Prince William County, VA

WJLA

WATCH: Fairfax County CA Steve Descano speaks out about deleted Signal app messages

FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — For the first time, Fairfax County Commonwealth Attorney Steve Descano is answering questions about his use of the Signal app. The Signal is an app that allowed Descano to delete his written communications with his county staff. 7News was the first to break this story and show how Descano deleted his communication about county business, pending ligation and more.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
NBC Washington

Virginia Vineyard Worker Achieves Dream of Homeownership

The owner of a Virginia winery helped his hardest-working employee achieve his goal of homeownership. When he left El Salvador more than 20 years ago, Joaquin Gonzalez could only dream of stepping into his very own home. His family of six did just that last month. “I’m very happy,” he...
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
royalexaminer.com

Beginnings of law enforcement in Stephens City

The earliest reference to the Winchester police department found in city ordinances is on March 12, 1822, when an act of council established the position of superintendent of police, with powers to appoint constables. The superintendent’s salary was $100 annually, the highest paid city official. On March 19, 1841, an act of council stated that constables were to become police officers.[1]
STEPHENS CITY, VA
WUSA9

Man shot dead in car in Prince George's County

SUITLAND, Md. — Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found shot dead in Suitland Friday morning. Prince George's County Police Department officers were called to the area of the 3200 block of Swann Road, near the Suitland Federal Center, for a reported shooting around 6:40 a.m. When officers got to the scene, they found a man in a car who had been shot multiple times. The man was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police. The man has not yet been identified by police.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
cbs19news

Police confirm one killed in crash in Stanardsville

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police is investigating a crash that has killed one person in Greene County. According to police, the crash occurred around 7:05 a.m. Thursday on the 9000 block of Spotswood Trail in Stanardsville. The Virginia Department of Transportation says Spotswood Trail was...
STANARDSVILLE, VA

