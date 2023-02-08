Read full article on original website
The Mardi Gras season is here and next week the Mardi Gras weekend will get underway with a bunch of Mardi Gras events and a bunch of parades. On Friday, February 17th is the Merchants Parade, Sunday, February 19th is the Children's Parade and then on Tuesday, February 21st is the granddaddy of them all, The Krewe of Krewe Parade.
In regard to rumors related to the potential weather during their annual parade, the Carencro Mardi Gras Association issued a clear and direct message on their official Facebook page. The Carencro Mardi Gras parade is set to roll at 10 a.m. this Saturday (Feb. 11) and the Carencro Mardi Gras...
Well, we made it folks! The weekend is here and it couldn't come fast enough, right? We have all been hard at work all weekend and now it's time to get out and blow off some steam. There are a bunch of events going on all over Southwest Louisiana and...
Los Angeles (KPLC) - Sean Ardoin brought the spirit of Louisiana and LSU to the Grammy Awards, boasting a nomination for his collaborative album with the Golden Band from Tigerland. It was a picture perfect moment Sunday to capture a fourth-time Grammy nomination, and a trip nearly 2,000 miles from...
Mardi Gras is coming up in a week and a half from now but some folks and areas in Southwest Louisiana are starting to celebrate early with a few Mardi Gras parades slated for this weekend. The official Mardi Gras weekend starts on Friday, February 17th, and runs through Mardi...
Residents of Lafayette, Alexandria, Shreveport, Lake Charles, and most other cities in Louisiana all share a similar complaint about heading to the beaches of Alabama and Florida. The complaint is always about the drive. From "it's too long" to "we have to go through Baton Rouge" to "that damn tunnel in Mobile" if you've been in a car going to the beach you've heard all of those and more.
The official Mardi Gras Weekend is just over a week and a half away and it all begins on Friday, February 17th, 2023 with the Merchants parade. There are a ton of events going on after the Merchants Parade on Friday also. There is the gumbo cookoff on Saturday, the...
On February 9, 2023, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held in celebration of the rehabilitation and modernization of the historic former New Iberia High School.
It breaks my heart to say this, but another Lake Charles business is getting ready to close its doors. In 2017 retail giant Bed Bath & Beyond was going strong with more than 1,500 stores nationwide. Today the chain famous for selling a variety of bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, and home decor is struggling to stay afloat. Six stores are closing in Louisiana: Lake Charles, Alexandria, Mandeville, Houma, Monroe, and Bossier City.
If you're looking for something to do with your family and friends this weekend, we got some new movies you should check out at Lake Charles theaters. I can smell the buttered popcorn now and taste the Jujubes as I mentally lean back in the seat at the bistro movie theater.
One of the biggest Rock 'N Roll Hall of Fame snubs will be performing in Lake Charles in April. Styx has sold more than 54 million records worldwide. Oddly enough, the band has never won a Grammy and was only nominated once in the band's 49-year career. Hear their greatest...
If we as human beings were allowed to have one superpower I think rather than the ability to fly, read minds, or even become invisible at will, I would choose the power to go back in time. I am certain if I had that ability my win/loss record at Evangeline Downs would improve considerably and I'd also enjoy seeing what life was like before the likes of me came along.
This video is very nostalgic to me, a lot of my most fond memories involve Mikey D's. When I was a kid, one of our family vacation traditions was to stop at McDonald's very early in the morning and order a round of bacon, egg, and cheese biscuits for the road. Another great memory was shoveling my food in my mouth so I would have time to play in their playground while my parents still ate. Coincidently, that's also how I became deathly afraid of heights after I fell off the top of the slide at McDonald's in Westlake.
Instead of having a typical Easter egg hunt, Families Helping Families of SWLA (324 W Hale St.) is hosting their 1st annual "Bunny Stop & Hop." This is a free event for people with disabilities and their families and will take place Saturday, March 18, 2023, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Come out and take part in this fun-filled occasion.
The Louisiana Department of Transportation has announced a new $150 million mega-grant for upgrades to the Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles.
Houma native Sylvia Masters, a morning anchor for KLFY-TV News 10 in Lafayette, won Miss Louisiana USA after competing against 32 contestants at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie. Masters told the USA Today Network's Houma Courier and Thibodaux Daily Comet she competed for the title for six years...
South Louisiana was a hot spot for bad behavior in the outdoors over the past few weeks.
Severe storms will bring big changes to the South Louisiana forecast ahead of this weekend's Mardi Gras parades.
Louisiana's most notorious bridge, which the past two presidents have held up as a symbol of America's aging infrastructure, is finally on the cusp of being replaced to open what has become a chokepoint on Interstate 10 at Lake Charles. President Joe Biden's Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg joined Louisiana Gov....
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A horse collapsed and died on Southern University’s campus on Monday, Feb. 6. **WARNING: Some may find the image below disturbing. The horse apparently collapsed in front of the Southern University Law Center. East Baton Rouge Animal Control was called to the scene to...
