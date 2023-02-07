Read full article on original website
Related
FHSU alum named marketing director of Salina Catholic Schools
SALINA — The Catholic Diocese of Salina has announced that Hannah Doll has joined the Salina Catholic Schools team as marketing director. Doll, a 2013 graduate of Salina-Sacred Heart High School, has spent most of her life in Salina. She graduated from Fort Hays State University in 2018 with...
Ellis County Farm Bureau Association members travel to Topeka
TOPEKA — The Ellis County Farm Bureau Association was represented this week in Topeka by several members at the Kansas Farm Bureau Day at the Statehouse annual event. Those who participated were among the over 200 Farm Bureau members from across the state of Kansas attending the two-day event. The program included workshops, leadership activities and formal address from Gov. Laura Kelly.
NW Kansas students earn spot on Barton President's List
GREAT BEND — Barton Community College has named 256 students to the President’s List for the fall 2022 semester. To qualify for this honor students must have been enrolled in a minimum of 12 credit hours and maintained a grade point average of 4.0 on a 4.0 or "A" letter scale.
Rohleder-Sook named to Kansas Rural Justice Initiative Committee
Assistant Professor of Political Science and Director of Pre-Law/Legal Studies at Fort Hays State University Wendy Rohleder-Sook was named a member of the Kansas Rural Justice Initiative Committee. The committee was created by Kansas Supreme Court Chief Justice Marla Luckert on Dec. 1 to address the issue of lack of attorney representation in rural counties in Kansas. Today, there are counties in Kansas — Wichita and Hodgeman — that have zero attorneys and others that only have one. With her knowledge and experience, Rohleder-Sook will engage with the 35 members of the committee to collaborate on possible solutions to this issue.
Cheyenne Bottoms, western Kansas largely escaping avian flu threat
GREAT BEND — The drought continues to hamper business as usual in and around Cheyenne Bottoms. A recent count around the Bottoms turned up just 61 documented species in the area, compared to 75-85 in a typical year. As it turns out, that could be a good thing. Kansas Wetlands Education Center Director Curtis Wolf said the lack of birds this year could be preventing mass outbreaks of avian influenza.
Work to begin on Fort, Fourth apartments in Hays
A Hays developer will soon be laying foundations for a new apartment complex at Fort and Fourth streets. Developer Michael Graham came before the Ellis County Commission on Tuesday to request a resolution to support his application for $650,000 in moderate-income housing grants. Graham applied for the grant funds last...
Blue Light Body Art opens with new name on Main in Hays
A longtime tattoo and body piercing studio in Hays has moved and reopened under a new name downtown. After 15 years on the corner of Vine and Eighth streets, Sore Loser Tattoo moved to 1008 Main and reopened as Blue Light Body Art. Chris Norris, owner, purchased the building two...
👟 Two records for Tigers on day one of Indoor Gorilla Classic
PITTSBURG, Kan. - The Fort Hays State track and field teams opened the eighth annual Indoor Gorilla Classic with two broken school records, one event victory and seven national qualifying marks Friday (Feb. 10) in Pittsburg, Kan. The men's distance medley relay team of Trever Medina, Hayden Albright, Ethan Lang...
Ellis City Council votes to annex land eyed for future development
ELLIS — Ellis became a bit bigger Monday night after the city council unanimously voted to annex land on West Second Street into the city. The four acres now officially part of the city are located between Dorrance and Tayor streets on the north side of Second. The vote...
🏀🎥 WATCH LIVE Thomas More Prep-Marian v Phillipsburg
The TMP-Marian Monarchs take to the road once again Friday for a key Mid-Continent League matchup with Phillipsburg. The girls game is scheduled to tipoff at 6:00 p.m. with the boys to follow at approximately 7:30 p.m. Our coverage begins at 5:40 p.m. with the Hertz Rental Car Pregame Show...
OnlyInYourState
The Little-Known Park In Kansas That Transforms Into An Ice Palace In The Winter
The fact that Kansas is one of the least-visited states in the country is a crying shame. Anyone who’s spent any time here knows there’s plenty of attractions in the Sunflower State, from our amazing natural wonders to our fun cities and charming small towns. We’ve got state parks, museums, restaurants, fun shopping districts, and so much more. However, there are some benefits to our underrated status. It means we’ve got tons of hidden gems that don’t see nearly the crowds you’d encounter at more popular spots. This is especially true in western Kansas, away from our bigger cities that lie towards the border with Missouri. One of our favorite state parks to visit in winter is located in western Kansas: Cedar Bluff State Park, in Ellis. This place is wonderful to visit at any time of year, but it’s especially magical in the colder months!
Escapee from Larned State Hospital sentenced on federal charges
PAWNEE COUNTY—Officials in Pawnee County were notified Thursday that John Freeman Colt was sentenced in the Federal District Court of Utah to a 21-month term with the Federal Bureau of Prisons, according to a statement from Pawnee County Attorney Doug McNett. In June of 2021, Colt escaped from the...
30 years ago, these Kansas farmers were told to use less water. Here's how they did it
Trying to cut back on irrigation in western Kansas isn’t a new idea. More than three decades ago, the state came to farmers in the Walnut Creek basin south of Hays with a mandate. Farmers had to drastically change how much water they used on their crops. Some had to cut irrigation by nearly half.
🏀 Hays splits with Liberal; boys score season high
HAYS - Hays High jumped back into Western Athletic Conference play to play Liberal for a second time on the season. Liberal scored the first six points of the game and led wire-to-wire on the way to a 55-38 win over Hays. The Lady Red built a 14-4 lead one...
Harm to police dog, aggravated burglary charges for Great Bend man
On Friday, Feb. 10 at approximately 3:21 a.m., officers from the Great Bend Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Rosewood Drive in reference to a burglary in progress. Prior to officers' arrival, the reporting party was still inside of the residence and locked herself into a room to...
More than $25,000 worth of hay stolen in Barton County
On Tuesday, Feb. 7, the Barton County Sheriff’s Office received a report of stolen hay from a field near Olmitz. Approximately 150 large bales were stolen from the location sometime between late November and Feb. 7. Estimated loss is in excess of $25,000. A white truck tractor and semi trailer as well as a John Deere tractor were seen in the area prior to the theft.
2.8-magnitude earthquake recorded in Ellis Co. Wednesday
The Kansas Geological Survey recorded an earthquake in Ellis County on Wednesday afternoon. The 2.8-magnitude quake was recorded at 12:26 p.m. north of Walker near the Russell County line.
Artist Ian Hornak’s work to be exhibited at Moss-Thorns
Fort Hays State University will present "Light from the Past: Ian Hornak, A Retrospective," a major exhibition of the innovator’s life’s work. The exhibit originated in Los Angeles, California, in 2012 and was later showcased at the Federal Reserve in Washington D.C. during the 2013 Presidential Inauguration. Hornak's work will be on display at the Moss-Thorns Gallery of Art from Feb. 10 to 24.
Hays Post
Hays, KS
17K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hayspost.com/
Comments / 0