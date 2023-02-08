Read full article on original website
NBC Los Angeles
LA Council Votes to Remove Gender References From City Code
The City Council today called for the drafting of an ordinance that would remove all references to gender from the city's municipal code. Council President Paul Krekorian's motion cites at least 200 instances in the city code that presumes the gender of city officials and members of the public to be male.
Mayor Bass issues executive directive aimed at using city property for housing
Mayor Karen Bass signed an executive directive on Friday aiming to maximize the use of city-owned property for housing. This is the third executive directive that Bass has issued since taking office.
scvnews.com
Feb. 16: SCV Water Public Outreach, Legislation Committee Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Public Outreach and Legislation Committee will hold a meeting Thursday, Feb. 16, at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Engineering Services Section Boardroom located at 26521 Summit Circle in Santa Clarita. The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s Public Outreach and Legislation Committee...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Council to debate a state of emergency over homelessness
The regional push to treat homelessness as an official state of emergency will reach Santa Monica City Council at their Feb. 14 meeting. Several agencies including Culver City, County of Los Angeles, City of Los Angeles, and Long Beach have taken similar actions recently in an effort to free up funds and cut red-tape associated with the ongoing humanitarian crisis.
Bill credits coming for Long Beach Utilities residential customers thanks to $7.5M fund
The money is intended to provide relief after historic rises in the cost of natural gas. It will cover a $45 credit for all residential accounts, as well as additional assistance for certain groups of customers, including low-income households, seniors and those with disabilities. The post Bill credits coming for Long Beach Utilities residential customers thanks to $7.5M fund appeared first on Long Beach Post.
2urbangirls.com
LA County allocates over $609 million for homeless initiatives
LOS ANGELES – Following its Jan. 10 declaration of a countywide homeless emergency, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday authorized its largest-ever annual budget allocation for the county’s Homeless Initiative — $609.7 million. “Budgets reflect priorities and I’m pleased this year’s allocation includes funding our...
scvnews.com
Feb. 14: City Council Meets to Discuss Acquisition of Valencia YMCA Building
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session Feb. 14 at 6 p.m. to discuss accepting the donation of the former YMCA building at Valencia Summit for expansion of the city’s Primetime Preschool program, Contract Classes, Aquatics Programs and Camp Clarita. The YMCA has closed the building...
2urbangirls.com
Former LA County Sheriff discusses rise in homeless as Skid Row Housing Trust teeters on brink of insolvency
Former Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva continues to shed light on the homeless industrial complex that is plaguing LA County. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors have pledged an additional $609 million towards homeless initiatives while taxpayer funds continue to be pilfered and mismanaged which results in the homeless numbers trending up.
Bass appoints deputy mayor for business, economic development
Mayor Karen Bass appointed Rachel Freeman, senior vice president for real estate at Tejon Ranch Company, as the new deputy mayor for business and economic development. Freeman will be tasked with overseeing the city’s economic and business agenda, along with land use, trade and tourism. She will also have oversight over the Los Angeles World Airports and Port of Los Angeles‘ nonsafety operations.
New dominant COVID-19 strain emerges in Los Angeles County
Health officials are monitoring the emergence of a new COVID-19 strain that has become dominant in Los Angeles County in recent weeks. The new strain, XBB.1.5, accounted for nearly 33% of COVID-19 tests in the county for the week of Jan. 21, outpacing the previously dominant strain, BQ.1.1, the Department of Public Health announced Friday. […]
scvnews.com
Los Angeles County Selected to Advance in National Initiative to Boost High-Quality Jobs
“Through this launch, L.A. County Department of Economic Opportunity will be positioning L.A. County as a leader in developing a job quality framework that will incentivize investments that align with our core values of sustainability, equitable economic growth, and quality job creation for both the communities and businesses we serve,” said Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell.
californiaglobe.com
LA County Board Of Supervisors Passes Package Of New Firearm Ordinances
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors passed several gun control measures on Tuesday in response to several recent mass shootings in the County including the Monterey Park shooting that left 11 dead last month. Two ordinances are expected to come into law soon:. Prohibition of the sale of .50-caliber...
foxla.com
LA council approves ordinance requiring landlords pay relocation assistance following rent increase
LOS ANGELES - The City Council adopted an ordinance Tuesday requiring landlords to pay relocation assistance to tenants in Los Angeles who move out following certain rent increases. The ordinance -- which the council preliminarily approved last week -- is the final part of a package of tenant protections the...
Laist.com
LA Mayor Bass On Kevin De León’s Refusal To Resign And Unhoused People Sleeping On Public Transit
Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood. Topline:
Residents fight to stay in homes meant to be demolished for failed 710 Freeway extension
A failed freeway expansion and a battle over housing only partly sum up the fight over hundreds of homes that were supposed to be destroyed for the 710 Freeway expansion."We are not disposable," said resident Martha Escudero. "We deserve housing."Escudero stood alongside fellow residents and activists fighting to stay in their homes in El Sereno. These homes have been forsaken and locked in limbo for decades because of the failed plans to expand the 710 Freeway from the Port of Long Beach to Pasadena. "This is where I belong," said Escudero. "I'm going to be in El Sereno forever."This is the...
LA County Moves Forward On Gun Control Measures, But Could Face Legal Challenges
The L.A. County Board of Supervisors voted to ban the sale of .50-caliber handguns and to ban people from carrying guns on county property, such as parks and beaches.
Food stamp theft has hit LA hard. Here's how to stay safe
In Southern California, rampant organized theft has struck an unusual victim — the poorest people in the state. Don't let San Francisco be next, officials warn. Two of California's most important lifelines for struggling families, the Electronic Benefit Transfer and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (better known as EBT and food stamps), saw an astronomical rise in theft and fraud in the past two years — up at least 4000%, according to CBS. ...
Agreement Formalized For Honor Ranch Development In Castaic
On Thursday, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion formalizing the agreement with Trammell Crow Company for the Honor Ranch development project in Castaic. The Honor Ranch Site (Honor Ranch) is located in a County-owned 206-acre vacant lot along the eastern edge of the 5 Freeway near the Pitchess Detention Center. A ...
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood city clerk spends $12,000 on radio ads
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Inglewood City Clerk Aisha Thompson wants to share with the community who she admires for Black History Month at a cost of $13,000 to taxpayers. The city council unanimously voted to approve payment of the city’s bills during the Feb. 7 city council meeting which included a $13,000 payment for radio ads from the city clerk’s office.
City of Industry town hall held over controversial car battering recycling factory
A town hall meeting was held Wednesday over a controversial car battery recycling factory in the City of Industry that has been fined by the state of California for years of violating state environmental laws. The California Department of Toxic Substance Control held the town hall in Hacienda Heights about Quemetco Inc. The factory melts down and recycles 10 million car batteries per year. Last month, the department reached a settlement of $2.3 million with Quemetco for 29 serious violations that threatened the health and safety of workers and nearby residents.But residents nearby expressed frustration that the settlement was not enough, adding the department did not do more to prevent the community from being poisoned with lead and arsenic. A large group of impacted community members spoke at the town hall to ask the department to deny an impending permit application by Quemetco. "We believe Quemetco should be shut down," said one meeting attendee. Quemetco released a statement that said, in part: "The company is proud to be the cleanest lead recycling facility in the world, and it continually meets or exceeds all applicable environmental standards and requirements."
