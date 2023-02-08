ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Los Angeles

LA Council Votes to Remove Gender References From City Code

The City Council today called for the drafting of an ordinance that would remove all references to gender from the city's municipal code. Council President Paul Krekorian's motion cites at least 200 instances in the city code that presumes the gender of city officials and members of the public to be male.
LOS ANGELES, CA
scvnews.com

Feb. 16: SCV Water Public Outreach, Legislation Committee Meeting

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Public Outreach and Legislation Committee will hold a meeting Thursday, Feb. 16, at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Engineering Services Section Boardroom located at 26521 Summit Circle in Santa Clarita. The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s Public Outreach and Legislation Committee...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Council to debate a state of emergency over homelessness

The regional push to treat homelessness as an official state of emergency will reach Santa Monica City Council at their Feb. 14 meeting. Several agencies including Culver City, County of Los Angeles, City of Los Angeles, and Long Beach have taken similar actions recently in an effort to free up funds and cut red-tape associated with the ongoing humanitarian crisis.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Long Beach Post

Bill credits coming for Long Beach Utilities residential customers thanks to $7.5M fund

The money is intended to provide relief after historic rises in the cost of natural gas. It will cover a $45 credit for all residential accounts, as well as additional assistance for certain groups of customers, including low-income households, seniors and those with disabilities. The post Bill credits coming for Long Beach Utilities residential customers thanks to $7.5M fund appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

LA County allocates over $609 million for homeless initiatives

LOS ANGELES – Following its Jan. 10 declaration of a countywide homeless emergency, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday authorized its largest-ever annual budget allocation for the county’s Homeless Initiative — $609.7 million. “Budgets reflect priorities and I’m pleased this year’s allocation includes funding our...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Former LA County Sheriff discusses rise in homeless as Skid Row Housing Trust teeters on brink of insolvency

Former Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva continues to shed light on the homeless industrial complex that is plaguing LA County. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors have pledged an additional $609 million towards homeless initiatives while taxpayer funds continue to be pilfered and mismanaged which results in the homeless numbers trending up.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Bass appoints deputy mayor for business, economic development

Mayor Karen Bass appointed Rachel Freeman, senior vice president for real estate at Tejon Ranch Company, as the new deputy mayor for business and economic development. Freeman will be tasked with overseeing the city’s economic and business agenda, along with land use, trade and tourism. She will also have oversight over the Los Angeles World Airports and Port of Los Angeles‘ nonsafety operations.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

New dominant COVID-19 strain emerges in Los Angeles County

Health officials are monitoring the emergence of a new COVID-19 strain that has become dominant in Los Angeles County in recent weeks. The new strain, XBB.1.5, accounted for nearly 33% of COVID-19 tests in the county for the week of Jan. 21, outpacing the previously dominant strain, BQ.1.1, the Department of Public Health announced Friday. […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
scvnews.com

Los Angeles County Selected to Advance in National Initiative to Boost High-Quality Jobs

“Through this launch, L.A. County Department of Economic Opportunity will be positioning L.A. County as a leader in developing a job quality framework that will incentivize investments that align with our core values of sustainability, equitable economic growth, and quality job creation for both the communities and businesses we serve,” said Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Residents fight to stay in homes meant to be demolished for failed 710 Freeway extension

A failed freeway expansion and a battle over housing only partly sum up the fight over hundreds of homes that were supposed to be destroyed for the 710 Freeway expansion."We are not disposable," said resident Martha Escudero. "We deserve housing."Escudero stood alongside fellow residents and activists fighting to stay in their homes in El Sereno. These homes have been forsaken and locked in limbo for decades because of the failed plans to expand the 710 Freeway from the Port of Long Beach to Pasadena. "This is where I belong," said Escudero. "I'm going to be in El Sereno forever."This is the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Food stamp theft has hit LA hard. Here's how to stay safe

In Southern California, rampant organized theft has struck an unusual victim — the poorest people in the state. Don't let San Francisco be next, officials warn. Two of California's most important lifelines for struggling families, the Electronic Benefit Transfer and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (better known as EBT and food stamps), saw an astronomical rise in theft and fraud in the past two years — up at least 4000%, according to CBS. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood city clerk spends $12,000 on radio ads

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Inglewood City Clerk Aisha Thompson wants to share with the community who she admires for Black History Month at a cost of $13,000 to taxpayers. The city council unanimously voted to approve payment of the city’s bills during the Feb. 7 city council meeting which included a $13,000 payment for radio ads from the city clerk’s office.
INGLEWOOD, CA
CBS LA

City of Industry town hall held over controversial car battering recycling factory

A town hall meeting was held Wednesday over a controversial car battery recycling factory in the City of Industry that has been fined by the state of California for years of violating state environmental laws. The California Department of Toxic Substance Control held the town hall in Hacienda Heights about Quemetco Inc. The factory melts down and recycles 10 million car batteries per year. Last month, the department reached a settlement of $2.3 million with Quemetco for 29 serious violations that threatened the health and safety of workers and nearby residents.But residents nearby expressed frustration that the settlement was not enough, adding the department did not do more to prevent the community from being poisoned with lead and arsenic. A large group of impacted community members spoke at the town hall to ask the department to deny an impending permit application by Quemetco. "We believe Quemetco should be shut down," said one meeting attendee. Quemetco released a statement that said, in part: "The company is proud to be the cleanest lead recycling facility in the world, and it continually meets or exceeds all applicable environmental standards and requirements."
HACIENDA HEIGHTS, CA

