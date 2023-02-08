ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

GATOR 99.5

Strangest Things Thrown At Mardi Gras Parades In Lake Charles

The Mardi Gras season is here and next week the Mardi Gras weekend will get underway with a bunch of Mardi Gras events and a bunch of parades. On Friday, February 17th is the Merchants Parade, Sunday, February 19th is the Children's Parade and then on Tuesday, February 21st is the granddaddy of them all, The Krewe of Krewe Parade.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
GATOR 99.5

Ride the Rails from Louisiana to the Beach? Coming Soon

Residents of Lafayette, Alexandria, Shreveport, Lake Charles, and most other cities in Louisiana all share a similar complaint about heading to the beaches of Alabama and Florida. The complaint is always about the drive. From "it's too long" to "we have to go through Baton Rouge" to "that damn tunnel in Mobile" if you've been in a car going to the beach you've heard all of those and more.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
GATOR 99.5

Another Lake Charles Business Is Closing Its Doors

It breaks my heart to say this, but another Lake Charles business is getting ready to close its doors. In 2017 retail giant Bed Bath & Beyond was going strong with more than 1,500 stores nationwide. Today the chain famous for selling a variety of bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, and home decor is struggling to stay afloat. Six stores are closing in Louisiana: Lake Charles, Alexandria, Mandeville, Houma, Monroe, and Bossier City.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
GATOR 99.5

Videos Show Mardi Gras in Mamou, Louisiana Over the Past 40 Years

If we as human beings were allowed to have one superpower I think rather than the ability to fly, read minds, or even become invisible at will, I would choose the power to go back in time. I am certain if I had that ability my win/loss record at Evangeline Downs would improve considerably and I'd also enjoy seeing what life was like before the likes of me came along.
MAMOU, LA
GATOR 99.5

[VIDEO] Lake Charles, Louisiana: Take A Look Inside A McDonald’s Back In 1984

This video is very nostalgic to me, a lot of my most fond memories involve Mikey D's. When I was a kid, one of our family vacation traditions was to stop at McDonald's very early in the morning and order a round of bacon, egg, and cheese biscuits for the road. Another great memory was shoveling my food in my mouth so I would have time to play in their playground while my parents still ate. Coincidently, that's also how I became deathly afraid of heights after I fell off the top of the slide at McDonald's in Westlake.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
GATOR 99.5

Families Helping Families Lake Charles To Host A Bunny Stop & Hop

Instead of having a typical Easter egg hunt, Families Helping Families of SWLA (324 W Hale St.) is hosting their 1st annual "Bunny Stop & Hop." This is a free event for people with disabilities and their families and will take place Saturday, March 18, 2023, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Come out and take part in this fun-filled occasion.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

News anchor Sylvia Masters crowned Miss Louisiana USA

Houma native Sylvia Masters, a morning anchor for KLFY-TV News 10 in Lafayette, won Miss Louisiana USA after competing against 32 contestants at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie. Masters told the USA Today Network's Houma Courier and Thibodaux Daily Comet she competed for the title for six years...
HOUMA, LA
postsouth.com

Louisiana's most notorious bridge is being replaced: Will tolls help pay?

Louisiana's most notorious bridge, which the past two presidents have held up as a symbol of America's aging infrastructure, is finally on the cusp of being replaced to open what has become a chokepoint on Interstate 10 at Lake Charles. President Joe Biden's Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg joined Louisiana Gov....
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

Horse collapses, dies on Southern’s campus

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A horse collapsed and died on Southern University’s campus on Monday, Feb. 6. **WARNING: Some may find the image below disturbing. The horse apparently collapsed in front of the Southern University Law Center. East Baton Rouge Animal Control was called to the scene to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
GATOR 99.5

GATOR 99.5

Lake Charles, LA
ABOUT

Gator 99.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

