a family member’s home in 2020. Amanda Lescoe accepted a plea deal, agreeing to pay back the money to avoid a lengthy jail or prison sentence. Lescoe participated in a Change of Plea Hearing...
Herald-Journal
Prep boys hoops: Wolves earn first win in region play
Just like last month, the Wolves were undaunted after facing double-digit fourth-quarter deficit to the Mustangs, only this time the final result was more gratifying for the boys in green and white. Green Canyon outscored Mountain Crest 16-5 in the fourth quarter and pulled out a hard-fought 56-55 victory over...
Herald-Journal
Girls basketball gets first region win, drops next two
THe Bear River girls basketball team went on the road to Logan on Jan. 25 and came home with its first Region 11 victory of the season. The Bears got off to a hot start, outscoring the Grizzlies 20-5 in the first quarter. Bear River outscored Logan in all quarters except the fourth on the way to a dominating 55-32 victory.
Herald-Journal
Preston drops first game of district tournament
The Lady Indians opened the 4A District 5 tournament at Century on Jan. 31 and in their best showing against a district opponent to date lost 28-39. They traveled to Century again on Feb. 7 for an elimination match (score unavailable at press time) where the winner moves on to face Pocatello for the Championship game on Thursday, Feb. 9 at 7 p.m.
Woman airlifted to hospital after being hit by snowmobile while tubing
A woman was airlifted to a Salt Lake City hospital after she was hit by a snowmobile while tubing in Logan Canyon Saturday afternoon.
Herald-Journal
Lady Pirates get big win at district tourney
The third seeded Lady Pirates opened the 2A District 5 basketball tournament on the road against second seed Malad on Feb. 2 and traveled to number one seed Soda Springs on Feb. 4. On Monday, Feb. 6 the Pirates hosted an elimination game against fourth seeded Bear Lake (score unavailable at press time) who eliminated Malad.
