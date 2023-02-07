Read full article on original website
Lewisville police recover stolen catalytic converters, arrest suspects
After an overnight vehicle pursuit, Lewisville police arrested three suspects and recovered 20 stolen catalytic converters. While officers were in the neighborhood, one officer saw a dark Dodge Charger and started following it. The Charger tried to speed off to evade the officer, and a short chase ensued, according to Lewisville PD. Officers were able to deploy spike strips and disable the vehicle just inside the Carrollton city limits, and the three suspects got out and ran off.
Dallas Police investigating incidents of someone posing as cop, pulling people over
Dallas police say they have investigated recent incidents where suspects have used red and blue lights on their vehicles to cut through traffic and even pull people over.
Mesquite Police Department responded to eight aggravated assaults and other crimes since Jan. 29
The Mesquite Police Department responded to eight aggravated assaults and other major incidents of note since Jan. 29, according to Lexis Nexis community crime map. A Jan. 30 incident was reported at 11:23 p.m. in the 1500 block of Lone Star Court. Two aggravated assaults occurred on Jan. 31. A...
Homicide at 220 Overton Road
On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, Dallas Police responded to the 220 block of E. Overton Road, for a report of a body found behind a dumpster. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found a man with a gunshot to the head. The man died at the scene. The...
Royse City police investigating fatality after high water washes away vehicle on I-30 service road
ROYSE CITY, Texas — The Royse City Police Department is investigating a fatality that occurred Wednesday morning after high water washed away a vehicle stuck on the I-30 service road near FM 1565 in Hunt County. Police responded to the incident at about 11 a.m. Wednesday along with the...
Man found shot to death in vehicle that had been towed, Dallas police say
DALLAS - Dallas police are asking the public for help after a body was discovered inside a car that had been towed. DPD says the man's body was found in the backseat of the car on Halifax Street. He had at least one gunshot wound. The death has been ruled...
Man shot at SMU Boulevard apartment complex, suspect not in custody
DALLAS - Dallas police responded to a call for a shooting at an apartment complex on SMU Boulevard Thursday morning. DPD says the adult male victim was shot at the Mockingbird Flats apartments. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police say the suspect is not...
Police respond to reports of shooting at Dallas County Health & Human Services
The Dallas County Health and Human Services building has been placed on lockdown following reports of gunshots, according to NBC 5. Police are at the scene investigating after a health department employee told NBC 5 that gunshots were heard from inside the building.
Investigation connects suspects in drive-by that injured 8-year-old to Fort Worth beating
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are looking for two suspects connected to a brutal beating and a drive-by shooting that injured an 8-year-old in North Richland Hills. Police said the aggravated assault happened in early December while a man and his friend were walking along Morton Street in Fort Worth.
Man wounded in Crandall home invasion shooting
Crandall police are looking for the home intruders who shot a man last night while pistol-whipping another. Three men burst into a home on West Vanston Street and at least one opened fire, wounding one man in the leg.
Police Bogart 24 Pounds of weed in Carrollton, Texas
Wow, that is a lot of marijuana! Looks like there are going to be some disappointed customers in Carrolton in the coming weeks. Police posting pictures of their latest drug busts are fairly common these days, with the Carrolton Police Department being no exception. Take a look at their latest tweet.
Man found with fatal gunshot wound to head behind dumpster
OAK CLIFF (CBSDFW.COM) - Homicide detectives are investigating after officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the head behind a dumpster in the 220 block of East Overton Road.Police said he died at the scene on Feb. 8. The Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office has yet to determine the man's identity. The investigation is ongoing and documented under case number 022347-2023.Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective John Valdez with the Homicide Unit at 214.671.3623 or by email at john.valdez@dallaspolice.gov.
Former Plano ISD teacher Michael Lloyd under investigation after criminal allegation
PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Plano ISD is addressing a recent criminal allegation from a former student about an incident with a teacher.The alleged incident happened between 2005 and 2009, when the former student was attending Williams High School and Plano East High School. Michael Lloyd was teaching at Williams High School during that time period, Plano ISD said.The school district said when they were first made aware of the incident, an investigation began and Lloyd was placed on administrative leave. Lloyd is no longer employed by the school district. More recently, Lloyd was employed at McMillen High School from 2011 to 2023. "Plano ISD does not condone nor will tolerate any employee who engages in the type of inappropriate, unethical and harmful behavior alleged in this instance," the district said in an email to families. Plano ISD said they believe the incident was isolated.If you or someone you know has knowledge related to this investigation or allegation, contact the following authorities for assistance or additional reporting: Plano ISD Chief of Safety & Security Operations, Kevin Keating – kevin.keating@pisd.eduTexas Department of Family and Protective Services Plano Police Department For anyone wishing to share information anonymously, Plano ISD has a tip line here.
Jury finds dad guilty of capital murder for driving son away from Garland store after allegedly shooting, killing 3 teens
DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — A Dallas County jury has found a North Texas father guilty of capital murder for his role in the shooting death of three teens in Garland. The jury deliberated for about four hours in the murder trial for Richard Acosta Jr., who was accused of being the getaway driver for his son, Abel Acosta, after Abel allegedly shot and killed three teenagers at a Texaco convenience store in December of 2021.
Jury Deliberates Fate of Man Accused of Helping Son, 14, Carry Out Deadly Ambush
The fate of a Garland father accused of helping his 14-year-old son carry out a deadly ambush in 2021 is now in the hands of a Dallas County jury. Richard Acosta Jr. is charged with capital murder for the shooting at a Garland convenience store that claimed the lives of three teens on Dec. 26, 2021.
Texas Man's Cellphone Location Data Led Police To Buried Body Of His Missing Girlfriend, Affidavit States
Ocastor Ferguson, a married man, was initially charged with kidnapping after his girlfriend Kayla Kelley went missing. He now faces a murder charge after authorities found her burned vehicle abandoned and her corpse in a shallow grave. Investigators say they used cell phone data to discover where a married man...
CLEAR Alert canceled, Denton County man found safe
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A CLEAR Alert was canceled Friday after a critical missing Denton man was found safe. The Aubrey Police Department said 62-year-old Lee Gills had been found just before noon, but did not say where he was located. Gills was reported reported missing Friday at 9:48 a.m.
14-Year-Old Sentenced to 26 Years for Shooting, Killing Man at Fort Worth Grocery Store
A 14-year-old has been sentenced to 26 years for shooting and killing a man outside of a Fort Worth grocery store last summer. In the eight months since Spenser Slavik, 36, was killed, his friend Travis Dehorney still has questions. “I ask God every day why he sent someone to...
Celina News Roundup: Volunteer summit, crime statistics and more updates
The city of Celina will host an inaugural volunteer summit from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Feb. 20. The event will take place at the Celina City Council chambers (112 N Colorado St.). Attending organizations include city of Celina, LovePacs, Grace Bridge Food Bank, Celina Community Police Foundation, Preston Trails Rotary, Celina Professional Firefighters Association and more.
Former Plano ISD teacher accused of improper relationship with a student, district says
PLANO, Texas — Police are investigating a former Plano ISD teacher accused of an improper relationship with a female student. District officials said a former student notified them of an alleged incident from more than 15 years ago – between 2005 and 2009 – at Williams High School involving a teacher named Michael Lloyd.
