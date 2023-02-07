ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrollton, TX

The Cross Timbers Gazette

Lewisville police recover stolen catalytic converters, arrest suspects

After an overnight vehicle pursuit, Lewisville police arrested three suspects and recovered 20 stolen catalytic converters. While officers were in the neighborhood, one officer saw a dark Dodge Charger and started following it. The Charger tried to speed off to evade the officer, and a short chase ensued, according to Lewisville PD. Officers were able to deploy spike strips and disable the vehicle just inside the Carrollton city limits, and the three suspects got out and ran off.
LEWISVILLE, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 220 Overton Road

On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, Dallas Police responded to the 220 block of E. Overton Road, for a report of a body found behind a dumpster. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found a man with a gunshot to the head. The man died at the scene. The...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Man shot at SMU Boulevard apartment complex, suspect not in custody

DALLAS - Dallas police responded to a call for a shooting at an apartment complex on SMU Boulevard Thursday morning. DPD says the adult male victim was shot at the Mockingbird Flats apartments. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police say the suspect is not...
DALLAS, TX
106.3 The Buzz

Police Bogart 24 Pounds of weed in Carrollton, Texas

Wow, that is a lot of marijuana! Looks like there are going to be some disappointed customers in Carrolton in the coming weeks. Police posting pictures of their latest drug busts are fairly common these days, with the Carrolton Police Department being no exception. Take a look at their latest tweet.
CARROLLTON, TX
CBS DFW

Man found with fatal gunshot wound to head behind dumpster

OAK CLIFF (CBSDFW.COM) - Homicide detectives are investigating after officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the head behind a dumpster in the 220 block of East Overton Road.Police said he died at the scene on Feb. 8. The Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office has yet to determine the man's identity. The investigation is ongoing and documented under case number 022347-2023.Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective John Valdez with the Homicide Unit at 214.671.3623 or by email at john.valdez@dallaspolice.gov.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Former Plano ISD teacher Michael Lloyd under investigation after criminal allegation

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Plano ISD is addressing a recent criminal allegation from a former student about an incident with a teacher.The alleged incident happened between 2005 and 2009, when the former student was attending Williams High School and Plano East High School. Michael Lloyd was teaching at Williams High School during that time period, Plano ISD said.The school district said when they were first made aware of the incident, an investigation began and Lloyd was placed on administrative leave. Lloyd is no longer employed by the school district. More recently, Lloyd was employed at McMillen High School from 2011 to 2023. "Plano ISD does not condone nor will tolerate any employee who engages in the type of inappropriate, unethical and harmful behavior alleged in this instance," the district said in an email to families. Plano ISD said they believe the incident was isolated.If you or someone you know has knowledge related to this investigation or allegation, contact the following authorities for assistance or additional reporting:  Plano ISD Chief of Safety & Security Operations, Kevin Keating – kevin.keating@pisd.eduTexas Department of Family and Protective Services Plano Police Department For anyone wishing to share information anonymously, Plano ISD has a tip line here. 
PLANO, TX
WFAA

Jury finds dad guilty of capital murder for driving son away from Garland store after allegedly shooting, killing 3 teens

DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — A Dallas County jury has found a North Texas father guilty of capital murder for his role in the shooting death of three teens in Garland. The jury deliberated for about four hours in the murder trial for Richard Acosta Jr., who was accused of being the getaway driver for his son, Abel Acosta, after Abel allegedly shot and killed three teenagers at a Texaco convenience store in December of 2021.
GARLAND, TX
KXII.com

CLEAR Alert canceled, Denton County man found safe

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A CLEAR Alert was canceled Friday after a critical missing Denton man was found safe. The Aubrey Police Department said 62-year-old Lee Gills had been found just before noon, but did not say where he was located. Gills was reported reported missing Friday at 9:48 a.m.
AUBREY, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Celina News Roundup: Volunteer summit, crime statistics and more updates

The city of Celina will host an inaugural volunteer summit from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Feb. 20. The event will take place at the Celina City Council chambers (112 N Colorado St.). Attending organizations include city of Celina, LovePacs, Grace Bridge Food Bank, Celina Community Police Foundation, Preston Trails Rotary, Celina Professional Firefighters Association and more.
CELINA, TX

