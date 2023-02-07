ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Related
Outsider.com

WATCH: Grizzly Bear Makes Mad Dash for Massive Yellowstone Elk Herd

This grizzly bear‘s ability to effortlessly plow through thick Yellowstone National Park brush is as impressive as his pursuit of 50+ elk. Well-known Yellowstone wildlife photographer Deby Dixon has amassed some amazing footage in her time with the park. One of her most impressive stints of grizzly bear footage is now going viral as a result with over 6 million views.
Whiskey Riff

Cougar And Wolves Seen On Trail Camera Hunting A Herd Of Elk

Nothing like some awesome trail cam footage. Wolves and cougars are two of the fiercest predators in all of North America. Both are apex predators that are capable of hunting and taking down large prey, such as deer or elk. Cougars are generally larger than wolves, with adult males weighing...
Whiskey Riff

Dash Cam Captures Elk Slamming Into Moving Car As It Tries To Escape A Wolf At Yellowstone National Park

Never a dull moment in Yellowstone National Park. Or Yellowstone the show, but that’s another story…. Spanning across Wyoming, Montana and into Idaho, Yellowstone National Park is home to some of the most incredible wildlife you’ll find anywhere in the United States. We’re talking bears, wolves, elk, deer, bison, pronghorn, as well as a ton of fish, birds, and reptiles.
WYOMING STATE
Whiskey Riff

Big Ol’ Bull Moose Walks Right Up To A Montana Hunter

Isn’t that how it always goes? You have a close encounter with the animal you aren’t able to hunt at that time. Hunting is one of those activities that has people running to the woods. The more time you spend out there, the better you can understand the movements of the animals you chase and the better you will be at hunting. It’s like most things, practice makes perfect. But with hunting, it just seems easier to get out there […] The post Big Ol’ Bull Moose Walks Right Up To A Montana Hunter first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MONTANA STATE
gripped.com

Skiing The Skyladder, a Steep Mountain Line in the Canadian Rockies

Hanging above the Athabasca Glacier lies a classic line that is equal parts aesthetic and intimidating. The site of a multi-fatal avalanche in 2021, the old alpine route needs a special blend of conditions to become skiable and safe. This line is best left to expert backcountry skiers, and always check avalanche conditions here before going out.

