Grizzly Bear Flips End Over End Attacking A Bull Elk Who Made A Run To The River
Yup, this is as cool as it sounds. These are both some of the coolest animals that roam our forests. Any interaction with them is spectacular, but seeing these two different animals doing anything is cool, so when something wild pops up, I will always be here for it. Grizzly...
natureworldnews.com
Frozen Rabbit Carcass Saved the Life of a Daring Ice Skater in Alaska
A brave and daring ice skater in Alaska who was visiting a tourist attraction fell through the ice, but she managed to save herself by using a frozen rabbit carcass. In late November, Kelsey Haas who lives in Homer was skating with a group of people in the Grewingk Glacier.
WATCH: Grizzly Bear Makes Mad Dash for Massive Yellowstone Elk Herd
This grizzly bear‘s ability to effortlessly plow through thick Yellowstone National Park brush is as impressive as his pursuit of 50+ elk. Well-known Yellowstone wildlife photographer Deby Dixon has amassed some amazing footage in her time with the park. One of her most impressive stints of grizzly bear footage is now going viral as a result with over 6 million views.
Alaskan wolves have eaten so many deers they’re now hunting sea otters
Scientists say sea otters have recently become the main prey of wolves. The post Alaskan wolves have eaten so many deers they’re now hunting sea otters appeared first on Talker.
Cougar And Wolves Seen On Trail Camera Hunting A Herd Of Elk
Nothing like some awesome trail cam footage. Wolves and cougars are two of the fiercest predators in all of North America. Both are apex predators that are capable of hunting and taking down large prey, such as deer or elk. Cougars are generally larger than wolves, with adult males weighing...
Snow Leopard Tackles Sheep Off Cliff, Falls 400 Feet Without Letting Go, & Walks Away Unharmed
One of the most secretive and elusive creatures in the wild also boasts arguably the most insane hunting skills on the planet. With numbers estimated to be between 2,500 and 10,000, they’re pretty hard to find, and even harder to study, but from what we know, they’re some of the most fearsome hunters in the animal kingdom.
Dash Cam Captures Elk Slamming Into Moving Car As It Tries To Escape A Wolf At Yellowstone National Park
Never a dull moment in Yellowstone National Park. Or Yellowstone the show, but that’s another story…. Spanning across Wyoming, Montana and into Idaho, Yellowstone National Park is home to some of the most incredible wildlife you’ll find anywhere in the United States. We’re talking bears, wolves, elk, deer, bison, pronghorn, as well as a ton of fish, birds, and reptiles.
Big Ol’ Bull Moose Walks Right Up To A Montana Hunter
Isn’t that how it always goes? You have a close encounter with the animal you aren’t able to hunt at that time. Hunting is one of those activities that has people running to the woods. The more time you spend out there, the better you can understand the movements of the animals you chase and the better you will be at hunting. It’s like most things, practice makes perfect. But with hunting, it just seems easier to get out there […] The post Big Ol’ Bull Moose Walks Right Up To A Montana Hunter first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
gripped.com
Skiing The Skyladder, a Steep Mountain Line in the Canadian Rockies
Hanging above the Athabasca Glacier lies a classic line that is equal parts aesthetic and intimidating. The site of a multi-fatal avalanche in 2021, the old alpine route needs a special blend of conditions to become skiable and safe. This line is best left to expert backcountry skiers, and always check avalanche conditions here before going out.
