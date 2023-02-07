ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays, KS

Hays Post

FHSU alum named marketing director of Salina Catholic Schools

SALINA — The Catholic Diocese of Salina has announced that Hannah Doll has joined the Salina Catholic Schools team as marketing director. Doll, a 2013 graduate of Salina-Sacred Heart High School, has spent most of her life in Salina. She graduated from Fort Hays State University in 2018 with...
SALINA, KS
Hays Post

Ellis County Farm Bureau Association members travel to Topeka

TOPEKA — The Ellis County Farm Bureau Association was represented this week in Topeka by several members at the Kansas Farm Bureau Day at the Statehouse annual event. Those who participated were among the over 200 Farm Bureau members from across the state of Kansas attending the two-day event. The program included workshops, leadership activities and formal address from Gov. Laura Kelly.
ELLIS COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Rohleder-Sook named to Kansas Rural Justice Initiative Committee

Assistant Professor of Political Science and Director of Pre-Law/Legal Studies at Fort Hays State University Wendy Rohleder-Sook was named a member of the Kansas Rural Justice Initiative Committee. The committee was created by Kansas Supreme Court Chief Justice Marla Luckert on Dec. 1 to address the issue of lack of attorney representation in rural counties in Kansas. Today, there are counties in Kansas — Wichita and Hodgeman — that have zero attorneys and others that only have one. With her knowledge and experience, Rohleder-Sook will engage with the 35 members of the committee to collaborate on possible solutions to this issue.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Cheyenne Bottoms, western Kansas largely escaping avian flu threat

GREAT BEND — The drought continues to hamper business as usual in and around Cheyenne Bottoms. A recent count around the Bottoms turned up just 61 documented species in the area, compared to 75-85 in a typical year. As it turns out, that could be a good thing. Kansas Wetlands Education Center Director Curtis Wolf said the lack of birds this year could be preventing mass outbreaks of avian influenza.
GREAT BEND, KS
Hays Post

Work to begin on Fort, Fourth apartments in Hays

A Hays developer will soon be laying foundations for a new apartment complex at Fort and Fourth streets. Developer Michael Graham came before the Ellis County Commission on Tuesday to request a resolution to support his application for $650,000 in moderate-income housing grants. Graham applied for the grant funds last...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Blue Light Body Art opens with new name on Main in Hays

A longtime tattoo and body piercing studio in Hays has moved and reopened under a new name downtown. After 15 years on the corner of Vine and Eighth streets, Sore Loser Tattoo moved to 1008 Main and reopened as Blue Light Body Art. Chris Norris, owner, purchased the building two...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

👟 Two records for Tigers on day one of Indoor Gorilla Classic

PITTSBURG, Kan. - The Fort Hays State track and field teams opened the eighth annual Indoor Gorilla Classic with two broken school records, one event victory and seven national qualifying marks Friday (Feb. 10) in Pittsburg, Kan. The men's distance medley relay team of Trever Medina, Hayden Albright, Ethan Lang...
PITTSBURG, KS
Hays Post

🏀🎥 WATCH LIVE Thomas More Prep-Marian v Phillipsburg

The TMP-Marian Monarchs take to the road once again Friday for a key Mid-Continent League matchup with Phillipsburg. The girls game is scheduled to tipoff at 6:00 p.m. with the boys to follow at approximately 7:30 p.m. Our coverage begins at 5:40 p.m. with the Hertz Rental Car Pregame Show...
HAYS, KS
OnlyInYourState

The Little-Known Park In Kansas That Transforms Into An Ice Palace In The Winter

The fact that Kansas is one of the least-visited states in the country is a crying shame. Anyone who’s spent any time here knows there’s plenty of attractions in the Sunflower State, from our amazing natural wonders to our fun cities and charming small towns. We’ve got state parks, museums, restaurants, fun shopping districts, and so much more. However, there are some benefits to our underrated status. It means we’ve got tons of hidden gems that don’t see nearly the crowds you’d encounter at more popular spots. This is especially true in western Kansas, away from our bigger cities that lie towards the border with Missouri. One of our favorite state parks to visit in winter is located in western Kansas: Cedar Bluff State Park, in Ellis. This place is wonderful to visit at any time of year, but it’s especially magical in the colder months!
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

🏀 Hays splits with Liberal; boys score season high

HAYS - Hays High jumped back into Western Athletic Conference play to play Liberal for a second time on the season. Liberal scored the first six points of the game and led wire-to-wire on the way to a 55-38 win over Hays. The Lady Red built a 14-4 lead one...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

More than $25,000 worth of hay stolen in Barton County

On Tuesday, Feb. 7, the Barton County Sheriff’s Office received a report of stolen hay from a field near Olmitz. Approximately 150 large bales were stolen from the location sometime between late November and Feb. 7. Estimated loss is in excess of $25,000. A white truck tractor and semi trailer as well as a John Deere tractor were seen in the area prior to the theft.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Artist Ian Hornak’s work to be exhibited at Moss-Thorns

Fort Hays State University will present "Light from the Past: Ian Hornak, A Retrospective," a major exhibition of the innovator’s life’s work. The exhibit originated in Los Angeles, California, in 2012 and was later showcased at the Federal Reserve in Washington D.C. during the 2013 Presidential Inauguration. Hornak's work will be on display at the Moss-Thorns Gallery of Art from Feb. 10 to 24.
HAYS, KS
