Woman Terrorized By Hit-Run Driver During Chaotic Night In Prince William County, Police Say
A convicted felon is back on the wrong side of the law after a violent and chaotic incident played out overnight in Manassas, according to a Prince William County Police spokesperson.Haymarket resident Zachary Benjamin Fishgold, 24, is facing more than a dozen charges following an incident that pla…
fox5dc.com
'No to data centers': Protestors push back in Prince William County
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - Behind the double doors at the Prince William County Administration Building are a number of residents asking the board of supervisors to say, "No to data centers." "We are pushing back. We've had enough," said Steven Pleickhardt. Residents in Bristow and neighboring communities chanted and lined up...
Man robs bank with a note, Prince William police searching
The Prince William County Police Department is searching for a man who robbed a bank in Woodbridge.
Hooded Shooting Suspects At Large In Fairfax County: Police (DEVELOPING)
Police say that two men are on the run after a midday shooting in Fairfax County.An alert was issued by the Fairfax County Police Department at approximately 1:45 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10 advising that there was a shooting in the 5100 block of Woodmere Drive in Centerville.One victim was found at th…
WUSA
Prince William Co. supervisors defer data centers vote after marathon meeting
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — The battle over the so-called "Devlin Technology Park" in Bristow, Virginia will continue until at least March. Neighbors who have been fighting this data center proposal rallied Tuesday as dozens of residents signed up to speak up against a housing developer requesting to rezone land for the project.
WUSA
New analysis shows plan to dredge Lake Accotink not feasible
SPRINGFIELD, Va. — The future of Lake Accotink Park is up in the air after new analysis of an effort to dredge the lake has been deemed not feasible, according to county leaders. In 2019, Fairfax County staff developed a dredging plan that was presented to the community and...
Prince William Police looking for malicious wounding, assault suspect
Goins is accused of hitting a woman multiple times and forcibly pulling her out of a vehicle.
fox5dc.com
Multi-plug wall adapter sparks fire that damaged Fairfax County apartment building
ANNANDALE, Va. - Investigators say a multi-plug wall adapter was the source of a three-alarm fire early Sunday morning at an apartment building in Fairfax County. The fire was reported around 1:30 a.m. in the 7400 block of Little River Turnpike in the Annandale area. Firefighters say the three people...
WJLA
WATCH: Fairfax County CA Steve Descano speaks out about deleted Signal app messages
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — For the first time, Fairfax County Commonwealth Attorney Steve Descano is answering questions about his use of the Signal app. The Signal is an app that allowed Descano to delete his written communications with his county staff. 7News was the first to break this story and show how Descano deleted his communication about county business, pending ligation and more.
NBC Washington
Virginia Vineyard Worker Achieves Dream of Homeownership
The owner of a Virginia winery helped his hardest-working employee achieve his goal of homeownership. When he left El Salvador more than 20 years ago, Joaquin Gonzalez could only dream of stepping into his very own home. His family of six did just that last month. “I’m very happy,” he...
fox5dc.com
New speed cameras placed in Fairfax County aim to reduce car accidents
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - A new series of speed cameras are going live in Fairfax County on Friday in eight school zones across the county. The cameras are part of a new pilot program and will be placed outside four elementary schools, three middle schools and one high school.
Loudoun County man dead after being critically injured in house fire
A Loudoun County resident is dead after being sent to the hospital with critical injuries from a house fire that caused hundreds of thousands dollars worth of damage and killed three pets earlier this week.
WJLA
'Find that car as soon as possible': Inside Fairfax County's auto crimes enforcement team
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — As 7News continues to track an increase in carjackings and car thefts throughout the DMV, we're talking to the 'Auto Crimes Enforcement' team, also known as ACE, within the Fairfax County Police Department. "Often times in violent crimes, often times through the investigation it's...
Man charged with accidentally shooting a toilet at a Manassas restaurant in Virginia a few days ago
There have been many mass shootings in the United States in 2022. The news you will know is that a man was charged a few days ago for accidentally shooting a toilet at a Manassad restaurant in Virginia.
royalexaminer.com
Beginnings of law enforcement in Stephens City
The earliest reference to the Winchester police department found in city ordinances is on March 12, 1822, when an act of council established the position of superintendent of police, with powers to appoint constables. The superintendent’s salary was $100 annually, the highest paid city official. On March 19, 1841, an act of council stated that constables were to become police officers.[1]
Man shot dead in car in Prince George's County
SUITLAND, Md. — Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found shot dead in Suitland Friday morning. Prince George's County Police Department officers were called to the area of the 3200 block of Swann Road, near the Suitland Federal Center, for a reported shooting around 6:40 a.m. When officers got to the scene, they found a man in a car who had been shot multiple times. The man was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police. The man has not yet been identified by police.
WJLA
Man arrested after stealing 4 catalytic converters, 3 AC units in Fairfax County: Police
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A man accused of stealing several catalytic converters and air conditioning units in Fairfax County, Va. was caught Monday, police said. Fairfax County Police Department tweeted Wednesday that officers were called to Kings Chapel Road in Merrifield Monday night for a man stealing a catalytic converter.
Passenger Killed When Cargo Train Collides With Pick-Up Truck In Prince William County
One person is dead after a driver in Prince William County disregarded a stop sign and was struck by a cargo train, police announced.Manassas resident Emerson Lisandro Martinez Mejia, 26, was killed shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6 after the Chevrolet Silverado he was traveling in was stru…
ffxnow.com
JUST IN: Fairfax County will launch speed camera pilot at eight schools Friday
Fairfax County is adding speed cameras to monitor drivers around schools for the first time. The photo speed-monitoring devices will be installed near eight schools across the county tomorrow (Friday) as part of a pilot program approved by the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors in December, the county announced today.
cbs19news
Police confirm one killed in crash in Stanardsville
GREENE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police is investigating a crash that has killed one person in Greene County. According to police, the crash occurred around 7:05 a.m. Thursday on the 9000 block of Spotswood Trail in Stanardsville. The Virginia Department of Transportation says Spotswood Trail was...
